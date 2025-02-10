Monday Leaderboard: The Jordan Spieth Renaissance is underway as the WMPO calms down a touch

The WMPO was a bit calmer this year. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Monday Leaderboard, where we run down the weekend’s top stories in the wonderful world of golf. Grab an Arnold Palmer, pull up a chair and watch as we make par from an untenable lie …

1. A well-behaved WM Open? What happened?

The WM Phoenix Open made all the wrong kind of headlines last year for its drunken debauchery and vocal galleries, and tournament organizers were determined not to have the same thing happen this time around. A variety of fixes were put in place to curb the alcohol-fueled drama, and it worked — the drama returned to the course, and the fans were (mostly) well-behaved, even in the 16th-hole Bird’s Nest. Belgium’s Thomas Detry came away with a well-deserved seven-stroke win capped off by four straight closing birdies. Remember Detry’s name; this is his first PGA Tour win, but he vaulted himself straight into Ryder Cup competition for Team Europe with this victory. He could be trouble come the fall in Bethpage.

2. The Jordan Spieth Renaissance begins here

Jordan Spieth hasn’t won on Tour since 2022, but a T4 finish this weekend at the Phoenix came as a welcome surprise. He made his first start in five months last week at Pebble Beach following surgery on his left wrist, and clearly felt even more at ease this week. Plus, he had time to rip off a vintage what-the-hell-is-he-doing move:

Jordan Spieth took the scenic route on his way to an unlikely par save. 😳



Yeah, he parred that hole. Never change, Jordan.

3. Another major door opens for LIV Golf

After LIV Golf wrapped its debut event over the weekend in Riyadh, more welcome news arrived early Monday morning: The Open Championship has created a new pathway for LIV’ers to play their way into the major. The top player in the top 5 of LIV’s season standings after June 29 who hasn’t already received an exemption will get an invite to the 153rd Open. Along with the U.S. Open’s similar change, it’s another sign that LIV Golf is becoming a more normalized part of the golf infrastructure. (Also, Adrian Meronk won the first LIV event of the season, earning a tidy $4 million payday in the process.)

4. Noh claims first career LPGA victory with Florida win

Winning a tournament is never easy. American Yealimi Noh came into Sunday’s Founders Cup in Bradenton, Fla. leading by a stroke over South Korea’s Ko Jin-Young, then surrendered that lead on the front nine. But Noh found her game as Ko lost hers, and finished with a four-stroke victory. It’s the 23-year-old Noh’s first win on the LPGA Tour after four years as a pro.

5. Luke Clanton’s agonizing near-miss

Florida State junior phenom Luke Clanton gave it a hell of a run. Needing to make the cut at Phoenix to earn his PGA Tour card, Clanton was five strokes below the cut line with eight holes to play. A birdie barrage put him in position, but his on-the-number birdie putt at 18 slid just past the cup. He covered his face in his hands as Justin Thomas consoled him. It’s a matter of when, not if, Clanton makes the Tour, but it was tough to watch that potentially life-changing moment slip away.

At the other end of the spectrum: Will Chandler, who Monday-qualified his way into the tournament and ended up with a top-10 finish, beating — among many others — Scottie Scheffler. Sadly, this is the last Monday Q for Phoenix for the foreseeable future; the PGA Tour’s plan to reduce field sizes will kill off that pathway starting next year.

Tour Trophy of the Week: WM Phoenix Open

Strong effort here at the WM Phoenix Open, with Thunderbird-influenced crystal atop a massive rock. Any trophy that requires two hands to lift is a good trophy.

Mulligan of the week: Højgaard’s daring escape

Rasmus Højgaard made birdie from this spot. Please, for the love of heaven, don’t try this on your home course:

Coming up this week: The Genesis Invitational and the return of Tiger Woods; LIV Golf heads to its most raucous venue in Adelaide, Australia. See you back here next week!