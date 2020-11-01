From Monaco to Monza, ranking Lewis Hamilton’s top 10 Formula One wins

At the Portuguese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton took the chequered flag – and in doing so, he became the most successful driver in Formula 1 history in terms of race wins.

The Brit secured his 92nd victory that day, edging one ahead of German racing legend Michael Schumacher.

While he may have his critics, it cannot be said that Hamilton is anything but exceptional and his resume across his 14-year career proves that.

From bursting onto the scene with McLaren to dominating the sport with Mercedes, Hamilton has enjoyed some spectacular wins.

Let’s take a look at 10 of his best and most memorable outings.

10. Hungary 2009

Given his recent dominance of Formula 1, it is almost unthinkable to consider Hamilton as an underdog.

Despite being world champion, Hamilton hadn’t won a race in nine months and arrived in Hungary on the back of some abysmal form that saw him not pick up a point in the previous four races. On top of that, McLaren were yet to register a single podium in the season.

Starting eighth, Hamilton was armed with more fuel which proved to be a crucial decision from McLaren – and the Brit made sure he took full advantage.

Hamilton had an electric start and utilised his fuel-packed car to hold the lead comfortably, despite the championship leaders chasing behind.





9. Germany 2008

Hamilton secured pole position and all looked to be in order for a straight-forward win, although it proved to be anything but.

The Brit started strongly, but a safety car after Timo Glock crashed threw off the strategy, particularly when McLaren opted not to bring Hamilton in.

When he finally did change his tyres, Hamilton emerged from the pits in fifth place with 17 laps to go.

He made light work of teammate Heikki Kovalainen and BMW’s Nick Heidfeld before chasing down championship contender Felipe Massa of Ferrari.

On lap 57, Hamilton made a fantastic move to dive past the Brazilian into second, leaving him just 2.1 seconds behind the Renault of Nelson Piquet Jr.

The Brit was dominant, and caught the leader within two laps. On lap 60, Hamilton took the lead by making a brilliant inside move at the hairpin and held on to take his eighth career win.

8. Monaco 2008

Ferrari started the 2008 Formula 1 season in fine fashion, and appeared to be the dominant team as Hamilton lined up in third behind Massa and Raikkonen.

With a wet race start, Hamilton moved past Raikkonen effectively but struggled when taking on Massa, and the Brit punctured his right-rear tyre as he hit the barrier on lap six.

He came out the pits with more fuel and had remarkably only dropped to fifth – and Hamilton’s early stop ended up helping him immensely.

When the leading cars pitted for their scheduled stops, Hamilton took the lead.

The torrential conditions meant the two-hour time limit was met before the standard 78 laps, and this shortened race proved to be perfect for Hamilton and McLaren as he suffered another puncture before crossing the line for his maiden Monaco victory.





7. USA 2012

Heading into the first Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin, Lewis Hamilton was already out of the 2012 championship fight.

Starting second, Hamilton and rival Sebastian Vettel made their stops but were split by Kimi Raikkonen’s Lotus.

Hamilton used DRS to move past the Finn, and Vettel’s lead was just under 2.5 seconds. The Brit continued to press, but the German’s Red Bull was proving to be just too quick for his McLaren.

