Monday measure: Ohio State has become the Clemson of the Big Ten

In recent years, there hasn’t been a team more dominant against its own conference competition than Clemson in the ACC.

Ohio State under Ryan Day is beginning to infringe on that territory.

Clemson has won 28 consecutive games against conference opponents dating back to the 2017 season. And that includes its wins in the ACC title game. Ohio State is approaching that level of dominance in the Big Ten. After Saturday night’s road win over Penn State, Ohio State is up to 16 straight victories over Big Ten foes.

Under Urban Meyer, it was an expectation that the Buckeyes would slip up once along the way during its Big Ten schedule. It happened every year between 2015 and 2018, including surprise blowout losses to teams like Iowa and Purdue. With Day leading the program, though, the Buckeyes have avoided those lapses while widening the gap between them and the rest of the Big Ten. The win over the Nittany Lions was the latest example of that.

It was a typically commanding performance from the Buckeyes. Justin Fields torched a talented PSU defense, completing 28-of-34 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. He relied heavily on what may be the best receiver duo in the country: Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. The two combined for 18 catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Ohio State defense finished with seven tackles for loss and five sacks while limiting the Nittany Lions to just 44 rushing yards.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day talks with Justin Fields during the second half of their game against Nebraska on Oct. 24, 2020. Ohio State defeated Nebraska 52-17.

OSU’s 2019 victory over Penn State was decided by 11 points, and it was by a wide margin the closest game it played over the course of the regular season. Including the PSU win, Ohio State won its Big Ten games by an average margin of 34.4 points per game.

By the early looks of the 2020 season, a similar level of domination should be expected from OSU. Through just two weeks of Big Ten play, the Buckeyes have convincing wins over Nebraska and Penn State with an extremely clear path to the Big Ten title game. Even clearer than usual.

Penn State is off to a surprising 0-2 start while Michigan was upset by Michigan State on Saturday. Unless you think a team like Indiana or Michigan State is going to be able to pull off an upset, the Big Ten East title could come down to the rivalry game against Michigan in the final weekend.

Or Ohio State could already have the division locked up and would only be playing for College Football Playoff implications and, of course, rivalry bragging rights.

The Buckeyes have won eight straight in the series, including winning the last two by a combined 53 points. Those latest two Michigan wins are just another example of Ohio State’s ascendance into the elite of the sport.

- Sam Cooper

Texas gets a big win after a bad recruiting week

Saturday’s overtime win over No. 6 Oklahoma State was a bounce-back victory for Texas.

Yeah, the Longhorns had beaten Baylor on Oct. 24. But Texas suffered a couple of big losses in between that win over Baylor and the win over previously-undefeated Oklahoma State.

Five-star QB Quinn Ewers announced during the week that he was rescinding his verbal commitment to UT. Ewers is the No. 1 pro-style QB in the class of 2022 and the No. 6 recruit in the country according to Rivals.

Ewers plays at Southlake Carroll High School, a Texas hotbed for college football. Losing a top prospect hurts. But it hurts even more when he plays in your home state.

Not long after Ewers decommitted, wide receiver Phaizon Wilson also decommitted. He’s a four-star recruit from Lancaster, Texas.

The loss of Ewers and Wilson was huge for a Texas team that needs great recruiting classes in 2021 and 2022 to climb back to the top of the Big 12.

