Monday briefing: 'Abide by rule of six,' police plead

Top story: 86% of doctors fear second wave

Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories to start your week.

Police chiefs have urged people in England to abide by the new “rule of six” guidelines on social gatherings after people made the most of the last weekend before the restrictions come into force today. Despite increasing alarm about the spread of coronavirus among young people especially, police were forced to break up parties throughout the country. In Nottinghamshire, a teenager faces a £10,000 fine after hosting a party at his house with dozens of guests. Martin Hewitt, the chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said everyone had to do their bit to fight coronavirus and that the public had to take “personal responsibility” as demand for officers to enforce the rules increased.

The new rules are being introduced in a bid to prevent a second wave of the virus, but a poll by the BMA has found that almost 86% of doctors in England say they expect a second peak of coronavirus in the next six months. New cases are running at their highest rate since May. Doctors have condemned the NHS test-and-trace system as an “utter shambles” amid continued stories about people facing trips of hundreds of miles to get a Covid-19 test. And GPs have been told by NHS bosses that they must revert to face-to-face consultation where necessary. Thousands of pubs, bars and nightclubs will be forced to close for good due to renewed lockdown curbs unless they receive fresh state support, according to a survey of licensees. Union leaders have also warned ministers must continue to support key workers to avoid mass post-Covid unemployment. A bleak survey by the Institute for Employment Studies says up to 700,000 more jobs could be lost across the country this autumn.

Donald Trump has held his first indoor rally for weeks, breaching Nevada’s Covid-19 guidelines and those of his own administration. The WHO reported a record global daily number of new infections on Sunday of more than 307,000. Israel became the first country to impose a second national lockdown yesterday. Follow these and other developments at our live blog.

* * *

Brexit rebellion – Boris Johnson is facing mounting opposition from his own backbenchers over his plans to break international law with legislation that could override parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement. Dozens of Tory MPs are expected to support an amendment to the internal market bill that would give parliament a veto of any changes to the agreement. MPs will have a chance to air their opposition during a second reading and debate of the bill later today, when it will also be put to a vote before passing to committee stage. Geoffrey Cox, the former attorney general, said last night he could not support the bill, describing the government’s plan as “unconscionable”. Our columnist Nesrine Malik argues that for the Tories, breaking the law is seen as a sign of strength while enemies face zero tolerance for similar transgressions.

* * *

Speed rap – Drivers who kill people as a result of speeding, racing or mobile phone use face life in prison under tougher sentencing guidelines to be unveiled this week. Robert Buckland, the justice secretary, will unveil a white paper on Wednesday following growing concern among families of victims and campaigners that the maximum punishment of 14 years in jail does not match the impact of the crime.

* * *

Sochi showdown – Another day of mass protests in Belarus have piled the pressure on the country’s authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, as he prepares to meet the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in Sochi today. Lukashenko’s hopes that the popular movement against his regime might be fading were dashed by the sight of 100,000 people defying riot police and a string of arbitrary arrests to march on his residence in the capital, Minsk, yesterday. Today’s meeting on the Black Sea is likely to be a delicate balancing act as Putin tries to back his unreliable neighbour without sparking a rise in popular discontent at home.

* * *

Out on a limb – Arm Holdings, the Cambridge-based chip designer, is being sold to an American company for $40bn by its Japanese owner, Softbank. But the deal for Arm, which designs components for Apple and Samsung phones, faces tough regulatory conditions on keeping jobs in the UK.