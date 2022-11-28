Monday evening news briefing: Cryptic codes used by China protesters

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. Chinese authorities appear to be clamping down hard after an extraordinary series of anti-lockdown protests, but we report on the cryptic messages being used online to avoid censorship. But, first, the headlines...

War latest | A Russian warship capable of firing cruise missiles has been deployed to the Black Sea, according to the Ukrainian army. Officials said it indicates that preparations are under way for Russia to launch a fresh wave of attacks on its energy grid, which is teetering on the brink of collapse. It came as the UN revealed how Russian soldiers are using castration, gang-rape and forced nudity to terrorise Ukraine.

The big story: The cryptic codes behind Covid protests

After a rare challenge to Xi Jinping's authority, hope that China's hated lockdown rules could finally end is growing.

The extraordinary show of defiance across the country saw demonstrators chant slogans and call for an end to the president's rule, with anger at zero-Covid policies erupting into calls for regime change.

Yet the authorities appear to be clamping down hard, with a series of arrests. Following two consecutive nights of protests, police are out in force and it appeared today that fresh anti-lockdown gatherings had been deterred – at least for the time being.

But Chinese protesters are using coded messages to circumvent social media censors and air their opposition to Mr Xi.

Among the cryptic terms being used by government critics online is "banana peel", which has the same initials as Mr Xi's name in Chinese. Read more about the secret messages and why white squares are being posted to online profiles.

Benedict Rogers, the human rights activist and writer, believes that this may be a turning point in China's history, which "the West must not miss".

Protests are nothing new in Chinese politics. The past 30 years have seen many thousands of incidents every year.

There have even been numerous protests against specific Covid control measures over the past 12-18 months. What makes the past 48 hours different is the degree to which otherwise disparate strands have woven together.

William Hurst, Chong Hua professor of Chinese development at Cambridge University, examines the most likely scenario of what happens next.



PS: It is a good time to revisit our podcast, How to Become a Dictator – on power and censorship in China. All five episodes are available now.

Where savers should invest now

As protests spread, Chinese stocks tumbled. The Shanghai Composite Index has fallen 0.8pc while China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index is down 1.1pc today.

The country's zero-Covid policy has weighed heavily on consumer and business sentiment, while also hampering growth projections for the world's second-largest economy.

Analysts predict that a delayed reopening of the economy could cut one percentage point off the country's GDP next year.

DIY investors with money in China are preparing for further stock market falls and investment experts warned the country may not be the safest place for their money right now. Charlotte Gifford examines where investors should turn instead.

China TV censors World Cup

In an apparent attempt to control dissent against the nation's zero-Covid policies, Chinese state television has been censoring World Cup footage of maskless crowds.

TV viewers in Beijing have noticed they are not seeing the same football coverage as other nations. All broadcasters receive the exact same choice of camera angles from Fifa, but it appears that China has been removing scenes of joyous fans.

Watch footage of how it differs to what is shown to audiences elsewhere in the world.

World news: Farms to close to comply with EU rules

The Dutch government plans to buy and close up to 3,000 farms near environmentally sensitive areas to comply with EU nature preservation rules. The Netherlands is attempting to cut down its nitrogen pollution and will push ahead with compulsory purchases if not enough farms take up the offer voluntarily. Farmers will be offered a deal "well over" the worth of the farm, according to the government plan. James Crisp reports that sales will be made with "pain in the heart" if necessary.

Monday interview: 'I was Mad Dog on the pitch, but I was secretly in constant fear'

Lewis Moody, former England rugby captain, forged a glittering career despite suffering from ulcerative colitis. He reveals how he is overcoming the bowel disease's physical and mental challenges. Read the interview

Lewis Moody

Sport briefing: Qatar attacks BBC coverage

The head of the Qatar World Cup has branded some of the BBC's coverage of the tournament "very racist" and accused Gary Lineker of repeatedly snubbing attempts to engage with organisers before criticising them live on air. Follow the latest from Doha, as Brazil take on Switzerland. Meanwhile, the Rugby Football Union is considering a raft of off-the-wall reforms to its revamped Premiership and Championship hybrid cup competition, which include a sin-bin "power play".

Business briefing: Energy supply tightens

National Grid was poised to pay households to cut their power demand tomorrow to avert power cuts as it prepared to activate its winter emergency electricity plan for the first time. The plan, which was cancelled this afternoon, would have raised the prospect of households being asked to turn off their televisions when England face Wales in their crucial final World Cup group game. Meanwhile, the vice-chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, has predicted "utter chaos" in transport if an agreement is not reached over rail strikes soon.

Sleep better, live better | A new study suggests that getting frequent nightmares in your otherwise healthy middle-age may be a sign that you are at higher risk of developing dementia. But before you start having nightmares about your nightmares, there is good news. We spend a third of our lives slumbering and those hours can tell us a surprising amount about our health and how we might seek to fix it. But first we need to wake up to the tell-tale signs… Hattie Garlick explains how finding the right routine for bedtime can optimise your health.

Life lessons | Doddie Weir, the former Scotland second row, died on Saturday at the age of 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease. Weir started writing columns for Telegraph Sport in 2018. From trying to say yes to savouring every moment, here are some of the lessons he wrote about having learnt on and off the pitch.