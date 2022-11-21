Monday evening news briefing: England hit Iran for six in World Cup opener

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. England have begun their Qatar campaign strongly, with a 6-2 opening victory, after a bumpy start to the day off the pitch. At 7pm, Wales play their first World Cup game in 64 years. But, first, the headlines...

War latest | Ukraine says it has discovered four Russian torture sites in Kherson and retrieved items including parts of rubber truncheons and a wooden bat. Kyiv has accused Moscow's forces of perpetrating abuses on a "horrific" scale in the eight months of its occupation. Colin Freeman went inside one of the former chambers to write this powerful dispatch.

Rampant England trounce Iran – as fans locked out

In a World Cup full of statements, here was one from England on the pitch. Having been told their opening Group B opponents Iran would be tough, difficult to break down and highly-motivated, they blew them away with some sublime football that sent an unequivocal message to the rest of the tournament.

There were three goals in each half, with Bukayo Saka scoring twice. Jason Burt has our match report from the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha after the 6-2 victory.

He might not have got on the scoresheet, but England captain Harry Kane made his mark. Read our verdicts on the standout players of the game – and leave your own ratings.

In a moment of drama, Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was allowed to play on despite suffering a heavy blow to the head.

There were thousands of empty seats at the start of the game after some England supporters discovered their tickets had disappeared from their official tournament app.

Bill Gardner was among the crowd of angry fans demanding their tickets from harried stadium staff.

The day started uncomfortably and in recrimination, with England backing down on wearing the "One Love" inclusive armband, with the threat from Fifa that Kane would be booked if he wore the rainbow-coloured accessory.

Chief sports writer Oliver Brown argues that caving at the first whiff of trouble was hardly the expression of principled leadership.

Soon after, Alex Scott, the BBC pundit and former England women's captain, wore the armband in a pitch-side discussion.

And, in their own act of brave defiance, Iran's players stayed silent during their national anthem in solidarity with protesters in their country.

The rise of England stars

They all showed early signs of star quality. For Harry Kane, the road to Qatar started in a muddy corner of north east London. For Jack Grealish, it was on the Gaelic football pitches of Birmingham.

For Mason Mount, it was a "cow field" in Hampshire. England's 26 players have taken their place on football's highest stage, but their paths to the World Cup involved hundreds of coaches, teachers and sodden fields across the country.

Ewan Somerville spoke to those involved and toured the pitches where Gareth Southgate's stars fell in love with football. Read about the people and places that set them on the path to success.

Bale's one last hurrah

The slogan of this peculiar World Cup, splashed all over the walls of Doha, is "Now is All". For Gareth Bale, especially, that feels about right. At the age of 33, the Wales captain's first World Cup will also, surely, be his last.

As Bale might tell himself in the moments before kick-off against the USA at 7pm, it is now or never. As Sam Dean reports, Bale will be hoping he can still deliver on the global stage.

Tonight will be the first World Cup game for Wales in 64 years. Follow live.

One person who will not be there despite having a ticket is James Corrigan, who has waited his whole life for this moment – but decided at the last minute that he would not attend. In this deeply personal piece, he explains why.

World news: Scores dead in Indonesia earthquake

Scores of people were killed today in a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's main island of Java, causing office workers and residents of the capital Jakarta to flee into the streets. Several landslides were reported and a boarding school, hospital and other public facilities were damaged. Local officials this afternoon said the death toll was 162, but it was likely to rise. At least 700 people were injured. Asia correspondent Nicola Smith has the latest updates and pictures. It came as scientists revealed that the undersea volcano that erupted in Tonga earlier this year was the biggest ever recorded by modern equipment.

Monday interview: 'The scenery fell over and I just had a jockstrap on'

Peter Wright, the renowned dancer-turned-choreographer talks, to Mark Monahan about Arts Council cuts – and getting on with the show. Read the interview

Peter Wright

Business briefing: Oil prices slide amid China fears

Oil has extended its declines after Saudi Arabia and other Opec countries discussed an output increase alongside China tightening its Covid restrictions, hurting the outlook for demand. Meanwhile, the collapse of digital currency exchange FTX reinforced the need to regulate cryptocurrency to protect the financial system, the Bank of England said – as Threadneedle Street put plans to open a northern hub on hold.

Book a holiday? | There is something mysterious and intriguing about border country, a sense of being between worlds, that is powerfully felt along the one between England and Wales. The least known but most varied and beautiful section is the stretch of the Shropshire-Powys border. It has everything: wild mountains, waterfalls, pretty villages, castles, hidden churches, historic towns and spectacular walks – but no crowds. Christopher Winn has your guide to the perfect getaway.

Property nightmares | Four months after moving into their new home, Rob and Amy Temple are still dealing with an ever-growing list of construction faults. They share what they wished they had known about buying a new-build house.