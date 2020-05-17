Moncton woman dies in mobile home fire

A woman died in a mobile home fire early Sunday morning in Moncton.

Platoon Chief Charlie Melanson of the Moncton Fire Department said fire crews were called to a structure fire at 4 a.m. in White Frost Village, a mobile home park.

Firefighters found the mobile home fully engulfed when they arrived at the location on Nancy Street.

Melanson said there was a female victim.

"Somebody had gotten out of the building, a male, with some burns and smoke inhalation," Melanson said.

He said the man is in the hospital but the extent of his injuries is unknown. There was no one else in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.