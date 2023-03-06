Monday evening news briefing: The tortuous debate over the lockdown 'sex ban'

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. England’s Chief Medical Officer warned against imposing the lockdown “sex ban” because the public was not “likely to listen” to an order not to see their partners, The Telegraph can disclose as part of The Lockdown Files.

‘Sex ban’ during lockdown sparked fierce debate, leaked WhatsApp messages reveal

Prof Sir Chris Whitty said the Government should use a “bit of realism” and stop short of an outright ban, instead encouraging couples not living together to avoid contact “if they can”, leaked WhatsApp messages show.

Sir Chris’s warning came on March 24, 2020 – the day after Boris Johnson, then the prime minister, gave the first order that the public should “stay at home” and avoid contact with people living in other households.

For couples living separately, it became an effective sex ban because people were not allowed to meet up in houses that were not their own.

The WhatsApp messages show a discussion about the impact of the measures - you can read this instalment of The Lockdown Files here.

Three killed in horror Cardiff crash after five vanished on night out

Three dead and two seriously injured passengers lay undiscovered in car wreckage for as long as 46 hours, while police told a desperate mother to stop ringing them about her missing daughter.

Gwent Police have been accused of appearing so unconcerned when they were contacted about three missing childhood friends on Saturday night that families were forced to mount their own searches.

Three bodies were found by police on Monday after five people – three women and two men – were last seen in the early hours of Saturday.

Eve Smith, 21, is one of the three to have died, along with her childhood friend Darcy Ross, also 21, both from Newport in South Wales. Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff, also died in the tragedy.

Two others – Sophie Russon, 20, from Newport, and Shane Loughlin, 32, from Cardiff – are in hospital with serious injuries.

Wayne Couzens sentenced for exposing himself to female cyclist while on duty

Wayne Couzens exposed himself to a female cyclist when he was on duty and supposed to be working from home just months before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard, it has emerged.

The incident, which occurred in November 2020, took place in an isolated part of rural Kent just a few miles from where he took Miss Everard after kidnapping her on March 3, 2021.

Couzens, who was a member of Scotland Yard’s armed Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection unit, was due to be working at home in Deal, Kent on November, 13 2020.

But that afternoon he drove to Ringwould Road, an isolated rural lane between Deal and Dover, where he exposed himself to a lone female cyclist.

Details of the incident emerged when Couzens appeared at the Old Bailey via videolink for a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to three offences of indecent exposure.

Evening briefing: Today's essential headlines

Weather | Swathes of the country are braced for snow and ice, as forecasters warned that a cold snap could last for a fortnight. The Met Office said snow and ice are expected across much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday night.

Comment and analysis

World news: Ukraine bolsters defences in last-ditch attempt to hold Bakhmut

Ukraine will continue to defend Bakhmut and strengthen its positions as it battles to hold on to the besieged eastern town after months of Russian assaults. Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, discussed the situation in Bakhmut with senior commanders, and two top generals supported continuing to defend the eastern city against Russian forces, his office said on Monday. Follow the latest news on our Ukraine live blog.

Interview of the day

'I kept my pregnancy a secret from the RFU': the rugby referee officiating at six months pregnant

Holly Wood says the way she's done it is not for all and that it raises eyebrows, but attitudes at the Rugby Football Union are changing

Read the interview

Sport news: England gift Bangladesh final ODI win

England are the first touring team to win a series in Bangladesh since their last visit in 2016. Their defeat in the third one-day international served as a reminder of what an achievement it was to have won the first two. Shakib al-Hasan, the great all-rounder, suffocated them, with bat then ball, writes Will Macpherson in Chittagong. His 75 from 71 balls powered the second half of Bangladesh’s innings, and then he took four for 35 to lead a spirited bowling performance that left England floundering.

Editor's choice

Global Health | Why wet markets will never close – despite the global threat to human health

Fashion | Half a dozen horses and a catwalk of models made for a magical sequence at Stella McCartney

Health | Three easy ways to reduce belly fat (and they don't include exercising)

Business news: CBI boss steps aside following complaint about unsolicited messages

The director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is stepping aside after a female employee complained that he allegedly sent her unsolicited messages. Tony Danker will step back after the business organisation said it was made aware of reports regarding his workplace conduct. Chris Price reports that the CBI has begun an independent investigation into the claims, led by law firm Fox Williams.

Tonight starts now

20 summer holidays for solo travellers, whatever your budget | Travelling alone may seem daunting, but it can be immensely rewarding. Here are the best holidays to inspire your next – or first – solo trip.

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

How picturesque Eyam became known as the ‘plague village’ | Covid brought fresh attention to this Derbyshire community, which endured 14 months of isolation in the 17th century.