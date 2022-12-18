Monday commute may be made hazardous by snow; arctic blast to hit KC later this week

Christmas week in Kansas City could kick off with a round of snow Monday morning.

Up to two inches of snow is possible Monday, starting during the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.

“Some accumulation on roadways anticipated,” the NWS tweeted. “Visibility may drop at times.”

The flakes are most likely to make an appearance between 6 a.m. and noon, according to the weather service. It’s possible the snow transitions to rain later in the day.

Visibility may drop at times. pic.twitter.com/C0ra4k8MsM — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 18, 2022

Regardless of how much snow piles up Monday, Kansas City is certainly in for a cold spell later this week as an arctic blast hits the metro. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for the metro area through Saturday.

More snow is possible Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday and Friday are expected to be the most frigid, with temperatures dropping to several degrees below zero.

“Up to several inches of snowfall, bitter cold temperatures, and strong winds will make for hazardous holiday travel conditions late this week,” according to the weather service. “Below normal temperatures are expected for the foreseeable future.”

The local weather service also predicts that Kansas City could be in for a white Christmas this year.

“It’s not certain just yet, but it’s certainly looking like a White Christmas is on tap this year,” they tweeted. “Right now, we would put the chances of 1” of snow on the ground Christmas morning around 75%.”