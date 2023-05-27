Monaco Grand Prix F1 qualifying live: Latest updates and lap times from Monte Carlo

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes leaves his car after an accident during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. - Eric Alonso/Getty Images

02:56 PM

Current weather conditions

Air temperature: 25c

Track temperature:48c

Humidity: 42 per cent

02:50 PM

I also predict at least one penalty for blocking in this session

Probably Gasly or someone like that.

02:47 PM

Just under 15 minutes until Q1 begins

Time for some predictions. I had a good feeling about Ferrari yesterday but after this morning's session I am not so sure. I think Red Bull may still be too strong for their rivals. I am not hoping for much from Mercedes.

02:44 PM

What do we know about the track?

Circuit length: 3.337km

First (championship) grand prix: 1950

Laps: 78

Race distance: 260.286km

Race lap record: 1:12.909 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes)

2022 winner: Sergio Perez, Red Bull

Number of corners: 19

Overtaking chances: With these cars? Slim to none.

02:40 PM

How does each team fare in qualifying so far?

02:37 PM

The weather is pretty good out there in Monaco

02:36 PM

Can Charles Leclerc finally get a good result in Monaco?

Charles Leclerc arrives for a practice session ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, on May 27, 2023 - Getty Images/Andrzej Isakovic

Very few Monegasque drivers in the history of F1. Leclerc the most successful but his record here has been poor to say the last. Here's how he has fared since 2017.

2017 F2 feature race: DNF

2017 F2 sprint race: DNF

2018 Monaco Grand Prix: DNF

2019 Monaco Grand Prix: DNF

2021 Monaco Grand Prix: DNS

2022 Monaco Grand Prix: 4th

And that fourth was starting from pole... he has had three poles here in in total which isn't bad.

02:31 PM

How is each driver shaping up in qualifying so far?

Here is a handy stats sheet of each driver vs his team-mate.

02:24 PM

Current constructor standings

02:17 PM

Current driver standings - Top 10

We could do with Perez beating Verstappen this weekend. He has a chance, but I can't see it happening. He got a bit fortunate last year with a qualifying crash which disadvantaged Verstappen, who started a bit further down on the grid.

02:15 PM

Snappers at the ready

A good view of the new Mercedes upgrades for the rival teams after Lewis Hamilton's crash.

The car of Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes is lifted on a crane after he crashed during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco - Peter Fox/Getty Images

Some of the images of the W14 being dangled are... interesting.

Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 27, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton's car is removed from the race track with a crane after crashing during practice - Reuters/Stephane Mahe

02:01 PM

Watch: Lewis Hamilton crashes...

🟥 RED FLAG 🟥



FP3 ends early as Lewis Hamilton wedges his Mercedes into the barrier ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/dJT02coSe6 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 27, 2023

...and then has his Mercedes dangled precariously over the streets of Monaco.

Imagine looking out your 6th floor window and seeing an F1 car looking back at you 😂 pic.twitter.com/ErNErY1Uu4 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 27, 2023

01:54 PM

Final times after third practice

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 12.776secs Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:12.849 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:12.942 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:13.261 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:13.396 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:13.453 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:13.475 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:13.486 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:13.496 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:13.521 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:13.590 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:13.624, Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:13.650 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:13.697 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:13.738 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:13.772 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:13.851 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:13.930 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:13.998 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:14.187,

01:01 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

Welcome to our coverage for Saturday's Formula One action, qualifying for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo. It is traditionally one of the most-followed races and normally one of the least interesting ones. Overtaking in the principality is extremely difficult in the current breed of F1 cars, which makes qualifying even more important. That is a reason to get excited for this afternoon's session.

Who might be in the running for pole position? Well, Red Bull finished first and second in final practice earlier today but is that fully representative of how things are in running? FP3 was a disrupted session with a few yellow flags and stoppages, so not all drivers who might be competing for pole position set a representative lap.

Mercedes have come into this race with a significant upgrade package for their W14, which has been well off the pace of the leaders Red Bull so far this season. It might have been a bit much to expect them to be in the running for the front row going by their Friday practice, but there was a further setback in FP3, with Lewis Hamilton crashing into the barriers towards the end of the session.

The shunt will almost certainly not delay his qualifying attempt but, as if you needed reminding, is itself a reminder of the perils of a street circuit. It might also be a small dent to his confidence approaching a session where it is at its most important. Still, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise if he bounced back to put in a competitive lap. He has certainly been looking the faster Mercedes driver this weekend, but finished the session in eighth, three places ahead of team-mate George Russell.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W14 crashes during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco - Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

Aston Martin have also been looking tidy this weekend (and so far this season). Fernando Alonso finished way down in 14th, nearly a second off the pace of the lead Red Bull of Verstappen but failed to get a truly representative lap in. Lance Stroll, his team-mate, was third 0.166sec off the pace. Encouragement there, no doubt.

Ferrari took pole position here last year, though home driver Charles Leclerc has not the best record around these streets, DNFing numerous times and generally having a bit of a miserable time about it all. He finished down in seventh in FP3, 0.7sec off Verstappen and complained numerous times about his car. Team-mate Carlos Sainz was closer, finishing fourth and 0.485sec off Verstappen.

So, it looks like Red Bull will be favourites for the qualifying session but it could be tight. And, as ever, it often comes down to timing. If you fail to get a good lap in early in any session you can be compromised by a red flag or yellow flags around the track. Traffic is tricky, especially in Q1.

I cannot promise you anything, but this session should be worth watching. Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix begins in a little over an hour (3pm BST) and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction from it.

