Monarch Butterflies Carry the Souls of Our Ancestors. Raising Them Helps Me Honor Mine

Sofía Aguilar
·7 min read

Every autumn, monarch butterflies make a miracle, traveling more than 2,000 miles from Canada, across the United States, and into the Oyamel Fir Forests of Central Mexico. For six months, they make their home in this area, gathering together on trees to sleep and turning their wings inside out so they look like they’re part of the branches. It’s only when someone moves or makes a sound that they startle and flutter off, becoming a huge mass of flittering orange in the middle of the forest. The Indigenous Purépecha people in Michoacán believe that these bright red-orange butterflies carry the souls of our ancestors inside them, spirits who are with us in life and after, elders and matriarchs just like my grandmother Alicia.

From birth, several women in my family had a hand in raising me, many of them, like the monarch butterfly, migrants themselves. It wasn’t just my parents who cared for me and watched me grow. My Tía Gloria picked me up after school when my mother couldn’t, careful not to pinch my skin with the seat belt buckle. My Tía Martha took her role as my godmother seriously and gave me a room in her house to sleep in when it was too late to go home. But it was my grandmother who cooked whole meals even when I insisted I wasn’t hungry, held me in her lap, introduced me to telenovelas, and spoke to me in Spanish even though I didn’t understand what she was saying. Losing her to a sudden stroke in February 2021, exactly one week after her 99th birthday, felt like losing a piece of myself.

To the family, she was referred to as “Amá,” “Mama Alicia,” or “Lichita” when we were in a teasing mood. But to me, she was always Abue, a name that stuck after I refused to say “abuela” as a baby, a name that was all mine. Even now, more than a year after she passed away, no one questions that she is still the matriarch of the family. Her name continues to be brought up in conversations, not as a memory but rather as a member of the family who is seated right beside us. “Remember how she used to lick the plate with her finger,” I ask my relatives. “Ay, stop it. You sound just like her,” my mom tells me.

From birth, several women in my family had a hand in raising me, many of them, like the monarch butterfly, migrants themselves.

Her counterfeit paintings of Thomas Gainsborough’s The Blue Boy and Thomas Lawrence’s Pinkie still hang on the walls of her house, her jewelry and Catholic crosses still sit on her vanity, and her ofrenda still greets ancestors with statues of La Virgen and a small bottle of holy water. Photos of her hang around, too; they depict various stages of her life: a toddler standing in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, a mother posing with her three grown daughters, and a wife smiling next to her second husband.

Even though my and Abue’s language barriers kept our conversations light when I was growing up, our bond was deeper than verbal communication. As a child, she communicated her love and care for me through cooked meals, gentle smiles and hands, and silent moments together on the sofa. Our language divide should’ve limited our connection, but it fueled it instead, strengthening our love, respect and, somehow, our understanding of each other.

Our relationship continued to grow as I became an adult. In mid-2021, several months into the pandemic, my mother and I moved in with my grandmother and Tía Gloria. What had been a house of two women for years quickly became a home of four. I treasure those seven months of my life, our matriarchal living quarters, where Abue, as usual, reigned at the center. In some ways, our roles reversed. I began cooking for her, counting her pills each morning, helping her shower and sit at the table, and fetching the mail. Similarly, I helped my Tía Gloria clean and gave my mother massages, made sure she ate, and slept next to her at night. I wanted to take care of the women who had once taken care of me, who were still taking care of me through unsolicited stories and life lessons even when I wasn’t placing my problems at their feet. I longed to learn the kind of love that makes a house a home.

Then, a week after Abue’s 99th birthday, she unexpectedly passed away from a stroke. Even considering her age, this death came as a shock to all of us. One moment, she woke up complaining of a headache. The next, she collapsed in a fireman’s arms. Just hours after that, we received a call from the nurse saying she was gone. She’d lived a long life, but, to me, it wasn’t nearly long enough. The loss of a caregiver who I could barely speak to but understood so intimately was agonizing. For a whole month, I couldn’t hear sirens or see a fire truck without having a panic attack. I couldn’t walk into her room without crying. If someone sat in her favorite red chair in the living room, where she’d ensconce herself to watch people pass by the window, I wanted to scream at them to get up.

In the midst of this gloom, something unforeseen happened: Like a miracle, Abue’s backyard began to bloom anew. There, in her garden, she had grown roses, a bougainvillea bush, and a lemon tree; she was famous for it. But these weren’t the only plants blossoming. After several barren years, her fig tree began to bear fruit. At the same time, her tropical milkweed plant began to bloom yellow and red flowers for the first time ever, attracting dozens of monarch butterflies to lay their eggs. Her backyard was coming alive with plants we thought would never grow.

That spring, my mother, Tía Gloria, and I tended to the garden that Abue had left behind for us, an informal inheritance. Instead of grieving — or maybe to grieve — we learned how to trim milkweed leaves to feed newborn caterpillars and bought special mesh cages to protect them from birds and other predators. We discovered that when a chrysalis turns black, it doesn’t mean that it’s dead but rather that a new monarch is about to be born, leaving behind its shell. We made a game out of naming each monarch as it birthed itself, and, like mothers, swapped photos of the children we helped raise. We’ve raised and released more than three dozen monarchs since we began our cross-species motherhood.

Every time we raise a caterpillar into a monarch, or just see one fluttering about in the wild, I feel the love of the women of my family.

Some may say that spring just started early that year, but the three of us know the truth: Abue’s spirit played a hand in transforming our grief into caregiving, our pain into healing. For me, there’s no other explanation than her desire to help us move on and honor her, to give us that last gift.

By the time she died, Abue was a two-time wife, a three-time mother, a multi-generational grandmother, and a great-grandmother. She came to this country to start a new life and ended up building a legacy. I didn’t know it then, but the women who raised me had been preparing me for this since my childhood: the chance to be a mother without the physical tolls or bodily pain.

I may never truly let go of my grief, but every time we raise a caterpillar into a monarch, or just see one fluttering about in the wild, I feel the love of the women of my family and know my grandmother is spreading her wings and watching over me.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid quarterfinals with victory over Sinner

    MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime's serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break c

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • New Jersey Devils have another rough season under Ruff

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All the talk about the New Jersey Devils being young, talented and on the verge of restoring the organization to its past glory is starting to get old. While there were glimpses of potenial this season, the Devils did not play with the consistency needed to be an NHL playoff team. New Jersey posted a 27-46-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and ninth time in the last 10. A major part of the problem was playing the majority of the season without its

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • Maple Leafs need John Tavares, depth forwards to make an impact

    Matthews and Marner have been terrific but the Leafs will need other players to step up, beginning with their captain.

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu eliminated from Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open following a 7-5, 6-1 loss to American Jessica Pegula on Tuesday. Pegula, the tournament's 12th seed, had Andreescu on her heels for most of the match, winning 57.1 per cent of the total serve points available to her. Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, fought off 14 of 17 break points in the opening set, before being broken three times on four attempts in the decisive second set. Pegula advances to the

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold