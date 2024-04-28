Monaco's defeat at Lyon gifts Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 crown for 12th time

Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions of France on Sunday night for a record 12th time on Sunday night after second-placed Monaco lost 3-2 at Lyon.

Adi Hütter’s men needed to win at the Groupama Stadium to keep the Ligue 1 title race alive for at least another 10 days and also improve their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

They made the perfect start when Wissam Ben Yedder scored in the opening seconds.

But they were hit by two goals in four minutes from Lyon skipper Alexandre Lacazette and Said Benrahma.

Though Ben Yedder levelled after 60 minutes, Lacazette set up Malick Fofana for the winner.

The victory kept Lyon in the hunt for a place in next season’s European Conference League.

Despite the defeat, Monaco remain second on 58 points. Brest are two points behind in third following a 5-4 win at Rennes. And Lille stay in the hunt for a place in the Champions League with 55 points after their 2-1 victory at Metz.

That battle and the race to avoid relegation to Ligue 2 will be the focus of interest for the last three games of the 2023/24 campaign.

On Saturday night at the Parc des Princes, PSG failed to win the title in front of their own fans when they came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with relegation-threatened Le Havre.

PSG's latest Ligue 1 titles takes their tally of trophies to 32 since Qatar Sports Investments took over the club in 2011.



