Moncton Hospital foundation tries funding med school scholarships to attract doctors

These are some of medical students the hospital foundation is targeting with its new scholarship. They are first-year students from Dalhousie Medicine New Brunswick, at a reception last month by the New Brunswick Medical Society. (NB Docs/Facebook - image credit)
These are some of medical students the hospital foundation is targeting with its new scholarship. They are first-year students from Dalhousie Medicine New Brunswick, at a reception last month by the New Brunswick Medical Society. (NB Docs/Facebook - image credit)

The Friends of the Moncton Hospital Foundation is getting into the physician recruiting game.

Part of this year's fundraising campaign by the group, titled "Project Rebuild," is being used to create an endowment to fund the recruitment, retention and education of medical staff, said Greg King, president and CEO.

"The goal there is to just take the pressure off some of our human resource needs over time," King said.

The first project is to fund three family doctors a year, while they're in school, on the condition that they later set up practice in greater Moncton when they graduate.

The foundation partnered with the New Brunswick Medical Education Foundation in June to award the first scholarships using previously collected hospital foundation money, said King.

Dalhousie Family Medicine/Facebook
Dalhousie Family Medicine/Facebook

They are valued at $5,000 per year and open to medical students in any year of study at any medical school, he said.

Depending on which school they're attending, that may cover full tuition or less than one-fifth of tuition.

It was enough to attract applicants for a competitive selection process, said King.

For every year of funding accepted, the student must guarantee a year of service in the Moncton area.

The first recipients are just beginning their studies through the University of Sherbrooke at the University of Moncton and through Dalhousie University at the University of New Brunswick in Saint John.

Students who have a New Brunswick connection are chosen, said King, because it makes it more likely they'll stay and work in the province.

"We know that when residents study here, 85 per cent of them stay in the region," King said.

Family doctors are important to the foundation, he said, because they are often the access point for health care.

It's hoped the educational funding will help secure primary-care providers for thousands of patients who wouldn't otherwise have one.

It should work In combination with the foundation's effort to build two new simulation laboratories to make the region more attractive to new doctors, said King.

Sometimes health professionals are interested in taking a job in the area, he said, but are reluctant because of a lack of equipment they trained on.

Submitted by Friends of the Moncton Hospital Foundation
Submitted by Friends of the Moncton Hospital Foundation

This represents a departure for the foundation, however, and others like it, which normally raise money for expensive capital projects.

Human resources funding, including incentives, has generally been a provincial responsibility.

King said he sees room for "collaboration."

"Our role is not to provide the basic standard of care that government provides. Where can we be that extra money that really does make a significant difference to those health outcomes for our residents?"

"Right now, what we're trying to do increasingly is say, 'What are the biggest problems that our residents are facing and how can we be a piece of that solution?'"

The initial response has been good, said King. Letters to donors have not even gone out yet and already $100,000 has been raised toward the total campaign goal of $1.1 million, about a quarter of which is designated for the endowment fund. The campaign is supposed to continue until spring.

"We hope that shifting to solving the problems that are big in health care will be a big part of how we continue to help health care."

Capital projects will still be a part of the foundation's future work as well, said King.

"It's all a piece of the puzzle."

The New Brunswick Medical Society is welcoming the move.

New Brunswick Medical Society
New Brunswick Medical Society

The society "strongly supports more scholarships and funding for medical students in the province," said the group's new president, Dr. Michèle Michaud.

"This is an innovative and commendable way to use Foundation funds and to help at a local level to address the health human resource shortage," said Michaud.

"The support and involvement of community organizations and municipalities can play a key role."

However, stronger provincial recruitment and retention efforts will also be required to solve the shortage of health-care workers, she said.

In terms of the Health Department's own recruitment efforts, they are "ongoing," said spokesperson Adam Bowie.

"The department and regional health authorities have been aggressively recruiting medical residents from Dalhousie University, le Centre de formation médicale du Nouveau-Brunswick and Memorial University," Bowie said in an emailed response.

"They've also been engaging with medical learners in New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Ontario and beyond, and actively recruiting career physicians from across the country."

A new executive director of health human resources has recently been hired to lead recruiting efforts, he said.

The provincial government has approved and paid 56 incentives so far this fiscal year, said Bowie, but not all the doctors have started practising.

Some have signed contracts with Horizon or Vitalite, but are still completing residencies .

Forty-one physicians have been hired since April 1, he said.

