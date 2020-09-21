Monday briefing: 'A critical point has been reached'

Top story: ‘Heading in the wrong direction’

Good morning and welcome to this Monday briefing with me, Alison Rourke.

This morning the country’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, and chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, will appeal directly to the public in a rare televised address at around 11am, warning that a “critical point has been reached” with coronavirus. The pair are expected to warn of a “very challenging winter period” and urge people to exercise caution. They are likely to compare the UK to France and Spain, which have seen a surge in cases translate into increasing hospitalisations and deaths. Yesterday, Matt Hancock warned Britain had reached a “tipping point” and another national lockdown had not been ruled out. London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, will meet council leaders today, with a spokesperson saying it was “better for both health and business to move too early than too late”. It comes as fears in Whitehall grow that the virus growing unchecked has been exacerbated by shortcomings in the government’s testing system. As cases escalate, NHS bosses have drawn up plans for certain hospitals to be designated coronavirus-free zones, in a tacit admission that the March shutdown denied some patients vital care. Prof Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, writes for the Guardian that it is “comically depressing that the UK government, one of the richest in the world, does not have a functional testing system that returns results within 24 hours”. As further restrictions loom, his main advice is to get outside as much as possible when seeing others, as “research has shown that 97% of ‘super-spreading’ events occur indoors, and that outdoor transmission is minimal”.

As the UK faces rising infection, the US is on the brink of 200,000 coronavirus deaths and 6.8m infections. You can stay up to date with all the latest global news on our live blog.

* * *

Biden appeals to Senate – Joe Biden has appealed to the conscience of Republicans over the supreme court replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “I’m not speaking to President Trump, who’ll do whatever he wants,” the Democratic candidate said. “I’m speaking to those Republicans out there, Senate Republicans, who know deep down what is right for the country and consistent with the constitution.” He said trying to “jam through” a new justice was “just an exercise in raw political power and I don’t believe the people of this nation will stand for it”, adding it would represent an “abuse of power”. On Sunday, a second Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, said she would not support a new nomination before the election on 3 November. The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, can now afford to lose only one more senator if he is to achieve his aim of tilting the court firmly to the right for a generation or more.

* * *

High-carbon addiction – The wealthiest 1% of the world’s population were responsible for more than twice as much carbon dioxide emissions as the poorer half of the world from 1990 to 2015, according to new research by Oxfam and the Stockholm Environment Institute. Tim Gore, head of policy, advocacy and research at Oxfam International, told the Guardian that rampant overconsumption and addiction to high-carbon transport were exhausting the world’s “carbon budget”, which had been “squandered to expand the consumption of the already rich, rather than to improve humanity”. The report comes as the UK is poised to bring forward its ban on new fossil fuel vehicles from 2040 to 2030 to help speed up the rollout of electric vehicles across British roads.

* * *

‘Stoptober’ – Smokers are being urged to give up their cigarettes in October as the proportion of people quitting this year has reached its highest point in more than a decade. Data from the UCL Smoking Toolkit study shows that in England in 2020 there has been an increase of almost two-thirds in the quitting success rate, rising from 14% to 23%, the highest since at least 2007. There has also been a surge in smokers in England trying to quit, increasing by 22% from 2019, with experts saying attitudes have been changed by the coronavirus pandemic.

* * *

Emmys 2020 – It was a night of disappointment for British contenders at the Emmy awards, which was almost entirely virtual. British and Irish talent, including Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Brian Cox, Jeremy Irons, Helena Bonham Carter and Paul Mescal, all ended up empty handed in the individual categories. The big winners were Watchmen (11 awards) and Schitt’s Creek (9 awards). Watchmen, a searing exploration of racism in America, won outstanding limited series, while Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy categories. Succession won seven awards, including the biggest prize of the night, outstanding drama series, and a lead actor gong for Jeremy Strong. The Mandalorian also won seven awards. You can see the full list of winners here.