Monday briefing: Hong Kong media tycoon held under new security law

Top story: Mogul accused of ‘colluding with foreign forces’

Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are top stories you need to know about this Monday.

Jimmy Lai, a prominent Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy advocate, has been arrested over suspected collusion with foreign forces under the new national security law. The 71-year-old founder of news outlet Apple Daily was detained on Monday and is the highest-profile person to be held under the controversial law. Police were executing a search warrant on the newsroom floor of Apple Daily’s offices, according to Lai’s senior aide. A live stream of the raid showed dozens of police at the Apple Daily headquarters. Staff filmed plain-clothed and uniformed officers walking through the newsroom, rifling through piles of paper on desks and demanding to ses the ID cards of reporters. Lai, who was one of seven taken into custody, has had repeated run-ins with the territory’s authorities over the years thanks to his outspoken views about maintaining independence from Beijing. There’s also this video of him being arrested.

Rape target – The government plans to reverse the record decline in rape prosecutions by imposing targets on police and prosecutors. The prime minister’s crime and justice taskforce is planning to set targets for police to refer more high-quality rape cases to the Crown Prosecution Service and for the CPS to prosecute and bring more rape cases to trial. The CPS is likely to oppose the change for impinging on its independence.

Belarus protests – Violent street clashes broke out between police and protesters in cities all over Belarus last night after the country’s long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide in the presidential election despite a campaign marked by huge rallies in favour of the opposition. Riot police used rubber bullets, flash grenades, teargas and water cannon to confront demonstrators who gathered in the capital Minsk soon after polls closed yesterday. Dozens were arrested and one expert said it was the biggest show of defiance since Lukashenko took power 26 years ago. The opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, went into hiding before the poll after nine campaign staff were arrested.

Covid travel warning – Ministers have rejected calls for routine testing in schools in England to try to prevent the spread of Covid-19 when pupils start going back to classrooms in September. Schools in Scotland begin returning from tomorrow, giving Boris Johnson a close-up view of how the process could be managed when he goes north of the border next weekend for a two-week break with his fiancee and baby. The travel industry has urged the government to rethink its self-isolation policy for holidaymakers as the rising number of cases across Europe mean countries such as France and Greece could be in danger of ending up on the quarantine list.

Donald Trump’s decision to use an executive order to break the political impasse over relief for people suffering the economic impact of the pandemic has been widely criticised, as cases in the United States passed 5 million. Also recommended is a lovely piece by my colleague Helen Sullivan about being reunited with her husband after a Covid-induced five-month separation. Helen’s also been busy updating our live blog.

Police ‘racist’ – Dawn Butler, the Labour MP, has accused police of being institutionally racist after she was stopped while driving to Sunday lunch in London with a friend. Butler, MP for Brent Central, said the car was being driven by her male friend, who like Butler is black. After taking the BMW’s keys and checking the registration, the officers admitted there had been a mistake and apologised. It is the third time Butler has been stopped since she became an MP.

Rain’s coming – Parts of the UK could receive a month’s worth of rain this week as the recent spell of hot weather gives way to rain and possible flash flooding. Thunderstorm warnings are in place between Monday and Thursday, with the Met Office saying some areas could see “torrential downpours”. However, some places could still experience three successive days of temperatures over 35C. A 12-year-old girl died in Scotland after getting into difficulty in the river Leven near Loch Lomond.