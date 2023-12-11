Monaco Palace Releases New Portrait of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on Their 9th Birthday

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's twins are the youngest of the Monaco royals

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day 2023 on November 19, 2023

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s little ones are not-so-little anymore.

The youngest members of Monaco’s royal family, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, turned 9 over the weekend, and the family celebrated by sharing a new portrait of the twins. Both Jacques and Gabriella were suitably dressed in formal attire, with Gabriella wearing a navy blue pea coat and matching beret and her brother clad in formal military attire.

“Happy Birthday Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella,” the post’s caption said.

The photo was taken last month at the family’s most recent royal appearance together, on Monaco’s National Day, which commemorates the centennial of Prince Rainier, who, along with wife Princess Grace, founded the country's modern dynasty.

The twin royals were photographed waving from a palace balcony with their parents as the country celebrated the holiday.

Related: Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Bring Twins to Summer Picnic Amid Denying Breakup Rumors

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco with their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at the 2023 Monaco National Day

For the celebration, their mother, Princess Charlene, wore a double-breasted redingote with a wide rolled collar and a custom Stephen Jones beret-style hat to match — a look that her daughter coordinated with perfectly.

Prince Albert sported a formal military uniform similar to the one his son wore as they attended a series of events to commemorate the day.

Related: Prince Albert of Monaco Shares What He'll Bring Home for His Twins from King Charles' Coronation

Between National Day and his twins’ birthday this weekend, the sovereign prince spent time in Asia for several state visits, and also attended the COP28 conference in Dubai.

As the family gears up for the holiday season, their next appearance together will likely be at the annual palace gift day, a holiday event that was introduced by Princess Grace when she joined the royal family in 1956. They’ll then pack their bags for an end-of-year winter holiday in the Antarctic.

Story continues

David Niviere/SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Princess Gabriella, Princess Charlene, Princess Stephanie, Prince Jacques and Prince Albert of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day 2023

During an interview with PEOPLE ahead of his own birthday in March, Prince Albert gave a glimpse at the twins' personalities — and their cheekiness.

Having previously described his daughter Princess Gabriella as a "pistol," Albert said she still "has that little mischievous twinkle in her eye. She has her own little personality and sometimes does things that are, you know — she'll try to use her brother and get him into trouble..."

"But Jacques stands up to her now, and when he's had enough, says 'No!' So he's not squashed by her strong personality," he noted.

Speaking to how the young royals have adjusted to making more public outings, Albert said that Gabriella "can sometimes feel a little uncomfortable around too many people," so her brother steps in to help. "Between them now, Jacques talks more, engages more, in public."

He also shared the twins' not-so-subtle plan to "kidnap" him on his birthday later that month, as he joked, "It's a secret. The kids want to kidnap me," Prince Albert added. "They want to take me to a play at a theatre, but actually, I've only been warned I'm going to be kidnapped."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

He also opened up about how he values family, as he named Princess Charlene and their two kids as his proudest achievement of his 18-year reign.

"You mean aside from my wife and my children? Because they are."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.