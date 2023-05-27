Monaco Grand Prix F1 qualifying live: Latest updates and lap times from Monte Carlo
02:56 PM
Current weather conditions
Air temperature: 25c
Track temperature:48c
Humidity: 42 per cent
02:50 PM
I also predict at least one penalty for blocking in this session
Probably Gasly or someone like that.
02:47 PM
Just under 15 minutes until Q1 begins
Time for some predictions. I had a good feeling about Ferrari yesterday but after this morning's session I am not so sure. I think Red Bull may still be too strong for their rivals. I am not hoping for much from Mercedes.
02:44 PM
What do we know about the track?
Circuit length: 3.337km
First (championship) grand prix: 1950
Laps: 78
Race distance: 260.286km
Race lap record: 1:12.909 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes)
2022 winner: Sergio Perez, Red Bull
Number of corners: 19
Overtaking chances: With these cars? Slim to none.
02:40 PM
How does each team fare in qualifying so far?
02:37 PM
The weather is pretty good out there in Monaco
Qualifying starts in 30 mins ⏰ #MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/SQTwm5kmKY
— Formula 1 (@F1) May 27, 2023
02:36 PM
Can Charles Leclerc finally get a good result in Monaco?
Very few Monegasque drivers in the history of F1. Leclerc the most successful but his record here has been poor to say the last. Here's how he has fared since 2017.
2017 F2 feature race: DNF
2017 F2 sprint race: DNF
2018 Monaco Grand Prix: DNF
2019 Monaco Grand Prix: DNF
2021 Monaco Grand Prix: DNS
2022 Monaco Grand Prix: 4th
And that fourth was starting from pole... he has had three poles here in in total which isn't bad.
02:31 PM
How is each driver shaping up in qualifying so far?
Here is a handy stats sheet of each driver vs his team-mate.
02:24 PM
Current constructor standings
02:17 PM
Current driver standings - Top 10
We could do with Perez beating Verstappen this weekend. He has a chance, but I can't see it happening. He got a bit fortunate last year with a qualifying crash which disadvantaged Verstappen, who started a bit further down on the grid.
02:15 PM
Snappers at the ready
A good view of the new Mercedes upgrades for the rival teams after Lewis Hamilton's crash.
Some of the images of the W14 being dangled are... interesting.
02:01 PM
Watch: Lewis Hamilton crashes...
🟥 RED FLAG 🟥
FP3 ends early as Lewis Hamilton wedges his Mercedes into the barrier ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/dJT02coSe6
— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 27, 2023
...and then has his Mercedes dangled precariously over the streets of Monaco.
Imagine looking out your 6th floor window and seeing an F1 car looking back at you 😂 pic.twitter.com/ErNErY1Uu4
— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 27, 2023
01:54 PM
Final times after third practice
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 12.776secs
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:12.849
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:12.942
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:13.261
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:13.396
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:13.453
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:13.475
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:13.486
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:13.496
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:13.521
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:13.590
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:13.624,
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:13.650
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:13.697
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:13.738
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:13.772
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:13.851
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:13.930
Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:13.998
Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:14.187,
01:01 PM
Good afternoon F1 fans
Welcome to our coverage for Saturday's Formula One action, qualifying for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo. It is traditionally one of the most-followed races and normally one of the least interesting ones. Overtaking in the principality is extremely difficult in the current breed of F1 cars, which makes qualifying even more important. That is a reason to get excited for this afternoon's session.
Who might be in the running for pole position? Well, Red Bull finished first and second in final practice earlier today but is that fully representative of how things are in running? FP3 was a disrupted session with a few yellow flags and stoppages, so not all drivers who might be competing for pole position set a representative lap.
Mercedes have come into this race with a significant upgrade package for their W14, which has been well off the pace of the leaders Red Bull so far this season. It might have been a bit much to expect them to be in the running for the front row going by their Friday practice, but there was a further setback in FP3, with Lewis Hamilton crashing into the barriers towards the end of the session.
The shunt will almost certainly not delay his qualifying attempt but, as if you needed reminding, is itself a reminder of the perils of a street circuit. It might also be a small dent to his confidence approaching a session where it is at its most important. Still, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise if he bounced back to put in a competitive lap. He has certainly been looking the faster Mercedes driver this weekend, but finished the session in eighth, three places ahead of team-mate George Russell.
Aston Martin have also been looking tidy this weekend (and so far this season). Fernando Alonso finished way down in 14th, nearly a second off the pace of the lead Red Bull of Verstappen but failed to get a truly representative lap in. Lance Stroll, his team-mate, was third 0.166sec off the pace. Encouragement there, no doubt.
Ferrari took pole position here last year, though home driver Charles Leclerc has not the best record around these streets, DNFing numerous times and generally having a bit of a miserable time about it all. He finished down in seventh in FP3, 0.7sec off Verstappen and complained numerous times about his car. Team-mate Carlos Sainz was closer, finishing fourth and 0.485sec off Verstappen.
So, it looks like Red Bull will be favourites for the qualifying session but it could be tight. And, as ever, it often comes down to timing. If you fail to get a good lap in early in any session you can be compromised by a red flag or yellow flags around the track. Traffic is tricky, especially in Q1.
I cannot promise you anything, but this session should be worth watching. Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix begins in a little over an hour (3pm BST) and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction from it.
