Monday evening news briefing: Cryptic codes used by China protesters

Danny Boyle
·7 min read
Evening Briefing logo
Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. Chinese authorities appear to be clamping down hard after an extraordinary series of anti-lockdown protests, but we report on the cryptic messages being used online to avoid censorship. But, first, the headlines...

Evening briefing: Today's essential headlines

War latest | A Russian warship capable of firing cruise missiles has been deployed to the Black Sea, according to the Ukrainian army. Officials said it indicates that preparations are under way for Russia to launch a fresh wave of attacks on its energy grid, which is teetering on the brink of collapse. It came as the UN revealed how Russian soldiers are using castration, gang-rape and forced nudity to terrorise Ukraine.

The big story: The cryptic codes behind Covid protests

After a rare challenge to Xi Jinping's authority, hope that China's hated lockdown rules could finally end is growing.

The extraordinary show of defiance across the country saw demonstrators chant slogans and call for an end to the president's rule, with anger at zero-Covid policies erupting into calls for regime change.

Yet the authorities appear to be clamping down hard, with a series of arrests. Following two consecutive nights of protests, police are out in force and it appeared today that fresh anti-lockdown gatherings had been deterred – at least for the time being.

But Chinese protesters are using coded messages to circumvent social media censors and air their opposition to Mr Xi.

Among the cryptic terms being used by government critics online is "banana peel", which has the same initials as Mr Xi's name in Chinese. Read more about the secret messages and why white squares are being posted to online profiles.

Benedict Rogers, the human rights activist and writer, believes that this may be a turning point in China's history, which "the West must not miss".

Protests are nothing new in Chinese politics. The past 30 years have seen many thousands of incidents every year.

There have even been numerous protests against specific Covid control measures over the past 12-18 months. What makes the past 48 hours different is the degree to which otherwise disparate strands have woven together. 

William Hurst, Chong Hua professor of Chinese development at Cambridge University, examines the most likely scenario of what happens next.

PS: It is a good time to revisit our podcast, How to Become a Dictator – on power and censorship in China. All five episodes are available now.

Where savers should invest now

As protests spread, Chinese stocks tumbled. The Shanghai Composite Index has fallen 0.8pc while China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index is down 1.1pc today.

The country's zero-Covid policy has weighed heavily on consumer and business sentiment, while also hampering growth projections for the world's second-largest economy.

Analysts predict that a delayed reopening of the economy could cut one percentage point off the country's GDP next year.

DIY investors with money in China are preparing for further stock market falls and investment experts warned the country may not be the safest place for their money right now. Charlotte Gifford examines where investors should turn instead.

China TV censors World Cup

In an apparent attempt to control dissent against the nation's zero-Covid policies, Chinese state television has been censoring World Cup footage of maskless crowds.

TV viewers in Beijing have noticed they are not seeing the same football coverage as other nations. All broadcasters receive the exact same choice of camera angles from Fifa, but it appears that China has been removing scenes of joyous fans.

Watch footage of how it differs to what is shown to audiences elsewhere in the world.

Comment and analysis

World news: Farms to close to comply with EU rules

The Dutch government plans to buy and close up to 3,000 farms near environmentally sensitive areas to comply with EU nature preservation rules. The Netherlands is attempting to cut down its nitrogen pollution and will push ahead with compulsory purchases if not enough farms take up the offer voluntarily. Farmers will be offered a deal "well over" the worth of the farm, according to the government plan. James Crisp reports that sales will be made with "pain in the heart" if necessary.

Monday interview: 'I was Mad Dog on the pitch, but I was secretly in constant fear'

Lewis Moody, former England rugby captain, forged a glittering career despite suffering from ulcerative colitis. He reveals how he is overcoming the bowel disease's physical and mental challenges. Read the interview

Lewis Moody
Lewis Moody

Sport briefing: Qatar attacks BBC coverage

The head of the Qatar World Cup has branded some of the BBC's coverage of the tournament "very racist" and accused Gary Lineker of repeatedly snubbing attempts to engage with organisers before criticising them live on air. Follow the latest from Doha, as Brazil take on Switzerland. Meanwhile, the Rugby Football Union is considering a raft of off-the-wall reforms to its revamped Premiership and Championship hybrid cup competition, which include a sin-bin "power play".

Editor's choice

  1. Expert travel guide | The secret to the perfect Northern Lights holiday

  2. Grazing between meals | Why 'healthy' snacking could be making you fat

  3. Propelled back into the skies? | The rebirth of the Lancaster Bomber

Business briefing: Energy supply tightens

National Grid was poised to pay households to cut their power demand tomorrow to avert power cuts as it prepared to activate its winter emergency electricity plan for the first time. The plan, which was cancelled this afternoon, would have raised the prospect of households being asked to turn off their televisions when England face Wales in their crucial final World Cup group game. Meanwhile, the vice-chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, has predicted "utter chaos" in transport if an agreement is not reached over rail strikes soon.

Tonight starts now

Sleep better, live better | A new study suggests that getting frequent nightmares in your otherwise healthy middle-age may be a sign that you are at higher risk of developing dementia. But before you start having nightmares about your nightmares, there is good news. We spend a third of our lives slumbering and those hours can tell us a surprising amount about our health and how we might seek to fix it. But first we need to wake up to the tell-tale signs… Hattie Garlick explains how finding the right routine for bedtime can optimise your health.

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

Life lessons | Doddie Weir, the former Scotland second row, died on Saturday at the age of 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease. Weir started writing columns for Telegraph Sport in 2018. From trying to say yes to savouring every moment, here are some of the lessons he wrote about having learnt on and off the pitch.

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here . For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Latest Stories

  • Boucher well aware of Koloko's rookie treatment from refs

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Ovechkin and Oshie power Capitals past Flames 3-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist, helping the Washington Capitals to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Ovechkin scored career goal No. 791 at 12:24 of the third period, firing a quick wrist shot from the left circle past Calgary's Jacob Markstrom on the power play to secure the Captials' second straight win. “When you win, you always have confidence. Sometimes you play well, but you can't win the game, and that's frustrating a little bit," O

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. S

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.