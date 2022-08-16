Monday’s HS Rewind: Hough falls to Asheville-area soccer power

Hough opened its rugged early-season non-conference boys’ soccer schedule Monday night with a 1-0 road loss to Asheville-area power T.C. Roberson.

The host Rams scored in the first half on a goal by Ben Nus, off an assist from Noah Ballard.

Hough, No. 3 in the Observer’s preseason Sweet 16 ratings, was able to get six shots on goal but couldn’t get the tying tally.

T.C. Roberson’s victory avenged a 3-2 season-opening loss last season at Hough.

The Huskies have another tough road match Wednesday, traveling to fourth-ranked Myers Park. That clash is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Monday’s standouts

Genesis Alanis (East Mecklenburg volleyball): A senior, Alanis had seven digs and five service aces as the Eagles downed Olympic 3-1.

Antoni Ceciliano (Lincoln Charter soccer): A junior striker, Ceciliano had the biggest scoring total on the opening day of the season for North Carolina’s public and charter schools. He had four goals as the Eagles trounced Thomas Jefferson Academy 5-1.

Cole Wilson (Cox Mill soccer): Wilson scored three goals, leading the second-ranked Chargers to a 5-1 victory over visiting East Forsyth.

Boys’ soccer

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Community School of Davidson 6, Lake Norman Charter 0: The visiting Spartans blew it open with four second-half goals. Riley Hall got the clean sheet in goal.

Independence 2, Sun Valley 1: Charlie Gottlieb scored one goal and assisted on the other, leading the Patriots to a road victory. Josh Davidson scored once, and Luca Martinez had an assist for the Patriots.

AREA NONCONFERENCE

A.L. Brown 9, Parkland 0: The Wonders rolled to a home victory, behind two goals apiece from Fabian Candela-Godinez and Erik Soto-Flores. Ismael Hernandez added a goal and two assists.

Concord 1, North Iredell 0: Concord, ranked fifth in the Sweet 16 preseason poll, got a goal from Richard Leon Marcial and hung on. Will Bowers made two saves in earning the shutout in goal.

Cox Mill 5, East Forsyth 1: The second-ranked Chargers opened in a big way, as Cole Wilson scored three times and Pat Cormier and David Boone each scored once.

Story continues

Lincoln Charter 5, Thomas Jefferson Academy 1: Antoni Ceciliano scored four times in leading the hosts. Ethan Yates added a goal and two assists.

Mooresville 2, West Forsyth 1

South Rowan 5, Mount Pleasant 1: The visiting Tigers trailed only 2-1 at halftime, but the Raiders pulled away.

West Cabarrus 5, Davie County 0: Drew Waller scored twice, and Jason Salinas, Andrew Nyanor and Grant Stillwell added single tallies for the Wolverines.

Volleyball

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Ardrey Kell 3, Cox Mill 2 (15-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-13): The top-ranked team in the Observer’s preseason Sweet 16 ratings, survived a tough test from the visiting Chargers. Cox Mill won the first sets before the Knights rallied.

Christ the King 3, Carmel Christian 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-12)

East Mecklenburg 3, Olympic 1 (25-8, 25-16, 24-26, 25-16): Sophie Gerlach had 15 assists, and Genesis Alanis had seven digs and five aces for the victorious Eagles.

Lake Norman Charter 3, Pine Lake Prep 1 (25-20, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20)

Mallard Creek 3, Weddington 1 (25-20, 24-26, 27-25, 25-22): The Mavericks knocked off the seventh-ranked Warriors in a very closely-played match.

Myers Park 3, Hopewell 0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-19)

AREA NONCONFERENCE

Alexander Central 3, Statesville 1 (25-14, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21): Ashlyn Merritt had seven kills and Sarah Hollar totaled five blocks for Alexander Central.

Cabarrus Stallions 3, Cabarrus Charter 0 (25-8, 25-7, 25-11)

East Rowan 3, North Stanly 1 (25-15, 25-19, 27-29, 25-19): Riley Hill totaled 26 digs, and Leah Hinceman had 14 kills for East Rowan.

Kings Mountain 3, Highland Tech 0 (25-19, 25-6, 25-6): Camden Pasour had 31 service points, seven digs and 19 assists for the Mountaineers. Meila Songaila added 19 kills and six digs.

Lake Norman 3, Hickory 2 (20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-9)

Mount Pleasant 3, Montgomery Central 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-12)

Thomas Jefferson Academy 3, Lincolnton 1

West Rowan 3, South Iredell 2 (25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 15-6): West Rowan’s Anna Grace Blackledge totaled 19 kills and 11 digs.

Is your team’s result missing?

Send us the results of your team’s game, match or meet. Email information to obspreps@gmail.com.