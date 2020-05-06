Moncton residents 'flabbergasted' by backlash after cleaning up growing mound of garbage

A Moncton woman who was part of a group that recently volunteered to clean up what people thought was garbage under an overpass is surprised by some of the backlash she's received.

Emily Robillard had been seeing lots of comments on FaceBook about the growing amount of debris collecting at the site near the University of Moncton and decided to do something.

"I am flabbergasted at the response because some of the main people who were complaining about it were now yelling at me for trying to initiate this issue, yelling at me in the posts," she said.

Robillard and six other volunteers spent all day Sunday cleaning up the area at their own expense.

She said they did speak to two people who were sleeping under the bridge before they started putting rotting food, human feces and used needles into bags and bins.

"Our main intention was to make sure they have a clean place too. Unfortunately, it's under a bridge but I can't do anything about that personally, but I can help clean it up at least." she said.

Robillard said the volunteers were not there to take personal belongings, only garbage, and they did not tell anyone who was staying under the overpass they had to leave.

Trevor Goodwin, senior director of outreach services for YMCA Moncton, applauds the volunteers' intentions, but feels their approach was "aggressive."

"It's traumatic. You're dealing with a vulnerable population that is already marginalized within their community. They're sleeping in awful conditions," he said. "They potentially have mental health and addiction and trauma issues and then you have complete strangers showing up with a truck driving off road and pulling up to where they're staying early in the morning saying we're here to throw everything out."

Goodwin and his staff have been working with the individuals staying there for some time, and he said the garbage had already been discussed.

"There was a plan in place for a proper clean-up of that site to be done with support staff onsite to make sure the individuals sleeping there would be taken care of and that their space wasn't invaded." he said.

Goodwin advises anyone who sees a space that is clearly being occupied by people experiencing homelessness to contact Reconnect or a city bylaw officer.

The area cleaned up this past weekend is owned by the province.

In an e-mailed statement, a spokesperson for the Dept. of Transportation and Infrastructure said the provincial government encourages homeless individuals "to take advantage of the beds available at one of the shelters."

"The department does not encourage any group to clean up these sites as they may contain potential health and safety hazards," said the statement from Jeremy Trevors.

The city of Moncton also does not recommend that residents clean-up tent sites within the city.

Spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc says there is a process in place, depending on whether the property is owned by the municipality, the province or a private owner.

"The City has authority on property it owns and can vacate and clean up the site. However, on any other type of property, either private or belonging to the Province of New Brunswick, the City does not have the proper authority to take action," LeBlanc wrote.

"It must be done through the property owner. We are seeking to find ways to improve the process and expedite the process."

Robillard said she wasn't aware of the steps to be taken, but she is now.

"I was really trying to help our community - so was everybody that was involved. We thought, 'The city's not doing anything, the province isn't doing anything and this mound of garbage is growing and growing under there,'" she said.

"We were going down there for no reason but to help, not to cause issues."