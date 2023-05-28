Monaco Grand Prix, F1 live: Latest updates as Fernando Alonso starts on front row

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

01:53 PM

Not long until lights out

Not sure it's worth making any predictions. The top three will probably stay as it is, although will be interesting to see if Ferrari can dislodge Ocon. The Alpine had pace over one lap yesterday, but doing it in the race is a little different. Could find themselves vulnerable to the undercut.

01:44 PM

Bit of a scrum on the grid

Standing room only at the front of the grid #MonacoGP @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/Jy3mFCFeTr — Formula 1 (@F1) May 28, 2023

Martin Brundle corners Christian Horner who has cars starting first and last. Says Alonso will likely be a bit revved up but can't do much about it. Let's see.

01:42 PM

Such a strange and fascinating event

Spectators watch from balconies and the stands as Aston Martin's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso is displayed on a screen during the drivers' parade ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, on May 28, 2023 - Olivier Chassignole/Getty Images

Australian singer Kylie Minogue poses with the Red Bull team in their garage prior to the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, - AP/Luca Bruno

01:38 PM

Telegraph Sport's Tom Cary has managed to get himself in situ

"Had a bit of a shocker getting in this morning. The train from Nice sat on the tracks outside Cap d'Ail for about 2hrs as there was an accident and the police/emergency services had to come and give the all-clear. But made it in plenty of time in the end and enjoyed the build-up. "Always a very unique feel to Monaco. After a thrilling qualifying session yesterday, it's fair to say expectations for a similarly thrilling race this afternoon are not high, particularly if the forecast rain doesn't materialise. But you never know."

01:31 PM

Another weather update

I don't think you should get your hopes up for any wet running.

LATEST RADR — Closely monitoring this thunderstorm over the mountains above Monaco approximately 30 km northwest of the principality, but time will let if this dissipates as it descends towards the coast as other showers have done so far today.#F1 | #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/Fk2VTLtYGb — MeteoMotorsport (@MeteoMotorsport) May 28, 2023

01:27 PM

A much better showing from Nyck de Vries yesterday

His best qualifying of the year, by a few spots. A solid race and finishing no lower than where he started would be a good result for a man who has had a difficult start to life in F1.

01:24 PM

Past winners of this race since 2006

2006: Fernando Alonso

2007: Fernando Alonso

2008: Lewis Hamilton

2009: Jenson Button

2010: Mark Webber

2011: Sebastian Vettel

2012: Mark Webber

2013: Nico Rosberg

2014: Nico Rosberg

2015: Nico Rosberg

2016: Lewis Hamilton

2017: Sebastian Vettel

2018: Daniel Ricciardo

2019: Lewis Hamilton

2021: Max Verstappen

2022: Sergio Perez

01:20 PM

What will the strategy be for today's race

A one-stopper of some kind, it seems, according to Pirelli.

The key strategy difference in Monaco? Soft versus medium, and in which order to use them! 🔴🟡⚪️ #Fit4F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/nB0K4oCNFs — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) May 28, 2023

01:15 PM

Starting grid

Here's how they will line up:

1. VER 2. ALO

3. OCO 4. SAI

5. HAM 6. LEC

7. GAS 8. RUS

9. TSU 10. NOR

11. PIA 12. DEV

13. ALB 14. STR

15. BOT 16. SAR

17. MAG 18. HUL

19. ZHO 20. PER

01:13 PM

Lewis Hamilton not too happy with his car... still

He said this yesterday after a difficult qualifying session.

"It was so tough. This car is a son of a gun. I was pushing so hard to get… ultimately overdriving." "And when you are overdriving, it is the worst place to be because the car doesn’t do what you want. But if I underdrive or I drive the car to its limit we might not get the car into the top-10. "So, just living on that edge of just being over the limit the whole time, so I’m touching the barriers. "And also, I had to make some changes to try and make up the middle sector because the middle sector was our biggest loss. Picked up the middle sector but the first and last were worst. "Ultimately, I think our aero balance needs working on, but the upgrades were good this weekend, so I’m grateful for those."

He still comfortably out-performed team-mate George Russell, though. And he did also say that the car was an improvement in what came before.

01:06 PM

Alonso's last pole came in 2012

And his last win in 2013, for Ferrari. Is this his best chance to end that long winless run? Probably, though he will need a little luck.

Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team walks in the Paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. - Getty Images/Rudy Carezzevoli

His consistency has been superb so far in 2023. His results read like this:

Bahrain: 3rd

Saudi Arabia: 3rd

Australia: 3rd

Azerbaijan: 4th

Miami: 3rd

12:56 PM

Current constructor standings

12:52 PM

Weather update

LATEST FORECAST — Here's the latest MeteoFrance forecast for 15:00 local time.



Showers are forecast to develop this afternoon and are likely to remain up in the mountains, but cannot rule out some of these heading further south and reaching the coast.#F1 | #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/o8PvpSQrj1 — MeteoMotorsport (@MeteoMotorsport) May 28, 2023

In short this looks like the classic: "it's getting dark over the mountains, isn't it Martin?" race, with a few teams telling their drivers that "light rain expected in 10 minutes" and then a few drivers telling their teams "I think I can feel a few spots of rain".... but then the total precipitation wouldn't fill a teacup.

12:48 PM

Current driver standings - Top 10

Perez starts in last. He may be able to make his way into the points, but anything in the top-six without outside intervention is surely nearly impossible. Looks like Verstappen's lead could well grow significantly today.

12:44 PM

Leclerc speaks about his grid penalty

I am a bit used to accept things here. It's like this at the end, it's only qualifying. We need to do the job today. I have to reset and go again today and I will do my best to have a great race. Three places lost here at the start is a difficult one to recover, but I will do my best.

12:39 PM

An update on Charles Leclerc

The Ferrari driver received a three-place grid penalty for this incident in qualifying.

Did Charles Leclerc impede Lando Norris? 👀



The stewards are looking at this incident from Q3 ⤵ pic.twitter.com/64p3vRx6JW — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 27, 2023

12:37 PM

Times after qualifying

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:11.365 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:11.449 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:11.471 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:11.553 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:11.630 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:11.725 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:11.933 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:11.964 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:12.082 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren1:12.254 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren1:12.395 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:12.428 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:12.527 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:12.623 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:12.625 Logan Sargeant ((USA)) Williams 1:13.113 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:13.270 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:13.279 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:13.523 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:13.850

12:30 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

Welcome to our live coverage for today's 2023 Monaco Grand Prix from the streets of Monte Carlo. So far the season has been extremely one-sided and a little predictable, with Red Bull taking the honours in every race and those directly behind them left to feed on the scraps of the podium places. The racing spectacle has not exactly been fantastic, either.

Well, yesterday's qualifying was, if not exactly an antidote to that, then something that at least stops the pain for a little while. There was plenty of drama, a few unpredictable incidents and a four-way fight for pole position with drivers from four different teams in contention.

Fernando Alonso, with the form he's in, was looking like a decent but outside bet for pole position in the Aston Martin. Charles Leclerc goes well in qualifying around his home circuit and Sergio Perez has found form, especially in street circuits, so far this season.

Sadly Perez did not even make it out of Q1, crashing into the barriers at turn one. One session and one contender out. In the end Alonso lived up to his promise, setting a lap that looked at the time like it could be good enough for pole position, which would have been his first since the 2012 German Grand Prix. Verstappen was two tenths down after the first two sectors but put together a committed and mighty final sector to pip Alonso by just 0.084sec.

Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Second placed qualifier Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team talk in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit of Monaco on May 27, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco - Getty Images/Dan Istitene

Charles Leclerc was a little further behind – and takes a grid drop for impeding Lando Norris in qualifying – and there was a surprise and superb lap from Alpine's Esteban Ocon, who was just 0.188sec away from Verstappen's time. Possibly the qualifying lap of his career.

What does that all mean for the race? Well, who knows. Verstappen was and is still the clear favourite, with pole position being so important on this tight street circuit. But never say never, and he does not have the luxury of Perez as a strategic buffer.

Unless there's a mechanical issue or Verstappen puts it in the wall, the best chance of someone else winning is in the pit lane. The run down to turn one is so short that, failing an appalling start, it is difficult for the Dutchman to lose the lead. Mind you, Alonso has little to lose and may get his elbows out. There is also the chance of the odd rain shower, which may complicate things.

In any case, the formation lap begins at 2pm BST and we will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and reaction from the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. Fingers cross for a bit of jeopardy and excitement.