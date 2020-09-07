Monday briefing: Johnson plans to unpick Brexit treaty

Top story: Ireland condemns ‘unwise’ Brexit move

Morning everyone. My name is Martin Farrer and these are the top stories from the UK and around the world this morning.

Boris Johnson is planning to override the Brexit withdrawal agreement on Northern Ireland in a move likely to capsize delicately balanced trade talks with the EU and pave the way for a no-deal Brexit. The prime minister is today expected to set a deadline of 15 October for completion of the talks or Britain will walk away for good. A no-deal Brexit will be “a good outcome” for the UK, he will say. The success of the talks, which resume this week, will be jeopardised by plans revealed yesterday for the government to introduce legislation to “eliminate” the legal force of the withdrawal agreement – the treaty that sealed Britain’s exit from the EU in January – in areas including state aid and Northern Ireland customs. Any plan to unpick the carefully constructed compromise to keep the Irish border free of checkpoints will enrage other European governments, especially Dublin’s. The Irish foreign minister has already called the plan “unwise”, while Labour said threatening to renege on was an “immense act of bad faith”. As the talks head to the wire, the chief negotiator in Theresa May’s government accused his successor, David Frost, as having “a brass neck” for claiming the then prime minister blinked in the first negotiations.

* * *

Covid spike alarm – Health experts have accused the government of “losing control” of the coronavirus pandemic after the UK recorded a 50% increase in new cases yesterday. Almost 3,000 people tested positive, the highest daily total since May and an alarming escalation in infections just as schools have begun returning and thousands of students are about to head off to universities across the country. “They’ve lost control of the virus,” said Prof Gabriel Scally, a former NHS regional director of public health. “It’s become endemic in our poorest communities and this is the result.” Labour demanded that the health secretary, Matt Hancock, give an urgent statement to MPs explaining the increase and continued failure to create an easily accessible testing system. Adding to concerns, schools in Teesside have recorded cases of the virus. The schools in Redcar, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough will remain open.

At least six NHS trusts in England could be overwhelmed by a spike in Covid-19 this winter if they are faced with April’s levels of virus cases on top of normal winter pressures, according to a Guardian analysis of bed capacity. Research in Austria has found that patients hospitalized with Covid-19 still have lung damage, breathlessness and coughs weeks after being discharged. India has overtaken Brazil as the country with the second-most cases behind the US after racking up more than 90,000 new infections on Sunday. You can follow all the developments from around the world in our live blog.

* * *

Attacker appeal – Police in Birmingham are still searching for the lone attacker who carried out a string of knife attacks in the city centre that left one dead and seven injured. West Midlands police have released CCTV of a man they said was wanted for the apparently random rampage through the city in the early hours of Sunday. The public have been urged not to approach the suspect. The force said it had received a strong response from its appeal for help tracing the man, with a team of detectives working through the night to follow up new lines of inquiry.

* * *

Djokovic default – The world’s No 1 men’s tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has apologised after being thrown out of the US Open for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Djokovic had just blown a chance to take the first set of his fourth-round match against the Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta when he hit a spare ball behind him in frustration, striking the line judge, who fell to the ground in clear discomfort. After a lengthy discussion with officials, the Serb was defaulted and with it lost the opportunity to win an 18th career grand slam title. He left Flushing Meadow without facing the media but later issued a statement on Instagram saying: “This whole situation has left me really sad and empty.”

Novak Djokovic tries to help a line judge whom he hit in the throat with a ball. Photograph: Jason Szenes/EPA More