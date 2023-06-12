Monday evening news briefing: British girl shot dead at French barbecue pictured

Evening Briefing logo

Good evening. An 11-year-old British girl shot dead at a family barbecue in France has been pictured for the first time. And Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister of Italy, has died at the age of 86.

British girl shot dead at barbecue in France pictured

An 11-year-old British girl who was shot dead as she played in her garden during a family barbecue in France has been pictured for the first time.

The girl, named Solaine Thornton, was reportedly playing on the swings with her younger sister Celeste at around 10pm on Saturday, when a suspect opened fire in the village of Saint-Herbot, near Brittany.

Their father, named locally as Adrian Thornton, was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Solaine Thornton

Meanwhile, their mother Rachael was also hurt, but her wounds are not thought to be severe. The younger girl was unharmed.

Investigators have said that the pensioner suspected of carrying out the fatal shooting was on drugs.

Yannick Valory, a neighbour, told Le Télégramme that he heard Celeste shouting “My sister is dead, my sister is dead”, moments after the shooting.

Read the full report of the attack here.

Johnson and Sunak escalate feud over honours list

Boris Johnson has accused Rishi Sunak of “talking rubbish” as a row over his resignation honours list escalated.

Mr Sunak claimed this morning that Mr Johnson had asked him to overrule the House of Lords Appointments Commission after some of his proposed peerages were blocked.

But Mr Johnson has hit back and said: “Rishi Sunak is talking rubbish. To honour these peerages it was not necessary to overrule HOLAC - but simply to ask them to renew their vetting, which was a mere formality.”

HOLAC has confirmed it did not support eight peerage nominees put forward by Mr Johnson. Mr Sunak said Mr Johnson had “asked me to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do because I didn’t think it was right”.

Read all the developments from the day on our live blog.

Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s scandal-ridden former leader, dies aged 86

The death of Silvio Berlusconi marks “the end of an era”, Italian politicians said today, as allies and adversaries paid tribute to the country’s longest-serving postwar leader.

The billionaire media mogul turned politician had been suffering from serious health problems and had received treatment at a hospital in Milan.

Silvio Berlusconi - ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Berlusconi was a huge presence on the Italian political scene for four decades, serving as the country’s prime minister in four governments between 1994 and 1995, 2001 and 2006, and 2008 to 2011.

He was renowned not just for his wealth and huge influence, but also for his saloon bar humour, frequent gaffes on the international stage and “bunga bunga” party sex scandals.

Read all the tributes here.

Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Just Stop Oil | Protests conducted by the environmental group in London over the past six weeks have cost police £4.5 million and the equivalent of 13,770 shifts.

The figure is on top of the £7.5 million spent by the Metropolitan Police dealing with JSO action between October and December last year.

The force also disclosed that 86 arrests have been made over the period. Read the full report here.

Comment and analysis

World news: Ukraine retakes fourth village as counter-offensive intensifies

Ukraine claims to have retaken another village from Russian forces as its counter-offensive gains momentum.

Soldiers held up the Ukrainian flag in Storozheve in the south-eastern Donetsk region in unverified video footage posted online.

It follows Kyiv’s announcement yesterday that its forces had liberated three villages - Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka - that lie on the edge of Donetsk region next to Zaporizhzhia.

You can read all the developments from the day on our live blog.

Interview of the day

James Anderson: ‘I like not being mates with the Australians - it helps me in battle’

James Anderson - Zac Goodwin/PA

The Telegraph’s Ashes columnist thinks Australia will try to out Bazball in England, but Ben Stokes will ramp up his aggressive approach. Read the interview here.

Business news: Tuffnells delivery giant crashes into administration

One of Britain’s biggest delivery companies has crashed into administration, putting most of its 2,300 employees out of work and threatening major disruption to thousands of businesses that depend on it.

Tuffnells has appointed insolvency specialists from Interpath to handle its bankruptcy after failing to find new owners.

Meanwhile, Waitrose has cut the price of bread, beef mince, chicken and other kitchen staples as the supermarket battles to recover from an IT meltdown that caused widespread empty shelves.

Editor’s choice

Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines

