Monaco Grand Prix: F1 race start time, weather, odds and how to watch

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 29, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco - Getty Images/Clive Mason

With the cancellation (or at least the postponement) of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, the next race of the the current Formula One season is the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen heads into the race with a fairly healthy lead in the standings over an in-form Sergio Perez. Red Bull, naturally, lead the way in the team standings.

Perez was winner in the principality last year, and the championship fight could do with it happening again this year, lest Verstappen run away with it.

When is it?

The 2023 Monaco Grand Prix runs from Friday May 26 until Sunday May 28.

What time do the sessions start?

Friday, May 26

All times British Summer Time

Practice 1: 12.30pm

Practice 2: 4pm

Saturday, May 27

Practice 3: 11.30am

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday, May 28

Race: 2pm

What is the weather forecast?

The forecast, according to the Met Office, looks likely to be fine for the majority of the running at this point.

The temperature should be around a peak of around 25c for all three days, and generally sunny with some cloud.

There is currently around a 20-30 per cent chance of some rain showers in mid-late afternoon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday although nothing heavy or significant at this stage.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky's qualifying coverage starts at 2pm on Saturday with their full race coverage from 12.30pm on Sunday.

Channel 4's qualifying highlights are at 7.30pm on Saturday with their race highlights at 6.30pm on Sunday.

What do we know about the Circuit de Monaco?

Circuit length: 3.337km

First (championship) grand prix: 1950

Laps: 78

Race distance: 260.286km

Race lap record: 1:12.909 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes)

2022 winner: Sergio Perez, Red Bull

Number of corners: 19

Overtaking chances: With these cars? Slim to none.

Could Red Bull be beaten for the first time in 2023?

So far the season has produced five Red Bull victories and four one-two finishes for the team in that time. Fair to say that it has been a dominant time for the defending champions. However, if you are looking for a non-Red Bull win, as most F1 fans are, then this looks like the best bet.

The Red Bull has been most vulnerable in qualifying, normally stretching its lead on Sundays. The advantage it has over the field should be lessened on the streets of Monaco. The advantage its Drag Reduction System has will be lessened and if – and it is not exactly a small if – a non-Red Bull car takes pole, then it will be difficult. We know, after all, how difficult it is to overtake here.

So, who is best placed to beat them? So far in qualifying Ferrari have been the second fastest team, with Charles Leclerc taking pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the sprint race in Baku, too. Aston Martin could be a factor, too, though we wait to see how the cars fare in Friday practice. Mercedes cannot be ruled out, either, but realistically Ferrari are the best shot.

What are the current standings?

Drivers: top 10

Constructors:

