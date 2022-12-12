Monday briefing: The government blames the unions for strikes – but what’s the truth?

Archie Bland
·14 min read
<span>Photograph: Guy Smallman/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

Good morning. If you are an England fan contemplating burying your head under the duvet until Christmas after Saturday’s heartwrenching World Cup defeat, your plan has this to be said for it: those who do venture beyond their front doors look likely to be met by a picture of chaos.

After ministers yesterday rebuffed an offer by nursing unions to suspend talks in return for new pay negotiations, and with Cobra meetings due today to work through controversial contingency plans involving the military, there is little reason to expect a reprieve from planned strikes. Industrial action already underway in December among bus, rail and postal workers will intensify and broaden this week to others in the public sector including ambulance drivers, baggage handlers, and driving examiners. The result will be some of the most significant disruption to the British economy in recent memory.

The strikes are a response to limited pay rises set against a backdrop of sharply rising inflation that the Trades Union Congress says has left key public sector workers £180 a month worse off than a year ago - and they have been met with a barrage of criticism that casts those walking out as irresponsible, selfish and unrealistic. Whether you’re hiding at home or venturing into the world this week, today’s newsletter will try to help you assess those claims against the underlying reality. Here are the headlines.

Five big stories

  1. Solihull lake | Four children have been taken to hospital in cardiac arrest and are in critical condition after falling through the ice on a lake in Solihull. Police continued rescue operations overnight with reports a further two children may be missing.

  2. Cold weather | UK power prices have hit record levels as an icy cold snap and a fall in supplies of electricity generated by wind power have combined to push up wholesale costs. Meanwhile, further travel disruption is expected this week with temperatures forecast to stay well below freezing overnight.

  3. Lockerbie | A Libyan accused of preparing the bomb that killed 270 people aboard Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988 is now in US custody, officials have confirmed. Mohammed Abouagela Masud, a Libyan intelligence official, is reported to have been extradited to the US.

  4. Jersey explosion | Nine people are feared dead and a criminal investigation could be launched after a suspected gas explosion destroyed a block of flats in Jersey’s capital, St Helier. An inquiry is under way into the actions of the fire service after residents reported a gas leak less than eight hours before the blast.

  5. European Union | Belgian prosecutors investigating allegations that Qatar has sought to influence EU policy by bribing European parliament officials have charged four people with money laundering, corruption and participating in a criminal organisation. A Qatari official denied accusations of possible misconduct.

In depth: ‘NHS strikes are dangerous’ and other claims about industrial action

Thousands of striking workers and their supporters attend a strike rally at Kings Cross Station called by the UCU on 30 November 2022 in London, England.
Thousands of striking workers and their supporters attend a rally at Kings Cross Station called by the UCU on 30 November 2022 in London, England. Photograph: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

***

‘This is effectively a general strike’

This is looking increasingly like a general strike” – Stephen Glover, Daily Mail, 7 December

“It’s almost like a de facto general strike taking place by the amount of disputes” – Dave Ward, CWU general secretary, 3 December

Everyone agrees that industrial action in the weeks running up to Christmas will have a significant impact. But claims from both sides that the whole economy will grind to a halt in a “general strike” exaggerate the parallels with the past.

As this explainer from Philip Inman sets out, it used to be possible for the Trades Union Congress to coordinate a general strike without ballots in each area. But now the law bans strikes without a successful ballot in an individual workplace.

It might still be possible for a “de facto general strike” to happen if enough industries succeeded in bringing industrial action at the same time. But union representation in the UK since the Winter of Discontent in 1978 and 1979 has fallen significantly, from around 50% in 1979 to around 23% in 2021, although it is still around 50% in the public sector. The reality of the 1979 comparison is made clear in Richard Partington’s piece from 8 December, which points out that while the number of working days lost this year could reach 1.74m, in September 1979 alone, 12m days were lost.

***

‘Striking workers are being greedy and their demands are unaffordable’

“Where is [Rishi Sunak’s] big effort to mobilise the country against these greedy union extremists?” – Douglas Murray, The Sun, 8 December

“Inflation-matching or inflation-busting pay rises are unaffordable … There simply isn’t the money.” Transport secretary Mark Harper, Sky News, 27 November

Critics of striking workers often present their pay demands as excessive in a time of economic difficulty. But in this analysis from July, Ashley Kirk sets out Office for National Statistics data that shows real public sector pay has fallen by 4.3% since the 2009 financial crisis. Meanwhile, the IFS says, real private sector pay has risen by 4.3% since 2010. New analysis published by the TUC today says that 2022 has been the worst year for real pay growth for almost 50 years.

Pay demands should also be set against the impact of inflation, which is quickly eroding the value of even generous-sounding settlements. For example, an offer to rail workers described as “8%” in a Daily Telegraph headline on 4 December is spread over two years, making it 4% in reality, against the most recent inflation figure of 11.1%.

One way to get at the question of affordability is to examine the government’s claims of the cost to taxpayers. Rishi Sunak claims that it would cost about £1,000 extra per household to give pay rises offsetting 10% inflation this year. But Ben Zaranko of the Institute for Fiscal Studies points out in this BBC Reality Check piece that once you factor in the 3% average pay rises for public sector workers already budgeted for 2022-23, the real “extra” cost is around £640 per household, about a third of which would be returned in tax.

The question of whether a bit over £400 per household is affordable – with the greatest burden falling on the richest – is ultimately a political judgment. We can also ask whether it is true, as is often claimed, that pay rises will stoke inflation. This piece by Richard Partington yesterday argues that fears a “wage-price spiral” is under way are overplayed. The Bank of England estimates holding overall wage growth to 2.5% could reduce inflation by 1.5 percentage points – “a drop in the ocean” compared to the impact of soaring energy prices.

***

‘NHS strikes are putting people in danger’

More than 10,000 NHS ambulance staff from nine NHS hospital trusts in England and Wales will walk out on 21 December in a dispute over pay, GMB trade union announced.
More than 10,000 NHS ambulance staff from nine NHS hospital trusts in England and Wales will walk out on 21 December in a dispute over pay. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

“[Ambulance staff] joined the service to save lives, not put them at risk” – Conservative MP Mike Penning, Daily Mail, 6 December

“It will cause pain and discomfort for people and put lives at risk” – Whitehall source, Daily Express, 6 December

One common theme of coverage of planned strikes by nurses and other NHS workers is a possible risk to patient safety – and there will clearly be some discomfort or delay as a result of the action. But it is another step to suggest that lives will be put at risk.

The “life-preserving care model” that guides Royal College of Nursing industrial action excludes emergency interventions to save lives or prevent disability from strikes as well as other situations where lives could be put at risk. Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, has urged urgent clarification on exemptions but told the BBC strike days would “feel like a weekend or bank holiday”.

The evidence from previous strikes suggests that it is possible to take industrial action without jeopardising safety. An Independent article published in August pointed to a 2018 BMJ study which found no measurable impact on mortality during junior doctors’ strikes in 2016, although it added that there were fewer A&E admissions and attendances. A strike in Northern Ireland in 2019 ended with “no adverse incidents” for patients, the RCN says.

***

‘Negotiating is out of the government’s control’

“My role is to facilitate and support – not negotiate.” – Mark Harper, letter to RMT general secretary Mick Lynch, 29 November

“The essential discussions have to occur between the rail operating companies, Network Rail and the unions.” – work and pensions secretary Mel Stride, TalkTV, 23 November

Government ministers say that they stay out of negotiations, and that their hands are tied by independent pay bodies – with the government yesterday refusing the nursing union’s request to negotiate for that reason. But there are reasons to be sceptical about that account.

On Thursday, the FT reported that employers had planned to offer the RMT a 10% pay rise over two years, only for the government to intervene. The eventual offer was 8% over two years, tied to the introduction of driver-only trains. That was not denied by the Department for Transport, while the FT quotes an “industry figure” as calling the intervention a “clumsy mis-step” that exacerbated the situation.

***

‘The public opposes strikes’

“The put-upon public are turning against militant unions set on ruining Christmas.” – report in the Sun, 6 December

“Civil servants shouldn’t expect sympathy for their strikes from the working taxpayers who pay their wages.” – John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers Alliance, 10 November

Opponents of strikes naturally wish to present themselves as the voices of ordinary working people. But the reality of the polling is more complicated.

Last week, for example, a YouGov poll found that only 37% of people support striking rail workers, against 51% opposed. But an Observer poll found 40% blaming the government and rail companies, with 37% holding unions responsible – and also showed big majorities supporting nurses.

If that picture is mixed, that is probably worse news for the government than unions, who certainly want public backing but ultimately answer only to their membership. The battleground now is whether the reality of strikes in the run-up to Christmas turn voters against the unions – or reinforces the sense that industrial action is part of a wider picture of government incompetence.

Guardian and Observer charity appeal 2022

From left, Citzens Advice advisers Dominic, Hajira and Dan outside the mobile unit in Wednesbury, West Midlands.
From left, Citzens Advice advisers Dominic, Hajira and Dan outside the mobile unit in Wednesbury, West Midlands. Photograph: Karen Robinson/The Observer

The theme of the Guardian and Observer charity appeal 2022 is the cost of living crisis, with two charities at the heart of the voluntary response to rising poverty and hardship the beneficiaries. You can learn more about the charities, Locality and Citizens Advice, here. Read a letter about the appeal from Guardian editor Katharine Viner here. Mark Brown has a piece about Big River Bakery in Newcastle, the kind of local social enterprise that will ultimately benefit from donations, while Andrew Anthony writes about the impact of Citizens Advice (pictured above). Donations can be made online by credit card, debit card or PayPal, or by phone on 0151 284 1126. (Cheques cannot be accepted.) There’ll be plenty more about the work that your generosity will fund in the days ahead.

What else we’ve been reading

  • “He had a rollicking, expansive spirit, which made you want to be with him and bask in his warmth and in his appreciation of life and food and drink and sex.” Who wouldn’t want to be remembered as fondly as Robbie Coltrane was by Miriam Margolyes in the Observer’s impressive collection of obituaries for some of the most significant figures to have died this year. Toby Moses, head of newsletters

  • Here’s a lovely Observer guide on the best books to give this Christmas, ranging from Ruth Ozeki’s recommendation of George Saunders’ wonderful new short story collection Liberation Day to Siddhartha Mukherjee’s request that someone give him Atul Gawande’s 2014 essays on how doctors can help ensure a good death, Being Mortal. Archie

  • After many years of insomnia, I’ll confess to a slight obsession with articles about sleep – but Sally Howard’s exploration of “circadian hacking” nicely balances the benefits it’s brought to her life, with the expert view on the danger an obsession with our sleep cycles can cause. Toby

  • For Saturday magazine, Scott Bryan put together this oral history of Strictly Come Dancing, featuring tons of great nuggets from the people who made it such a success, despite a great deal of initial scepticism: “No one can learn to perform in two weeks!” Craig Revel Horwood remembers thinking. “This is going to be car-crash television.” Archie

  • Yes, it is pathetic that the time I put into P.G Wodehouse as a teenager was outstripped only by the hours I clocked on Football Manager. But Dan Brooks’ piece for Gawker about how Wodehouse’s “manic literary beaver” work ethic helped make him so reliably funny is acute and delightful even if you weren’t such a total loser. Archie

World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate outside the Souq Al-Wakra hotel, Qatar, following England’s loss to France in their World Cup quarter-final.
England manager Gareth Southgate outside the Souq Al-Wakra hotel, Qatar, following England’s loss to France in their World Cup quarter-final. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Many England fans may not have the stomach for it so soon after the gutting 2-1 defeat to France in Saturday’s quarter-final, but for those that do, the future of Gareth Southgate is one of the central questions arising from his side’s exit from the tournament, with England’s manager saying he feels “conflicted” about his future. Jacob Steinberg writes that “Southgate sounded ready to walk away” in his post-match press conference but writes that he should “listen to Kane, Rice and Harry Maguire calling for him to stay”. Barney Ronay writes that the defeat was “that rare thing, a largely blameless exit” and argues that abuse of Southgate “is by now verging on the bizarre”.

Meanwhile, David Hytner writes that Harry Kane appeared “a hollowed-out version” of himself after his missed second penalty, but adds: “He is famously single-minded and resilient and there is no doubt he will want to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.” The only sliver of good news for the England camp was their successful adoption of Dave, a stray tabby they befriended at their training base.

Next up are the two semi-finals, Argentina against Croatia on Tuesday night and France against Morocco on Wednesday. Eric Devin and Adam White explain how Antoine Griezmann could be key to France’s prospects, while Nick Ames says that this Morocco side has “rewritten the rules of possibility” for underdogs. Will Magee writes about how the Moroccan team’s mothers have taken centre stage in their celebrations.

---

For all the latest on Qatar, from the scandals to the scores, sign up to Football Daily – our free, sometimes funny, newsletter

The front pages

The Guardian leads with “Tories under fire over plans for military to act as ‘strike breakers’”, with warnings that British troops are being used too often to bail out ministers unable to resolve disputes. The Times says “Drafting in troops ‘won’t prevent NHS strike chaos’”, while the i goes with “Hopes raised for last-ditch talks to stop nurses’ strike”.

The Telegraph looks at the still unfolding situation in Solihull with “Children in frozen lake plunge”. The Mail headlines “Horror on the frozen lake”, while the Mirror leads with “Children in ice lake terror”.

The Financial Times report on the “Two MEPs held as Qatari corruption scandal shakes European parliament”. And the Sun has its sights set on England’s next big football tournament. It headlines “Euro Vision”, reporting on “fans plea for gaffer Gareth to stay & lead young Lions to glory in Germany”.

Today in Focus

A man wearing a nuclear biological protection suit stands at the entrance to a decommissioned U.K. Nuclear Command Bunker
A man wearing a nuclear biological protection suit stands at the entrance to a decommissioned U.K. Nuclear Command Bunker

Building for end times: the boom in bunkers

Sales of private nuclear bunkers are booming as people absorb the news of climate breakdown, nuclear threats and a global pandemic and look to secure their own survival in the event of a total breakdown in society.

Bradley Garrett, author of Bunker: What It Takes to Survive the Apocalypse, tells Hannah Moore about how he travelled to the UK, Germany, Australia, Thailand, Ukraine and across the US to tell a story about people’s preparations for calamity.

Cartoon of the day | Edith Pritchett

The Upside

A bit of good news to remind you that the world’s not all bad

Ken Campbell says he doesn’t like sport – and he hadn’t attempted athletics since he was at school. But after his wife, Susan, injured her foot and was in search of a bit of moral support as she rejoined her running group, he went along to keep her company, and found himself with a new passion. At the age of 63, he ran 50km. At 70, he ran through the night to complete a 100km ultramarathon – despite his arthritis.

How does Campbell, who is also a jazz guitarist, reconcile his astonishing late passion with his professed dislike for sport? “I wouldn’t say this is a sport,” he says. “I’d call it ‘an activity.’” What he likes most about it is the feeling “of continuity: earth to feet, air to lungs, sky to vision, heart’s blood fuelling an effort that has no purpose beyond the next step across root or stone”.

Sign up here for a weekly roundup of The Upside, sent to you every Sunday

Bored at work?

And finally, the Guardian’s crosswords to keep you entertained throughout the day – with plenty more on the Guardian’s Puzzles app for iOS and Android. Until tomorrow.

Latest Stories

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w

  • Cook, Vikings can't capitalize on Jefferson's record day

    DETROIT (AP) — In the end, no amount of fireworks from Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson — and they set the air ablaze Sunday — could overcome perhaps the worst game of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's six-year career. Cook was held to 23 yards on 15 carries in Minnesota's 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, keeping the Vikings from clinching a division title despite Jefferson's franchise-record 223 yards receiving. Cook's 1.5 yards per carry were the fewest in a game with at least 10 attempts in

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o