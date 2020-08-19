Monadelphous Group Limited's (ASX:MND) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Monadelphous Group's (ASX:MND) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Monadelphous Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Monadelphous Group is:

12% = AU$49m ÷ AU$395m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Monadelphous Group's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Monadelphous Group seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 11%. As you might expect, the 12% net income decline reported by Monadelphous Group is a bit of a surprise. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Monadelphous Group's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 37% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is MND worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MND is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Monadelphous Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Monadelphous Group has a high three-year median payout ratio of 86% (that is, it is retaining 14% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. Our risks dashboard should have the 2 risks we have identified for Monadelphous Group.

