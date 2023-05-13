Which monarch owned 640 dogs? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

The questions

1 Which monarch owned 640 dogs comprising 32 breeds?

2 Which clothing brand began in the Market Place in South Shields?

3 Buckyballs are a form of which element?

4 What has topped the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch for the past 20 years?

5 Which food safety measure was pioneered by microbiologist Alice Evans?

6 Old Faithful, or 11 to 15, is an opening move in which game?

7 Philippe Halsman famously photographed his subjects doing what?

8 Which country’s flag promises “order and progress”?

What links:

9 Lieutenant Kijé; Comrade Ogilvy; Bunbury; Captain Tuttle; Susie?

10 Balzac; Paolo Malatesta and Francesca da Rimini; siege of Calais?

11 Ba’; Bottle-kicking; Scoring the Hales; Uppies and Downies?

12 Lost in a Good Book; Havisham; Jack Maggs; Mister Pip?

13 Iphigenia in Greek myth and Isaac in the Bible?

14 Gas giant; Neptunian; super-Earth; terrestrial?

15 England (1485); France (923); Germany (1298); Scotland (1513)?

The answers

1 Queen Victoria.

2 Barbour.

3 Carbon.

4 (House) sparrow.

5 Milk pasteurisation.

6 Draughts (checkers).

7 Jumping.

8 Brazil.

9 Characters who don’t exist: Russian novella; the novel Nineteen Eighty-Four; The Importance of Being Earnest; M*A*S*H; Seinfeld.

10 Inspired sculptures by Rodin: Monument to Balzac; The Kiss; Burghers of Calais.

11 Medieval football games still played in the UK.

12 Novels inspired by Great Expectations: Jasper Fforde; Ronald Frame; Peter Carey; Lloyd Jones.

13 Saved from sacrifice by their fathers (in some versions Iphigenia didn’t survive).

14 Categories of exoplanet.

15 Last monarch to die in battle: Richard III at Bosworth; Robert I at Soissons; Adolf at Göllheim; James IV at Flodden.