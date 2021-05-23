Is the Monaco Grand Prix on TV today: Start time, channel and how to watch the Monte Carlo F1 race today

(Getty Images)

The Monaco Grand Prix returns to the streets of Monte Carlo for the first time since 2019 this weekend, in one of the highlights of the Formula One calendar.

Lewis Hamilton won the race for the third time when it was last held two years ago, but would require something close to a miracle to repeat that feat. The seven-time champion will start seventh on the grid after a poor qualifying session on a circuit where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

Instead, it is hometown favourite Charles Leclerc who starts on pole, despite his dramatic crash in Q3. A red flag prevented Max Verstappen from finishing his final lap and potentially snatching pole, but he will still start on the front row and can make a serious dent in Hamilton’s 14-point lead in the drivers’ standings.

“Unfortunate to have the red flag,” Verstappen said. “I felt really comfortable. No-one was putting in first laps, we planned to do two laps and the third fastest, but the red flag ruined the chance for pole. Nevertheless, a good weekend and we recovered well from Thursday so not too bad. Of course, it’s easy to have a red flag, but you don’t expect it and it’s just a shame there was a red flag.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 78-lap race.

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The race will start at 2pm BST on Sunday 23 May.

How to watch on TV

The race will air live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 12:30pm BST.

How to watch online

Existing Sky Sports customers live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

NOW customers can watch the race through their £9.99 Day Membership or for a Monthly Membership of £33.99, all without a contract. NOW is available via BT Sport and on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Head to F1 TV for live timings, exclusive shows & F1 archive races. Sign up here for £2.29/month.

Full grid

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

5. Lando Norris (McLaren)

6. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)

7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

8. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

9. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

10. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

11. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

12. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

14. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)

15. George Russell (Williams)

16. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)

17. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

19. Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

20. Mick Schumacher (Haas)

What happened last time out?

Mercedes nailed their pit-stop gamble as Hamilton came out on top to beat Verstappen at the Circuit de Catalunya.

The seven-time world champion pitted for a second time before reeling the Red Bull in on fresh tyres, eventually passing the Dutchman with six laps to go.

Valtteri Bottas finished third for Mercedes ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull.

Daniel Ricciardo was sixth for McLaren, with team-mate Lando Norris eighth. Carlos Sainz split the McLaren drivers by finishing seventh.

What are the standings?

1. Lewis Hamilton - 94 points

2. Max Verstappen - 80

3. Valtteri Bottas - 47

4. Lando Norris - 41

5. Charles Leclerc - 40

6. Sergio Perez - 32

7. Daniel Ricciardo - 24

8. Carlos Sainz - 20

