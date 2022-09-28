Monarch Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended June 30, 2022

Monarch Mining Corporation

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) reported its results today for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2022. Amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Summary of financial results

(Indollars, except per share data)



Three months ended

June 30, Year ended

June 30, 232 days

ended

June 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating expenses (8,809,760 ) - (12,473,263 ) - Administration expenses (2,610,057 ) (1,176,022 ) (8,902,910 ) (1,761,466 ) Exploration expenses (272,053 ) (2,229,013 ) (3,646,827 ) (3,471,155 ) Care and maintenance - (1,794,899 ) - (2,757,758 ) Revaluation of financial liabilities on tons milled at Beacon mill (162,608 ) - (972,621 ) - Gain on disposal of assets - - 16,259,338 - Impairment of property, plant and equipment (13,000,000 ) - (13,000,000 ) - Deferred income and mining taxes 2,481,836 1,790,126 960,233 1,766,907 Net loss and comprehensive loss (22,674,979 ) (2,837,751 ) (21,133,506 ) (5,598,402 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.26 ) (0.04 ) (0.24 ) (0.12 )





(In dollars) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 10,339,558 20,480,457 Restricted cash (1) 6,000,000 - Total assets 93,895,219 64,424,473

1) Not included in cash and cash equivalents

For more information, please consult the Corporation’s consolidated annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2022, which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Monarch

Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch’s wholly owned 750 tpd Beacon Mill. Monarch owns 29,504 hectares (295 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 666,882 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 423,193 ounces.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Jean-Marc Lacoste 1-888-994-4465 President and Chief Executive Officer jm.lacoste@monarchmining.com Mathieu Séguin 1-888-994-4465 Vice President, Corporate Development m.seguin@monarchmining.com

Table 1: Monarch combined gold resources

Mineral resource estimates Tonnes

(metric) Grade

(g/t Au) Ounces Beaufor Mine1 Measured Resources 328,500 5.7 59,900 Indicated Resources 956,400 5.2 159,300 Total Measured and Indicated 1,284,900 5.3 219,200 Total Inferred 818,900 4.7 122,500 Croinor Gold2 Measured Resources 97,700 6.24 19,600 Indicated Resources 805,900 6.50 168,300 Total Measured and Indicated 903,600 6.47 187,900 Total Inferred 200,100 6.19 39,800 McKenzie Break3 In-pit Total Indicated 1,441,377 1.80 83,305 Total Inferred 2,243,562 1.44 104,038 Underground Total Indicated 387,720 5.03 62,677 Total Inferred 1,083,503 4.21 146,555 Swanson4 In-pit Total Indicated 1,864,000 1.76 105,400 Total Inferred 29,000 2.46 2,300 Underground Total Indicated 91,000 2.86 8,400 Total Inferred 87,000 2.87 8,000 TOTAL COMBINED5

Measured and Indicated Resources

Inferred Resources 666,882

423,193 1 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Beaufor Mine Project, October 13, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Charlotte Athurion, P. Geo., Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo., and Dario Evangelista, P. Eng., BBA Inc.

2 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Croinor Gold Project, June 17, 2022, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, P.Geo., Carl Pelletier, P.Geo. and Eric Lecomte, P.Eng., InnovExplo Inc.

3 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, October 14, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., Daniel Gaudreault, P.Eng., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., and Merouane Rachidi, P.Geo., Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., of GoldMinds GeoServices Inc.

4 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Swanson Project, January 22, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Christine Beausoleil, P. Geo. and Alain Carrier, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc.

5 Numbers may not add due to rounding.



