Monday briefing: Ukraine refuses to give up Mariupol

Warren Murray
·8 min read
<span>Photograph: Bernat Armangué/AP</span>
Photograph: Bernat Armangué/AP

Top story: Zelenskiy presses for more Nato support

Greetings from me, Warren Murray, on this Monday morning.

Ukraine has defied a Russian military deadline that passed early this morning for Ukrainian forces to surrender the city of Mariupol. Many of the city’s 400,000 residents remain trapped with little if any food, water or power. Joe Biden will visit Poland on Friday, the White House has announced overnight. Shelling of Kyiv has continued, with at least four people killed when homes and the Retroville shopping district were hit, according to the state emergency service.

Biden is due in Brussels on Thursday for Ukraine crisis talks with Nato allies, G7 leaders and EU leaders. The next day he will meet in Warsaw with Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland, Ukraine’s western neighbour where authorities say more than 2 million war refugees have arrived. Today, the US president will host a call about Ukraine with President Emmanuel Macron of France; the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz; the Italian prime minister, Mario Draghi; and the British prime minister, Boris Johnson.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told CNN on Sunday that a failure to end the war by negotiations could lead to “world war three” and he will be hoping that this week’s Nato summit in Brussels will provide him with more support. The Saudi state oil company Aramco has said it will increase its production of oil to meet rising global demand – raising hopes of an easing of soaring pump prices in western countries. From Taiwan, Helen Taylor writes how an article by a prominent Shanghai scholar academic that urged Beijing to cut ties with Putin’s regime received more than a million views before its website was blocked in China and the author was denounced. Keep our live blog open for further developments.

* * *

‘Risk goes up’ – More than 80% of GPs believe that patients are being put at risk when they come into their surgery for an appointment, a survey shows. Doctors identified lack of time with patients, workforce shortages, relentless workloads and heavy administrative burdens as the main reasons people receiving care could be exposed to risk. “The evidence shows that, after you’ve already made 25 to 35 decisions about patients’ health on a particular day, as a GP the risk of making a bad decision goes up,” said Dr Kieran Sharrock, deputy chair of the British Medical Association’s GP committee. A campaign called Rebuild General Practice is calling for urgent action to improve GP services and is backed by Jeremy Hunt, the former health secretary.

* * *

Tahbaz in Tehran hotel – Morad Tahbaz, who was left behind when Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were allowed to return home to the UK, has been taken from Evin prison to a hotel in Tehran after representations by the British and American governments, the Foreign Office has said. The department added it was lobbying the Iranian authorities to allow him to return to his Tehran home immediately as the Iranian government had previously pledged. His family said he launched a hunger strike in protest at being taken back to prison, which the Iranian government said was only to have an ankle tag fitted. The family have accused the Foreign Office of abandoning Tahbaz in order to secure the others’ release.

* * *

Scotland’s policing lesson – It is a “moral imperative and operational necessity” for police forces across the UK to demonstrate no tolerance for misogyny, racism and discrimination within their ranks and across wider society, the head of Police Scotland, writing exclusively for the Guardian, has said. Iain Livingstone added that voices of survivors of sexual violence are “vital” in making improvements. Livingstone ordered an independent review in October after an industrial tribunal found evidence of a “sexist culture” in Scotland’s armed police. Another independent public inquiry is under way into the death in 2015 of Sheku Bayoh who was restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

* * *

Khan: adopt Grenfell findings – Ministers have “failed to complete a single recommendation” from the first phase of the Grenfell Tower fire inquiries, Sadiq Khan has said. Recommendations made in October 2019 included regular inspections of lifts in residential high-rises; sharing of floorplans and cladding materials with fire and rescue services; and creation of national guidelines for evacuations. No deadline had been provided by the government for when these measures would come in, according to the London mayor’s office, whereas it said the London fire brigade (LFB) had completed 26 out of 29 recommendations. Khan said the government and the housing and building industries must act now, rather than wait for the inquiry’s phase 2 report – the hearings for which start on Monday. A housing department spokesperson said Khan’s claim was “unfounded … The government is making progress towards implementing the Grenfell Tower inquiry’s phase 1 recommendations.”

* * *

Covid reboost – The NHS in England will start giving a second Covid booster today to five million over-75s, care home residents and immunocompromised people. They will be contacted by the NHS and be able to book an appointment online or by calling 119. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended the top-up. Cases of Covid are rising again, with 90,349 recorded on Friday across the UK, according to official figures, more than double the 39,000 seen on 1 March. The true number is higher: the Office for National Statistics estimates that one in 20 people in England had Covid in the week up to 12 March. The number of people in UK hospitals with Covid had risen to 14,671 by last Thursday.

Today in Focus podcast: Jailed for a voting mistake

Pamela Moses, a Black Lives Matter activist, was sentenced to six years in prison for trying to register to vote. Sam Levine tells the remarkable story.

Lunchtime read: ‘Surprised I still have a career’

Chloë Sevigny on being an indie icon, becoming a mother during lockdown and her joy at joining the second season of Russian Doll.

Chlo&#xeb; Sevigny
Chloë Sevigny. Photograph: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

Sport

For the second successive Test match it was England making all the running on the final day, throwing everything they could muster at West Indies only to end up shaking hands on another draw due to Kraigg Brathwaite’s remarkable powers of concentration. The Rugby Football Union has leapt to the defence of Eddie Jones, insisting the under-fire England head coach has the governing body’s full support and making the remarkable claim it is “encouraged by the solid progress” despite another highly disappointing Six Nations campaign.

Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and one each from Ronald Araújo and Ferran Torres completed the scoring but not the story in Barcelona’s 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid. Jürgen Klopp had conceded his scant knowledge of Nottingham extended to its association with Robin Hood and, until Diogo Jota poked in the winning goal 12 minutes from time to propel Liverpool into a FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, he was in jeopardy of being on the wrong end of an upset that would have provided an unwanted memory. Bronze medals for Lorraine Ugen and Marc Scott spared Britain’s blushes on the final day of the world indoor championships – but they still endured their worst result in the competition since 2006.

Business

Labour has urged Kwasi Kwarteng to launch legal action against P&O Ferries over its “scandalous” decision to sack 800 workers without warning, which the party said is a criminal offence. It comes after the Trades Union Congress said ministers have serious questions to answer on the growing scandal and must make it a catalyst to improve workers’ rights. The FTSE100 is on track to shed 0.75% this morning while the pound is worth $1.315 and €1.191.

The papers

The Guardian’s front-page lead today is “Thousands from Mariupol ‘being forced into Russia’” – a terrifying development if confirmed. “Russians accused of mass abductions” is how that story is presented in the Telegraph. The Times has “Russia accused of genocide”, an allegation levelled by Ukraine’s deputy PM.

“Crime of the centuries” is what Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called it, the Metro reports. “Sheltering civilians bombed as fierce fighting grips Mariupol” – that’s the Financial Times’ lead story. “Our neighbours want us dead” – the i’s front page shows an elderly woman outside a bombarded house.

Other papers turn to domestic matters. “Rishi’s set to cut tax on fuel” – that’s the Mail on first-name terms with the chancellor while the Express says “Fuel duty cut to ease cost of living crisis”. The Sun says “Don’t be a fuel, Rishi” calling on Sunak to cut duty at the pumps by more than 5p. The Mirror has “P&O in the dock” after the ferry line cut 800 jobs.

Sign up

The Guardian Morning Briefing is delivered to thousands of inboxes bright and early every weekday. If you are not already receiving it by email, you can sign up here.

For more news: www.theguardian.com

Get in Touch

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com

Sign up to Inside Saturday to get an exclusive behind the scenes look at the top features from our new magazine delivered to your inbox every weekend

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Canadian Mikaël Kingsbury clinches 10th moguls Crystal Globe with gold at World Cup Finals

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury added to his lengthy list of career accolades on Friday, claiming his 10th moguls Crystal Globe after winning gold at the World Cup Finals in France. Kingsbury, who fell short of a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, held off Japanese rival Ikuma Horishima by just .04 points in the final singles event of the season. Olympic champion Walter Wallberg of Sweden claimed third place, both in the France event and overall. WATCH l Kingsbury captures 10th Crystal Globe in mogul

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.