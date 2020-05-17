Trump's New COVID-19 Czar Holds $10 Million In Stock Options In Vaccine Company
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has slammed COVID-19 vaccine czar Moncef Slaoui’s “huge conflict of interest” after Securities and Exchange Commission filings revealed he holds $10 million in stock options in one of the companies working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
Warren demanded that Slaoui “divest immediately.”
It is a huge conflict of interest for the White House’s new vaccine czar to own $10 million of stock in a company receiving government funding to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Slaoui should divest immediately. https://t.co/8IWLxVL7la
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 15, 2020
Former pharmaceutical company executive Slaoui stepped down from his position on the board of directors of biotech company Moderna Inc., based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. But he is still holding some 156,000 stock options worth more than $10 million as of Friday, according to filings with the SEC.
Slaoui’s economic interest in the company could influence government support for Moderna over other companies that may be more successful in their hunt for a vaccine.
Moderna last month also announced it received $483 million in federal funding for vaccine development, which sent its stocks up 15%, CNBC reported.
Slaoui was named “chief scientist” this week for President Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” which aims to develop a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible. Before taking the spot on Moderna’s board, Slaoui worked for years at GlaxoSmithKline, eventually becoming head of research and development. He left in 2017.
When he was introduced earlier this week by Trump in a Rose Garden press briefing, Slaoui was optimisitic a vaccine could be developed by the end of the year, though it would be challenging.
He noted that he had seen positive “early data from a clinical trial.” He did not name which company was conducting the trial. But health publication Stat News reported that it was probably Moderna, the company Slaoui stands to profit from, because he likely had access to that information. Moderna is the first company in the U.S. to enter into a Phase 1 clinical trial, according to Stat.
Slaoui could not immediately be reach for comment by HuffPost.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
What you need to know about face masks right now
How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
How to switch off from work when home is your office
8 sleep tips if coronavirus anxiety is keeping you up at night
How long does coronavirus live in the air?
What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today
Also on HuffPost
Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.