Monash IVF Group (ASX:MVF) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of A$0.022

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) will pay a dividend of A$0.022 on the 11th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Monash IVF Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Monash IVF Group's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 138% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 57.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 46% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Monash IVF Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Monash IVF Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from A$0.065 total annually to A$0.044. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 4.8% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Monash IVF Group's EPS has declined at around 9.2% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Monash IVF Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Monash IVF Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Monash IVF Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

