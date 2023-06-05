Monday evening news briefing: Phone hacking 'sowed mistrust between Harry and William'

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. The relationship between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex started to “erode” because of unlawful information gathering, it has been suggested in the High Court. We have the latest, as Prince Harry was accused of wasting court time.

Duke accused of wasting court time after skipping first day

The Duke of Sussex has been accused of wasting court time after skipping the first day of proceedings because he celebrated his daughter’s birthday in Los Angeles.

Andrew Green KC, for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), said it was “extraordinary” that the Duke was not in the High Court for the opening of his own case on Monday. The Duke is suing MGN for damages over alleged unlawful information gathering.

The Duke’s barrister, David Sherborne, said “mistrust” between Harry and William may have been sowed as far back as 2003 when MGN published a story about an alleged disagreement between them.

In the latest Royal Insight video analysis, Camilla Tominey explores the Duke’s mission to reform the press and how his court cases are double-edged swords.

Bournemouth beach victims drowned in suspected riptide, inquest hears

The victims of the Bournemouth beach tragedy drowned following reports of a riptide, a coroner has heard. Sunnah Khan, 12, and Joe Abbess, 17, lost their lives after they and eight others got into difficulty in the water last week.

Police are investigating whether the wash from the propeller of the Dorset Belle pleasure cruiser may have contributed to the incident. Inquests opening in Bournemouth on Monday heard that the pair had died by drowning.

Holly Willoughby - I feel ‘shaken and let down’ by Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby has said she was left “shaken, troubled, and let down” by Phillip Schofield’s affair, as she returned to presenting This Morning - you can watch a video of her statement here.

Fashion Director Bethan Holt explains why Willoughby chose a white dress for her return. And Ed Power writes that Willoughby’s monologue was like something out of Apple TV’s The Morning Show.

Meanwhile, the editor of This Morning described aubergines as “toxic” during a bizarre encounter with journalists, as he batted away questions about the show’s culture - watch a clip of the incident here.

Migration | Rishi Sunak has announced the Government has secured two new barges to house approximately 1,000 more asylum seekers as he claimed his plan to stop small boat crossings was “starting to work”. Follow the latest news on our Politics live blog.

World news: Ukraine launches multiple attacks along front line amid claims counter-offensive has began

Ukrainian forces mounted overnight attacks at several points along the front line in apparent preparation for a counter-offensive to liberate occupied territory, Russian sources have claimed. Follow the latest on our Ukraine live blog.

‘I’m a healthy GP – but I was shocked by the effect three slices of pizza could have’

Doctor and broadcaster Rangan Chatterjee explains how tracking our blood sugar could revolutionise our diet and lifestyles

Business news: British Airways, BBC and Boots staff data hit by massive Russia-linked hack

Tens of thousands of British Airways, BBC and Boots staff may have had their personal details stolen following a suspected Russia-linked cyber attack, The Telegraph can disclose.

Investigation | The strange case of the British Celebrity X Factor star who disappeared without a trace

Death Duty | ‘I’m thinking more and more of the inheritance tax that my children will eventually pay’

Ghana | ‘They are stealing what should be ours’: Chinese trawlers are emptying West African fishing grounds

