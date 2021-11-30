Monday’s high school boys, girls basketball boxscores; tonight’s Charlotte-area schedule

Langston Wertz Jr.
·3 min read

Monday’s boys boxscores

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 78, CORVIAN COMMUNITY 73

Charlotte Country Day 19 17 22 20 78

Corvian Community 14 17 3 29 73

Country Day- Dallas Gardner 24, Fletcher Bigham 14, Carter Alessi 14, Murphy 6, Blythe 2, Turner 3, Hewett 2, O’Neil 3, Bethel 6

Corvian Community- Seymore 24, Jones 21, Harris 12,

Notes: The Bucs outscored Corvian 22-3 in the third quarter to take control of the game. Nine players scored for Country Day and twelve played in the game.

Records: Charlotte Country Day 5-2

CUTHBERTSON 75, UNION ACADEMY 45

Cuthbertson 26 21 17 11 -- 75

Union Academy 11 7 12 15 -- 45

Cuthbertson: Christian Haggarty 19, Christian Alston 13, Max Sanfillipo 12, Kaleb Parker 8, Brandon Batances 6, Gatlin Lundy 5, Keenan Jackson 4, Adron Tillotson 3, Jared Haymore 2, Matthew Grant 2, Cal Douglas 1

QUEENS GRANT 81, JACKSON DAY 70

Queens Grant - 20 24 19 18 - 81

Jackson Day - 19 15 23 13 - 70

QGHS- Eli Rector 21, Keion Adams 18, Lourell Covington 18, Kareem Weaver 10, Leach 3, Faherty 7, Burke 4

Jackson Day - Tyson Bates 14, Bradford 3, Smith 5, Michael Robinson 24, Ari Velasquez 24

Records: Queen’s Grant: 2-2; Jackson Day: 4-1

Monday’s Girls Boxscores

ARDREY KELL 40, COX MILL 31

Ardrey Kell 14 9 9 8 -- 40

Cox Mill 4 8 10 9 -- 31

Ardrey Kell 40- Molly Burns 15 Brady 2 Fleck 7 Evans 8 Nelson 3 Scott 2 Glahn 3

Cox Mills 31- Hines 4 Lewis 10 Gallegos 2 Ayce 2 Farrell 7 Fox 4 Tillman 2

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 62, CORVIAN COMMUNITY 20

Corvian 3 8 9 0 – 20

Country Day 13 17 10 22 – 62

CCS 20 -- Moore 7, Coleman 4, Wheatley 4, Freeman 2, Sandiford 2, Brenneman 1

CD 62 – Mary Holland Waters 22, Hudson Rixham 21, Sasz 7, O’Neil 6, Wilkins 3, Blythe 2

Records: CC 0-7, CD 4-1 (0-0)

Tuesday’s schedule

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Concord Academy at Gaston Day

Gaston Christian at Metrolina Christian

SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian

Mecklenburg nonconference

Bradford Prep at Mallard Creek (girls)

Chapin, SC at Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte Elite Academy at Elevation Prep (boys)

Charlotte Latin at West Stanly

Christ the King at Central Academy

Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter

Corvian Community at Charlotte Country Day

Forsyth Country Day at Charlotte Christian

Garinger at Mallard Creek (boys)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Sugar Creek Charter (boys)

Hopewell at East Mecklenburg

Hough at Mooresville

Lake Norman Charter at Covenant Day (girls)

Lincoln Charter at Providence Day (boys)

Matthews Christian at Monroe Shining Light (boys)

Myers Park at Chambers

Porter Ridge at Butler

Rocky River at North Mecklenburg (boys)

Rocky River at Olympic (girls)

South Mecklenburg at Providence

United Faith Christian at High Point Wesleyan

Weddington at Ardrey Kell

West Charlotte at Harding

West Mecklenburg at Berry Academy

1 on 1 Academy at Victory Christian

Other Nonconference

Ashe County at North Wilkes

Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical (boys)

Bunker Hill at North Lincoln

Chase at Shelby

Cheraw (SC) at Anson County

Cherryville at Pinnacle Academy

Davie County at Alexander Central

Draughn at Patton

East Burke at Freedom

East Gaston at Forestview

East Rowan at Central Davidson

East Rutherford at Highland Tech

Forest Hills at Concord

Hickory at Newton-Conover

Hickory Ridge at Sun Valley

Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus

Maiden at South Caldwell

Masters Academy at Thomas Jefferson Academy

North Gaston at Bessemer City

North Iredell at South Iredell

North Moore at South Stanly

Parkwood at Marvin Ridge

Piedmont at Mount Pleasant

Piedmont Classical at Quality Education

Polk County at Piedmont Community charter

Richmond Senior at Uwharrie Charter

R-S Central at McDowell

St. Stephens at Bandys

Salisbury at Jesse Carson

South Point at Lincolnton

South Rowan at Reagan

Statesville Christian at Pine Lake Prep (boys)

Union Academy at Monroe

University Christian at North Hills Christian

Watauga at Mitchell County

West Caldwell at Hibriten

West Iredell at Lake Norman

West Lincoln at Fred T. Foard

York Prep at Cannon School

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories