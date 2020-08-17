Monday briefing: Johnson under pressure to end A-level crisis

Top story: Ofqual switch deepens chaos for students

Martin Farrer

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure from Labour and his own MPs to end the chaos surrounding the downgrading of A-level results in England, and head teachers have demanded a Scotland-style solution using teachers’ assessments. The crisis that has dogged the process since the release of results last week deepened when the exams regulator, Ofqual, blindsided ministers by scrapping agreed rules allowing pupils to appeal against their grades using the results of mock exams. Our education editor explains what Ofqual has done.

Hundreds of A-level students say they feel let down by Ofqual’s latest decision and hundreds protested in London on Sunday calling for the downgrades to be reversed. One sixth-former has launched legal action. Parents have reportedly deluged MPs with complaints and many fear the problems might be repeated when GCSE results are released on Thursday.

Going postal – The US House of Representatives has been recalled early from its summer break to consider a Democrat-backed bill to prevent cuts to the US postal service and stop Donald Trump’s “sabotage” of the November elections. Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, said lawmakers would return this week amid fears that the cuts would mean it could not deliver enough postal votes on time for the presidential and congressional elections due in November. Around half the votes are expected to be postal. Bernie Sanders called it a “threat to American democracy”. Trump has claimed that postal voting, or mail-in voting as it is called in the US, leads to fraud.

Coronavirus latest – The NHS is launching a renewed appeal for British Asians to take part in trials of a Covid-19 vaccine after a “disappointing” uptake in the first drive for recruits. The government’s vaccines taskforce said today that more than 112,000 people had signed up for trials beginning as soon as next month. But only 3% of volunteers were Asian. “Myths” in the Asian community that vaccines are harmful had hindered the uptake, one doctor said, along with language barriers and lack of access to mainstream media. Fears that summer socialising will lead to a surge in Covid-19 cases around the UK have been heightened after concerns that JD Wetherspoon is failing to prevent overcrowding in pubs in its 900-strong chain. Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s top adviser, has been asked to hand over mobile phone and car-tracking details to prove that he did not make a second lockdown trip to Durham at the height of the pandemic.

New Zealand has postponed its general election scheduled for September for a month amid an outbreak of Covid-19 in Auckland. Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, said the electoral commission needed the extra time to ensure polling staff were safe from infection. Japan saw its economy shrink by the greatest amount in modern history in the June quarter as the pandemic hit and Australia has had its deadliest day so far with 25 fatalities. Italy has closed all nightclubs for three weeks to prevent the spread among young people, while France recorded 3,000 new cases for the second consecutive day. Follow all the overnight developments at our live blog.

Belarus strikes – Workers at state-run factories in Belarus are expected to go on strike today, piling the pressure on Alexander Lukashenko to quit as president after one of the biggest rallies seen in the country’s history yesterday calling for him to stand down. Lukashenko made repeated pleas to Vladimir Putin over the weekend to intervene and save his 26-year-old regime as protests against his government continued to mount. Lukashenko called the Kremlin for assurance that Russia would provide military assistance against external threats, while warning supporters that the country was under foreign pressure. Around 200,000 people flooded the centre of the capital, Minsk, yesterday to end a week of demonstrations after Lukashenko was accused of rigging last Sunday’s general election.

Violence spikes – The coronavirus crisis has compounded domestic violence in the UK, new research has revealed, with two-thirds of women in abusive relationships suffering more at the hands of their partners during the pandemic. Three-quarters of victims also say the lockdown has made it harder for them to escape their abusers, according to an investigation by Panorama to be screened tonight.