Moncler Grenoble Pre-Fall 2023 Brightens up the Slopes

Moncler is taking a colorful approach to winter sports, rolling out its Grenoble Pre-Fall 2023 collection.

The gathering of expertly crafted items instantly transforms the snowy white slopes into a flurry of uber-saturated colors, arriving in a rainbow of shades. Bright cobalt blue shows up on lightweight windbreakers, while fleece appears in hues of green, both in the form of an acidic shaggy coat and plaid forest green iteration. Meanwhile, Barbiecore pink zip-ups enliven the collection, contrasting crisp white jackets featuring exposed stitching and wave-like designs. Elsewhere, puffer vests, reminiscent of marshmallows join versatile shorts, as well as matching sleek trousers and leggings to deliver additional warmth.

Bucket hats, beanies and belt bags provide thoughtful accessories for extra functionality on the go, never sacrificing style as Moncler's flipped logo will catch eyes, no matter how fast you're moving.

Take a look at Moncler Grenoble Pre-Fall 2023's collection in the gallery above, which is now available in-store and online.