AS Monaco react to Trophée des Champions postponement

Initially scheduled to take place in Beijing on August 8th, the Trophée des Champions, which this year will be contested between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, has been postponed. The match will take place on a later date, almost certainly not in China, after amdinistravie authorities in the country failed to reach an agreement to host the event.

Neither club has been informed about the rearranging of the match; both Monaco and PSG remain in the dark. However, it is now certain that they will not be travelling to Beijing, which suits the Principality club. “For the preparation, it was better not to make such a long journey to play in a different country, in a different climate. We were a bit worried about all of that,” said Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro in an interview, attended by Get French Football News.

He added, “The cancellation was a bit late. We need to handle that and find solutions to keep the level that we wane for our fnal match before the start of the league. We are on a good path in terms of finding friendlies to play during the final two weeks before the start of the season.”

GFFN | Luke Entwistle