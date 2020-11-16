Monday briefing: Johnson's not-so splendid isolation

Top story: Covid scare adds to crisis inside No 10

Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories today.

Boris Johnson will be forced to manage what could be a pivotal week in his premiership from self-isolation in Downing Street after meeting a Conservative backbencher who later tested positive for coronavirus. The prime minister, who survived a spell in intensive care with Covid-19 earlier this year, was said to be “well” and symptom-free. But the obligatory isolation comes at a difficult time for him as he tries to reset his government’s course in the wake of last week’s dramatic departure of his chief adviser, Dominic Cummings. Not only is he facing mounting pressure to ensure that the lockdown in England succeeds in reducing coronavirus infections, but also a decision could be made this week about whether a Brexit deal with the EU is achievable. He is also expected to announce a series of green initiatives aimed at phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles within a decade.

However, many Tories remained buoyed by the departure of Cummings, who was seen by many as having a baleful influence on Johnson. One MP cited a truce with ITV’s Good Morning Britain show – which No 10 had boycotted since April – as an example of a less confrontational approach. Our media editor looks at how Cummings’ attempt to reshape the relationship between the government and the media ended up playing a key role in his downfall.

* * *

Vaccine trial – Some 6,000 British volunteers are to be injected with a vaccine developed by a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson and modelled on an Ebola jab. It is the third Covid vaccine to enter large-scale clinical trials in the UK, and comes as the scientist behind the first potential vaccine said his treatment could halve Covid transmission. Ministers hope that two new laboratories set to open early next year could more than double testing capacity in the UK. The facilities in Leamington Spa and a yet-to-be-disclosed location in Scotland will employ up to 4,000 people, and will increase the number of PCR tests that can be processed daily by 600,000, from 520,000 today. Follow all the overnight developments in the pandemic at our live blog here, including the shop in Japan that has delpoyed a robot to check whether customers are wearing a face mask.

* * *

America’s crisis – Pressure is mounting on Donald Trump to allow transition talks to begin with US president-elect Joe Biden’s team amid a terrifying surge of coronavirus cases that is pushing the country’s hospital systems to the brink of collapse. The US recorded 166,000 cases on Saturday but Biden’s new Covid taskforce is hamstrung until the Trump administration allows the federal bureaucracy to begin a period of transition. Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, said Trump had not attended a Covid taskforce meeting “for months”. The president came the closest yet to admitting defeat in the election when he tweeted yesterday that Biden “won because the election was rigged”. He qualified it by repeating baseless claims of election fraud but did not mention that his campaign has dropped part of its legal challenge to the results in the key state of Pennsylvania.

* * *

View photos A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Baur More

Taxi for Nasa – Elon Musk was obliged to watch from isolation as his SpaceX rocket blasted off with four astronauts to the International Space Station on the first full-fledged taxi flight for Nasa by a private company. Musk, the entrepreneur behind the company, said he “most likely” had a moderate case of Covid-19 and could not be in Florida to watch the Falcon rocket take off on Sunday night. Its Dragon capsule is due to reach the space station after 27-and-a-half hours and remain there until spring.

* * *

Housing reform – The government is preparing to unveil social housing reforms for England this week which could see million of tenants offered greater protection from wrongdoing by landlords more than three years after the Grenfell Tower disaster. The policies are expected to include a strengthened regulator with a mandate to check council and registered social landlords in England, listen to tenants and maintain the standards of homes. Tenants are also set to be given a more direct way of raising complaints without having to go through local councillors or MPs.