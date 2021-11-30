Monday’s high school boys, girls basketball boxscores; tonight’s Charlotte-area schedule
Monday’s boys boxscores
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 78, CORVIAN COMMUNITY 73
Charlotte Country Day 19 17 22 20 78
Corvian Community 14 17 3 29 73
Country Day- Dallas Gardner 24, Fletcher Bigham 14, Carter Alessi 14, Murphy 6, Blythe 2, Turner 3, Hewett 2, O’Neil 3, Bethel 6
Corvian Community- Seymore 24, Jones 21, Harris 12,
Notes: The Bucs outscored Corvian 22-3 in the third quarter to take control of the game. Nine players scored for Country Day and twelve played in the game.
Records: Charlotte Country Day 5-2
CUTHBERTSON 75, UNION ACADEMY 45
Cuthbertson 26 21 17 11 -- 75
Union Academy 11 7 12 15 -- 45
Cuthbertson: Christian Haggarty 19, Christian Alston 13, Max Sanfillipo 12, Kaleb Parker 8, Brandon Batances 6, Gatlin Lundy 5, Keenan Jackson 4, Adron Tillotson 3, Jared Haymore 2, Matthew Grant 2, Cal Douglas 1
QUEENS GRANT 81, JACKSON DAY 70
Queens Grant - 20 24 19 18 - 81
Jackson Day - 19 15 23 13 - 70
QGHS- Eli Rector 21, Keion Adams 18, Lourell Covington 18, Kareem Weaver 10, Leach 3, Faherty 7, Burke 4
Jackson Day - Tyson Bates 14, Bradford 3, Smith 5, Michael Robinson 24, Ari Velasquez 24
Records: Queen’s Grant: 2-2; Jackson Day: 4-1
Monday’s Girls Boxscores
ARDREY KELL 40, COX MILL 31
Ardrey Kell 14 9 9 8 -- 40
Cox Mill 4 8 10 9 -- 31
Ardrey Kell 40- Molly Burns 15 Brady 2 Fleck 7 Evans 8 Nelson 3 Scott 2 Glahn 3
Cox Mills 31- Hines 4 Lewis 10 Gallegos 2 Ayce 2 Farrell 7 Fox 4 Tillman 2
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 62, CORVIAN COMMUNITY 20
Corvian 3 8 9 0 – 20
Country Day 13 17 10 22 – 62
CCS 20 -- Moore 7, Coleman 4, Wheatley 4, Freeman 2, Sandiford 2, Brenneman 1
CD 62 – Mary Holland Waters 22, Hudson Rixham 21, Sasz 7, O’Neil 6, Wilkins 3, Blythe 2
Records: CC 0-7, CD 4-1 (0-0)
Tuesday’s schedule
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Concord Academy at Gaston Day
Gaston Christian at Metrolina Christian
SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian
Mecklenburg nonconference
Bradford Prep at Mallard Creek (girls)
Chapin, SC at Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte Elite Academy at Elevation Prep (boys)
Charlotte Latin at West Stanly
Christ the King at Central Academy
Community School of Davidson at Lake Norman Charter
Corvian Community at Charlotte Country Day
Forsyth Country Day at Charlotte Christian
Garinger at Mallard Creek (boys)
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Sugar Creek Charter (boys)
Hopewell at East Mecklenburg
Hough at Mooresville
Lake Norman Charter at Covenant Day (girls)
Lincoln Charter at Providence Day (boys)
Matthews Christian at Monroe Shining Light (boys)
Myers Park at Chambers
Porter Ridge at Butler
Rocky River at North Mecklenburg (boys)
Rocky River at Olympic (girls)
South Mecklenburg at Providence
United Faith Christian at High Point Wesleyan
Weddington at Ardrey Kell
West Charlotte at Harding
West Mecklenburg at Berry Academy
1 on 1 Academy at Victory Christian
Other Nonconference
Ashe County at North Wilkes
Bradford Prep at Covenant Classical (boys)
Bunker Hill at North Lincoln
Chase at Shelby
Cheraw (SC) at Anson County
Cherryville at Pinnacle Academy
Davie County at Alexander Central
Draughn at Patton
East Burke at Freedom
East Gaston at Forestview
East Rowan at Central Davidson
East Rutherford at Highland Tech
Forest Hills at Concord
Hickory at Newton-Conover
Hickory Ridge at Sun Valley
Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus
Maiden at South Caldwell
Masters Academy at Thomas Jefferson Academy
North Gaston at Bessemer City
North Iredell at South Iredell
North Moore at South Stanly
Parkwood at Marvin Ridge
Piedmont at Mount Pleasant
Piedmont Classical at Quality Education
Polk County at Piedmont Community charter
Richmond Senior at Uwharrie Charter
R-S Central at McDowell
St. Stephens at Bandys
Salisbury at Jesse Carson
South Point at Lincolnton
South Rowan at Reagan
Statesville Christian at Pine Lake Prep (boys)
Union Academy at Monroe
University Christian at North Hills Christian
Watauga at Mitchell County
West Caldwell at Hibriten
West Iredell at Lake Norman
West Lincoln at Fred T. Foard
York Prep at Cannon School