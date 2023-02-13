It's Monday Again, So Here Are 20 Products You Need If You're Feeling Exhausted By Life Already

Make life a little bit easier for yourself with these time and energy-saving buys

After just about managing to drag myself through January, it’s safe to say that I’d love nothing more than to hibernate in my bedroom for the rest of this month. But unfortunately, I still have to work, eat, socialise, and the rest.

So, to help me fake being a properly functional adult, I’ve rounded up a selection of my top time and energy-saving products that I’m relying on to help see me through these cold and dark months. If you’re also feeling exhausted, then hopefully they’ll be able to help you out, too....

Open your parcels with little faff thanks to this handy gadget

You know that amazing feeling you get when the scissors enter 'glide' mode while you're cutting wrapping paper? Yeah, that's more or less how I imagine using these would feel.

£3.49 from Amazon

Drain your cans without having to wrestle the big colander out of the cupboard

It's designed to fit a wide range of can sizes, and it's ridiculously easy to use too – just snap it into place, flip the can, and voila, a mess-free meal has begun.

£5.48 from Amazon

Make taking out the bins a considerably less disgusting job

It's designed to absorb all the *involuntary shudder* bin juice that can gather in your liners, helping to mask any odours and prevent those day-ruining leaks. A good idea, because I reckon one more multi-floor journey with a disgustingly dripping bin bag might just become my villain origin story.

£3.49 from Amazon

Say goodbye to crusted-shut toothpaste tubes with these handy nozzles

I can never tell if I'm using the tube wrong or if the manufacturers have some secret toothpaste-dispensing method in mind that they haven't shared with the rest of us, but somehow, that gross, gritty cap-turn crunch always becomes part of my morning routine about a week after I buy some new toothpaste. These silicone alternatives seem like a much smarter option, IMO. Their handy nozzle dispenses liquid in a slow, even line, they screw onto any standard tube, they seal themselves, and reviewers reckon they've helped to prevent waste too. I ordered mine midway through writing this caption.

£4.95 from Amazon

Trust your robot vacuum to keep the floors clean for you

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Trust your robot vacuum to keep the floors clean for you

My flatmates and I don't know ourselves since we got this low-hassle robovac. Who are we? Quasi lords and ladies who sit in our rooms all day while an earnest, try-hard robot servant zooms quietly around our home, mopping our kitchen floor and banishing any traces of the outdoors from our hallway? Yes, apparently! And despite my initial skepticism, I don't think I can ever go back to the old ways – there's just something so nice about not having to face sticky lino every time I go into the kitchen for my WFH break, and this gadget does a much better job at cleaning than our busy household could achieve on the daily anyway.

£299.99 from Amazon

Keep glass and metal surfaces free of fingerprints for longer with this handy solution

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Keep glass and metal surfaces free of fingerprints for longer with this handy solution

I share a flat with a few other people, so our shower sees some pretty heavy action. I wasn't sure that this formula would actually deliver on its promise to protect my unit from smudges and limescale buildup, but having applied it myself I now *completely* understand the rave reviews. I just had to clean my surfaces before applying the protective solution twice and then buffing it with a cloth. It's kept our shower muck-free for weeks now, and my taps no longer accumulate soap stains and finger marks the second I finish cleaning them.

£10.82 from Amazon

Use this coffee bean grinder for a fuss-free morning brew

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed / Amazon

Use this coffee bean grinder for a fuss-free morning brew

It's ridiculously easy to use – just chuck your coffee beans into it and press down the little latch on its lid. The metal bowl wipes clean with a couple of swipes of a dry microfibre cloth, meaning you'll only have to wash its lid (I used to use a French press religiously, but realistically, I'm not going to clean all its fiddly parts every day – I've been a Hario V60 convert for months now).

£29.99 from Amazon

Say goodbye to gone-off wine thanks to this vacuum bottle stopper

Their built-in vacuum pumps draw all the wine-ruining oxygen out of the bottle, effectively re-corking your best booze whenever you need to close it.

£6.99 from Amazon

Keep leftover food fresh for longer thanks to this pack of 12 stretchy silicone lids

They shrink or expand according to the surface you're placing them over, meaning they can be used to cover everything from half-eaten watermelons to pots of chilli! They're dishwasher, freezer, and microwave-safe, and reviewers back up their spill-proof claims too.

£10.98 from Amazon

Use dry shampoo to make your hair last an extra day between washes

As someone who 1) has long hair, 2) has a fringe, and 3) considers washing and drying my locks to be a Herculean task, I face a *lot* of stringy, flat 'dos throughout the week. This dry shampoo is the only one I can count on to add volume without any itchiness, and it actually does last all day too.

£2.34 from Amazon

Let this handy bag clean up the condensation in your car for you

Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed

Let this handy bag clean up the condensation in your car for you

It attracts the moisture in the air to keep it away from your windows and prevent them from fogging up. My co-worker used hers continually for over a month before she had to 'reset' it in the microwave for the first time – pretty good going, right?

£7.68 from Amazon

Easily squeeze more clothes into your closet thanks to these ten handy space-saving hangers

You can store up to five items of clothing using the storage space of just one hanger with these, and thanks to their drop-down display, you can see exactly which clothes you have in your wardrobe at a glance as well.

£7.99 from Amazon

This easy-to-use blush stick is so handy for looking put-together with minimal effort

It's not that heavy makeup never looks good (I enjoy an MUA-level, full-glam beat as much as the next NikkiTutorials lover), but there's something so fresh and clean about the minimal base/glowy blush/gently-pigmented lip makeup style that's been doing the TikTok rounds recently. No wonder this daytime-worthy blush, lip tint, and eyeshadow stick from e.l.f. is so ridiculously popular, then – its creamy finish and angelic shimmer looks great across the entire face and adds a sort of dewy, eight-hours-of-sleep finish that customers love.

£5 from Amazon

These bags have elasticated tops, and are far easier to remove from the bin

They're sealed at the side rather than the bottom to keep them from splitting under the weight of rubbish, and they're triple-layered too to prevent leakage (I don't dream about bin bags that often, but if I did, I'm pretty sure this is what I'd think up).

£6.49 from Amazon

These spot patches will quickly camouflage and clear up any bag break-outs

I've sworn by these TikTok-beloved hydrocolloid patches for years – they conceal and heal those spots which always magically manage to appear the morning before a big presentation. You can wear these overnight, or even apply a couple and let them do their magic on your commute!

£5.99 from Amazon

Enjoy hair that dries faster and smoother thanks to these microfibre towel wraps

Cut down on your 'staring blankly at a wall while your hair dries' time in the morning with this pair, which reviewers say leave minimal frizz. They're a great way to keep wet hair out of your face during your morning routine too.

£8.99 from Amazon

Make toasties with far less hassle thanks to this handy crimping gadget

It works just as well in your toaster as it does in your grill or pan, and its durable metal material will see you through thousands of low-hassle lunches yet to come.

£14.99 from Amazon

Cook dinner in double-time with an air fryer

Jasmin Kaur / BuzzFeed

Cook dinner in double-time with an air fryer

At this point, I am literally the only person in our shopping team who hasn't bought an air fryer – and given how often my colleagues rave about theirs, I reckon that's set to change pretty soon. After all, the impossibly crunchy, crispy food I've seen it produce with little to no oil has been seriously impressive, and it takes much less time than a regular oven too.

£99.99 from Amazon

Take pasta straight from the pot and into your bowl with this handy colander spoon

The handy hook on its side means you can hang it off your pot to *truly* drain all the excess liquid (hello, stress-free gnocchi).

£10.42 from Amazon

Tame rebellious strands of flyaway hair with this nifty wand

Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed

Tame rebellious strands of flyaway hair with this nifty wand

There's nothing worse than *finally* bracing yourself to leave the house only to discover that the supposedly chic bun you'd spent ten straight minutes styling has fallen into disarray already. This low-effort stick will tame any flyaways in no time, and reviewers reckon it's lasted them for absolutely ages too.

£5.99 from Amazon

