Monaco reach agreement with Frankfurt for Éric Junior Dina Ebimbe

According to a report from Marc Mechenoua, AS Monaco have reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for the signing of Éric Junior Dina Ebimbe (24). As Benjamin Quarez writes, the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is set to arrive for his medical this evening.

Monaco will reportedly pay €1 million for Dina-Ebimbe to arrive on loan until the end of the season, wherein they will then have the option to make the deal permanent for a further €10 million. The Principality had to fend off interest from West Ham, Galatasaray, and according to Fabrice Hawkins, Olympique de Marseille.

Éric Junior Dina Ebimbe arrives as Eliot Matazo departs

Monaco have been keen to add an extra midfielder to the squad with academy product Eliot Matazo (22) leaving on a permanent transfer for English side Hull City. The midfielder has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship team after he failed to establish himself in Monaco’s plans for the future.

GFFN | Nick Hartland