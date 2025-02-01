Monaco predicted XI v Auxerre: Jordan Teze out, Mika Biereth to start

Jordan Teze will miss several weeks’ worth of action after he was stretchered off with a quadriceps injury during the defeat against Inter Milan in midweek. It means that he is guaranteed to miss AS Monaco’s match against AJ Auxerre, at the Stade Louis II, on Saturday evening.

Teze is one of several absentees. Wilfried Singo is still out, as are Folarin Balogun and George Ilenikhena. Edan Diop has also suffered a relapse in his recovery from a foot injury. No return date has been provided for the academy product.

Having missed the defeat to Inter Milan through ineligibility, Mika Biereth is once again availablee for selection for Monaco, and he is expected to replace Breel Embolo in the No.9 role role as L’AJA visit the Principality.

Monaco likely line-up v Auxerre

Radoslaw Majecki; Kassoum Ouattara, Mohamed Salisu, Thilo Kehrer, Vanderson; Denis Zakaria, Lamine Camara; Eliesse Ben Seghir, Aleksandr Golovin, Maghnes Akliouche; Mika Biereth.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle