Monday briefing: What explains Giorgia Meloni’s electoral success

Archie Bland
·13 min read
<span>Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Good morning. Two big stories have broken overnight, and they don’t make for a happy Monday, I’m afraid.

First, the pound, news which belongs in the ‘life comes at you fast’ bucket. On Friday, the value of sterling crashed to below $1.09 in response to Kwasi Kwarteng’s non-budget. Yesterday, Kwarteng said he was focussed on the “longer term and the medium term” and hinted at further tax cuts to “get this country moving”.

Well, he’s got it moving all right: the Asian markets heard what he had to say and promptly took the pound to just $1.03, an all-time low against the dollar. For one measure of how bad this is, consider this line from one trader quoted in Graeme Wearden’s story: “It’s a case of shoot first and ask questions later, as far as UK assets are concerned.”

Graeme has the very latest on this news in the business live blog, warning of a “volatile day ahead” as European markets open, and we’ll return to it in First Edition soon. But today’s newsletter is about the latest instalment in another troubling story: the success of the radical right in Europe.

Last night, a coalition led by the Brothers of Italy – a post-fascist party that blames immigrants for Italy’s economic problems, opposes abortion and gay adoption, and traces its roots to Benito Mussolini’s Italian Social Movement – swept to power in Italy’s elections. Party leader Giorgia Meloni is likely to become Italy’s first female prime minister.

After the headlines, the Guardian’s Rome correspondent, Angela Giuffrida, tells us what just happened – and Nimo Omer hears from an expert in the European radical right about how we got here.

Five big stories

  1. Labour conference | Keir Starmer is seeking to draw new battle lines with Liz Truss by vowing to reinstate the top rate of income tax and ploughing the ensuing billions into the NHS and other public services. Starmer said he would not reverse the cut to the basic tax rate from 20% to 19%.

  2. Iran | Iranians have taken to the streets for a 10th consecutive night to protest against the death of Mahsa Amini in defiance of a warning from the judiciary. At least 41 people have died since the unrest began, but sources say the real figure is higher.

  3. Ukraine | America and its allies will act “decisively” if Russia uses a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday. Sullivan said that “any use of nuclear weapons will be met with catastrophic consequences for Russia.”

  4. Conservatives | Liz Truss’s chief of staff is understood to have been promised that his company would run the Tories’ next election campaign if he joined her No 10 operation. Sources claimed the arrangement was a precondition of Mark Fullbrook taking the job.

  5. Monarchy | British television channels are in a battle with the monarchy over who controls the historic record of Queen Elizabeth II’s commemorations, after Buckingham Palace insisted broadcasters could retain only an hour of footage for future use.

In depth: ‘Ambiguity is key to understanding Meloni’

Giorgia Meloni casts her vote in Rome last night.
Giorgia Meloni casts her vote in Rome last night. Photograph: Alessandra Tarantino/AP

***

What happened last night?

The Brothers of Italy have held strong opinion poll leads for weeks, and those figures were borne out by last night’s forecasts. With full results due on Monday, an exit poll for Italian broadcaster Rai gave the rightwing coalition 41%-45% against 25.5%-29.5% for the leftwing bloc. The populist Five Star Movement was on 13.5%-17.5%.

Early on Monday morning, projections based on well over half the votes counted put the Brothers of Italy on almost 26%, up from just 4% in the last national election in 2018. Meloni’s main ally, Matteo Salvini’s League, picked up around 9% of the vote, down from more than 17% four years ago. The other major conservative party, Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, also scored around 8%, leaving Brothers of Italy the dominant rightwing coalition partner.

“It looks like they [the rightwing coalition] have control of both houses of parliament,” Angela Giuffrida said. On a turnout of 64% – about nine points down on the last election in 2018 – “it’s a very good result for the right. Now Meloni will get the mandate to form a government.”

***

Why is Meloni popular?

Pietro Castelli Gattinara, an expert in European radical right movements who is Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellow at Sciences Po and Associate Professor at the Université Libre de Bruxelles, told Nimo that Meloni hasfound a way to strike an equilibrium between being more radical than most of her counterparts, but also more credible”.

“So she’s trying to be more radical than the centre-right parties, notably with respect to issues like gender, abortion, civil rights. She’s got very radical positions on immigration, but at the same time, she’s also built credibility as a politician when it comes to international relations.”

He noted that while she has “kept an ambiguous position with respect to Russia and the US”, and has been critical of the EU, “over the past months, we’ve seen her taking much milder, more moderate positions … rather than campaigning for votes, she was basically campaigning on convincing international observers and international markets that she could be a reliable prime minister.”

That’s a matter of sheer practicality: as Angela told us last week, Italy is the biggest beneficiary of the European Covid-19 recovery fund, and Meloni needs that money to revive the country’s economy.

For more on Meloni’s loyalty to Hungary’s autocratic prime minister Viktor Orbán – among the first to congratulate her last night – and the “dog-whistles to her neo-fascist political ancestors”, see this chilling piece by Roberto Saviano. And for a deeper look at the woman likely to be the new Italian prime minister, see Angela’s profile from last week.

***

Who voted for Brothers of Italy?

Castelli Gattinara said there were two distinct aspects to Brothers of Italy’s support: “One is the radical right component, and that’s basically the part of the electorate that at different points in Italian history has voted for parties that organised themselves within far-right ideologies. But the other component is that citizens are dissatisfied with all other options that are on the table.”

Other populist parties have all joined governing coalitions at some point since 2018, he added: “This is simply the option that has not been tested yet by the Italian electorate.”

Another aspect of Brothers of Italy’s success: disarray on the left, which has failed to assemble a plausible alternative coalition. For more on that, and a familiar story of how the Democratic party “became a middle-class, professional party and lost touch with the working class,” see this piece in the Observer by Julian Coman.

“What Meloni’s managed to do is tap into this sense of despondency with the other options,” Angela said. “We’re not saying 26% of Italians are all extremists – but there’s this sense of hopelessness.”

“Whoever I spoke to on Sunday, whether it was professors or voters, said the same thing: she’s someone new. What we’ve seen in recent years suggests the only way a party like hers stays popular is in opposition.”

For more on how Meloni has persuaded working-class voters to turn away from the left, take a look at what Angela told us for this August First Edition.

***

How do Brothers of Italy compare with other radical right parties in Europe?

Castelli Gatinarra sees the success of the radical right in Europe as a story of continuity, not revolution. He emphasised that while Brothers of Italy’s popularity is new, “there’s not really a rise in far-right politics … a radical right party has been part and parcel of rightwing government coalitions [in Italy] since 1994.” That is different from, for example, France, where “it is absolutely inconceivable for any political party to build up alliances with the Front National”.

Nonetheless, the FN’s continuing presence as a force in French politics has led to their ideas “permeating the programmes of other political parties”. And that points to what Italy has in common with other European countries, like Sweden, where a bloc including the far-right Sweden Democrats won power earlier this month (see this First Edition for more).

Across Europe, Castelli Gatinarra said, “we are now witnessing a general process of the mainstreaming of the far right. It has become much more difficult to actually set far-right parties and ideas apart from the ideas and the policies that are proposed by non far-right parties.”

***

What happens now?

If everything goes smoothly, Meloni would be expected to form a government by the end of October. But while last night was undoubtedly a triumph for Brothers of Italy, it faces a tough road to forming a stable coalition, as Angela explains in this excellent analysis. Meloni must retain the support of Matteo Salvini’s League despite Salvini’s bitterness at being outshone by his rival on the far right – and Berlusconi is also rumoured to have reservations. With Salvini opposed to sanctions on Russia and Meloni supportive, tensions could flare up very fast.

Even once a government is formed, “it will not be easy for her to hold together,” said Angela. “Salvini is a difficult character to deal with, and he’s collapsed governments twice in the last few years.”

Whatever happens, though, “the alliances she’s formed on abortion rights, gay rights, immigration, all suggest we’re in for an antagonistic period. And even if this doesn’t last, it could have significant consequences. Culturally, it’s civil war.”

What else we’ve been reading

  • Martin Farrer tells the troubling story of the Chinese housing market as it crashes in real time. “In short, it resembles a Ponzi scheme,” Farrer writes, “where money taken from new investors is used to pay off existing clients in an ever-decreasing spiral to collapse.” Nimo

  • In the Observer, Peter Pomerantsev has an insightful piece on how Putin’s propaganda – which “drips with the pathos of martyrdom” – may be backfiring at home as news of a “partial” mobilisation sinks in. “The war in Ukraine was meant to be a movie, not a personal sacrifice,” he writes.

  • The new drama on Boris Johnson’s time in office, This England, will air on Wednesday. But Martha Gill argues that turning political events that happened so recently into a series is not only shortsighted, it also risks blurring the lines of fact and fiction. Nimo

  • Extracts from Alan Rickman’s diaries in Saturday magazine – with more in the Observer – are fascinating on his ambivalence about the Harry Potter movies, and enjoyably snarky about quite surprising people. John McEnroe tells him “no one likes” Greg Rusedski, and as for Labour grandee Charles Clarke: “never trust a man with two-day growth”. Archie

  • Tamsin Rose looked into the world of cosmetic injectables, which have been soaring in popularity. Rose spoke to dozens of Australian women who have used these injectables: some spoke of horror stories but others loved the results. The question remains, however, whether access should be so easy when the risk to mental and physical health is so high. Nimo

Sport

Athletics | Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge took 30 seconds off his own world marathon record with yet another extraordinary display in Berlin. Kipchoge crossed the line in 2hr 1min 9sec, beating second-placed Mark Korir by nearly five minutes.

Women’s Super League | Chelsea kickstarted their title defence with a comfortable but not altogether convincing 2-0 defeat of Manchester City to heap pressure on the City manager, Gareth Taylor. Meanwhile, Everton beat Liverpool 3-0 in front of a record crowd for a WSL fixture at Anfield.

Cricket | Pakistan levelled the Twenty20 series with England at 2-2 with three matches to play after a thrilling finish in Karachi. England scored 24 in the 18th over to make themselves favourites but lost their last three wickets in six balls.

The front pages

The merits or otherwise of Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cut plans take up the most column inches on today’s front pages. The Mirror goes big on Gary Neville’s view of them, ahead of his appearance at the Labour party conference today to back Keir Starmer. “Tax cuts for rich are immoral,” is the headline. The Guardian has an exclusive interview with Keir Starmer in which he pledges to reinstate the top rate of income tax and use the money to help public services. The i reports on “jitters” in Tory ranks about a further set of tax cuts for families hinted at by Kwarteng, after his mini-budget sparked a market rout.

The Mail reports most favourably on that mooted fresh round of cuts for families, calling it “Kwasi’s boost for families”. The Times says “Pay pain for workers as public sector squeezed”, warning Kwarteng that two years of real-term pay cuts could spell trouble at the next election. The Express says “Truss pledges to build world-beating economy”, while Metro goes for “Tax wars” with an images of Starmer v Truss. The Sun gives Kwarteng a postage stamp of space on the front but its splash is about a Married At First Sight contestant. The Telegraph looks abroad for its splash: “US will take ‘catastrophic’ action if Putin uses nuclear weapons”. The FT agrees, with “Kyiv allies warn Kremlin over Putin’s nuclear attack threats”.

Today in Focus

A formerly sunken boat sits on the shoreline of Lake Mead.
A formerly sunken boat sits on the shoreline of Lake Mead. Photograph: John Locher/AP

The secrets of Lake Mead and the drought exposing them

Drought and overuse have seen water levels drop more than 170ft since 1983, exposing the secrets lying below.

Cartoon of the day | Edith Pritchett

Sign up for Inside Saturday to see more of Edith Pritchett’s cartoons, the best Saturday magazine content and an exclusive look behind the scenes

The Upside

A bit of good news to remind you that the world’s not all bad

Stella Creasy carries her baby daughter as she celebrates retaining her seat in 2019.
Stella Creasy carries her baby daughter as she celebrates retaining her seat in 2019. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Getting into politics as a mother, and staying there, can be extremely difficult. To help combat this, MP Stella Creasy has set up a campaign called MotherRED. The aim is clear: to get more mothers into politics by giving those who run for office funding and support. The candidates in turn pledge to make family-friendly policies on paternity leave, flexible working and childcare provision a high priority.

One-third of the recipients who have received the grant, that is supposed to cover things like childcare when they’re in political meetings, are from ethnic minority backgrounds. Another third are single parents and 20% have children with special educational needs. “These are the voices that you are not hearing within politics,” says Creasy, “they are bringing direct immediate experience of the barriers that mums are facing, not just in public life, but across the economy.”

Sign up here for a weekly roundup of The Upside, sent to you every Sunday

Bored at work?

And finally, the Guardian’s crosswords to keep you entertained throughout the day – with plenty more on the Guardian’s Puzzles app for iOS and Android. Until tomorrow.

Latest Stories

  • Name Game: Team Fleury name iced at PointsBet Invitational in favour of Team Homan

    The name game was played before Thursday's opening draw at the PointsBet Invitational as the Team Fleury name was iced in favour of Team Homan. The team asked event organizers to make the switch and Curling Canada agreed to the change for this event, a federation spokesman said in an email. Tracy Fleury joined the powerhouse rink in the off-season and is serving as skip while throwing third stones. Rachel Homan, who skipped the team last season, still throws last rock on a rink that includes sec

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Americans add to lead at Presidents Cup as Canada's Conners, Pendrith paired together

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Pendrith centred himself over the ball, took a breath, and rolled his putt 13 feet, five inches into the hole. He pumped his fist and embraced partner Corey Conners on the 18th green as the international team celebrated on the fairway and fans cheered. Pendrith's putt kept the hopes of a draw against Americans Billy Horschel and Max Homa alive in the second round of the Presidents Cup, a potentially critical half point for the international team. But Homa extinguished th

  • 'Seismic change:' Jets GM Cheveldayoff excited to have Bowness behind bench

    WINNIPEG — Kevin Cheveldayoff knows he didn’t make big changes to the Winnipeg Jets roster in the off-season, but the general manager believes hiring Rick Bowness as head coach was a "seismic" move that should pay off. "I think we had a seismic change on July 4 when we changed the coaching staff here, the philosophy,” Cheveldayoff told media Thursday after watching the former Dallas Stars head coach run Day 1 of training camp. “I think if you just watched even the drills today and … watched the

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Stampeders lean on defence to tame listless Lions 25-11

    VANCOUVER — Calgary Stampeders rookie Jalen Philpot seized the moment in his CFL debut in his hometown stadium. “The funny thing is that it's amateur night today (Salute to Amateur Football), because that's my memory,” said the 22-year-old native of Delta, B.C., whose father Cory Philpot played eight seasons in the CFL for the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. “I remember being out here playing at halftime, running around and just having fun and taking in the whole scenery,” Philpot said. “I

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Flames re-sign Adam Ruzicka to two-year deal on eve of training camp

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Montreal declared basketball city despite lack of courts in neigbourhoods where it's most popular

    Montreal has been declared a basketball city by its own city council, and that makes sense considering it has a team in the national league, thousands of fans and three homegrown players in the NBA. However, those three players came from the borough of Montréal-Nord where community advocates have been lamenting the lack of public sports facilities for years. Declaring Montreal a basketball city is a good first step, but now it is time to invest in the community and ensure local kids have the res

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Argos clinch playoff berth by crushing Redblacks 45-15 in Ottawa

    OTTAWA — A playoff berth was on the line Saturday for the Toronto Argonauts, and they claimed it with authority. McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes and the Toronto defence intercepted Ottawa quarterbacks five times as the Argonauts clinched that CFL playoff berth with a 45-15 win over the Redblacks Saturday. “That’s why we do this. Your first goal is to get in the playoffs and then you have other goals outside of that,” Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. “We just want to get in an

  • Canada remains undefeated at FIBA women's World Cup with 59-45 win over France

    SYDNEY, Australia — It took less than five minutes for Canada's women's basketball team to turn Friday's World Cup game versus France into a romp. The Canadians' 17-0 run that straddled the second and third quarters surprised even coach Victor Lapena. "17? I didn't know," Lapena said, with raised eyebrows, in the post-game press conference. "Fantastic." Nirra Fields scored 17 points, while Kayla Alexander had a game-high 14 rebounds plus nine points and the Canadians (2-0) beat France 59-45 to r

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov

  • Gaudreau bought Bjorkstrand's house after basically forcing him out of Columbus

    Johnny Gaudreau took Oliver Bjorkstrand's spot on the Blue Jackets, then bought his house.

  • NHL Preview: Biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan Division

    The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.

  • Top-ranked Gushue earns first-round victory at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's

  • Winnipeg Jets supporters rejoice as Fan Fest returns

    Fans gathered at the Bell MTS Iceplex on Saturday to join the Winnipeg Jets as they officially kicked off hockey season with the return of the Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest. Returning for the first time since 2019, after a hiatus due to the pandemic, Fan Fest offered hockey lovers a sneak peek at top players with the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose as they prepare for the new season. "It's building excitement but it's also bringing our fans together at the same time to hype up our season," said Kory H

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver