Monday briefing: Trump swerves tax as debts pile up

Top story: Huge loans fall due in coming years

Hello, Warren Murray with you as we start the week.

Donald Trump paid only $750 in federal income taxes the year he was elected US president, according to a New York Times investigation that could shake up the election and dent Trump’s claims to be a successful businessman and therefore capable steward of the US economy.

The NYT said Trump used “questionable measures” to reduce his bill and faced a possible hit of more than $100m from a continuing decade-long audit battle with tax authorities. He paid $750 in federal income tax the year he became president and in his first year in the White House paid another $750. “He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years – largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.” Among key revelations: since his election Trump’s businesses have received large amounts of money from lobbyists, politicians and foreign officials paying to stay at his properties or join his clubs. But he is also potentially mired in debt with hundreds of millions of dollars in loans falling due in the coming years. The NYT reported: “Should he win re-election, his lenders could be placed in the unprecedented position of weighing whether to foreclose on a sitting president.”

During a rambling, diversionary press conference featuring wild allegations against Joe Biden, the president insisted the NYT stories were “fake news … First of all I paid a lot, and I paid a lot of state income taxes too. The New York state charges a lot and I paid a lot of money in state.” Trump will face Joe Biden at the polls on 3 November. In the last few hours it has emerged that Brad Parscale, who was removed as Trump’s campaign manager in July, has been taken to hospital after threats of self-harm. Parscale was demoted after a much-hyped campaign rally in Tulsa attracted an embarrassingly sparse crowd.

* * *

Coronavirus latest – Fines of up to £10,000 are introduced in England from today where people refuse to self-isolate when asked. The changes come with the duty to self-isolate moving into law. Those who instigate breaches of the law, such as an employer who orders or permits people to come to work when they should not, also face the fines. Labour has accused the UK chancellor, Rishi Sunak, of consigning more than 1m jobs to the “scrapheap” after failing to protect workers in the hard-hit wedding, exhibition and festival industries in his emergency Covid plans. As global deaths in the pandemic approach the one million mark, keep up with latest developments at our live blog.

* * *

TikTok block stopped – A district judge has temporarily prevented the Trump administration banning Chinese-owned TikTok from app stores. The ban had been set to take effect at 11.59pm on Sunday. Judge Carl Nichols granted a preliminary injunction sought by TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, but declined “at this time” to block other restrictions that are set to take effect on 12 November. Trump has said that TikTok poses a security threat and demanded its US arm be transferred to an American company.

* * *

Brexit tarnishes pride in Britain – Fewer than half of people in the UK remain convinced following Brexit that Britain is a force for good in the world, a national poll by Ipsos Mori has found. The proportion who believe Britain should stop pretending it is an important power is up five points from last year to 38%. The polling was commissioned by the EU-UK forum, a new Brussels group seeking to promote a close relationship between Britain and the EU in the coming years. Business leaders from the CBI have heaped pressure on the government to make a trade agreement with the EU after a survey showed only 4% of company bosses from a survey of 648 supported a no-deal Brexit, while 77% wanted a deal. Carolyn Fairbairn, the CBI director general, said: “Next week Brexit talks enter the 11th hour. Now must be the time for political leadership and the spirit of compromise to shine through on both sides. A deal can and must be made.”

* * *

‘He’s got my kid’ – The police officer whose gunshots paralysed Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin has told investigators he had thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children and opened fire when he saw a knife in his hand. Brendan Matthews, the attorney for officer Rusten Sheskey and the Kenosha police union, said that if Sheskey had let Blake leave and something happened to the child “the question would have been ‘Why didn’t you do something?’”. Beforehand Sheskey had heard a woman at the scene say: “He’s got my kid. He’s got my keys.” Blake’s uncle Justin Blake said the allegation Blake was trying to kidnap his own child was “ridiculous” and “outright lies”. The mother of the children, who called police, filed a complaint against Blake that has led to him facing charges of sexual assault. Sheskey and the other two officers from the scene are on leave while the shooting is investigated.