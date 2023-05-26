Monaco Grand Prix, F1 live: first practice – latest updates and lap times from Monte Carlo

Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. during practice - Reuters/Stephanie Mahe

12:54 PM

FP1 - Full order

SAI LEC ALO VER MAG STR OCO TSU NOR HUL HAM BOT GAS ALB PER PIA DEV RUS ZHO SAR

12:52 PM

Watch: Stroll thwacks the wall

"I touched the wall a little bit, but the car's ok" 📻 pic.twitter.com/PlQoQoE8yT — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 26, 2023

Always a danger here, obviously. He's currently in sixth, 1.217s off Sainz's best lap.

Full order incoming.

12:51 PM

FP1 - Sainz now fastest

A 1:14.401 puts him 0.131s ahead of his team-mate Leclerc. Alonso in third.

Verstappen still not happy with the set-up on his RB19 and comes back into the pit lane.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice - Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Verstappen currently fourth, though, with team-mate Perez 13th having not done a great deal of running.

12:48 PM

FP1 - Leclerc goes into the 1:14s

It's a Ferrari 1-2 at the top currently, with Sainz 0.208s behind. Both on the medium tyres, though, when most runs from other teams have been on the hard tyres.

12:44 PM

FP1 - Top 10 and gaps

LEC 1:15.037 SAI +0.161 ALO +0.631 NOR +0.705 VER +0.759 HAM +1.159 STR +1.171 HUL +1.289 TSU +1.392 MAG +1.543

12:40 PM

FP1 - On board with Hamilton on TV now

He's 0.470s off after two sectors, Leclerc with the fastest time so far. He then crosses the line with a 1:16.196 with the fastest final sector to go second fastest of all. A mixture of drivers on the hard and medium tyres in the top six now.

12:39 PM

FP1 - Verstappen still not happy

He says the car is incredibly difficult to drive in the high-speed. Yellow flags briefly, not sure why. Sainz kisses the barrier with his front right going into the swimming pool chicane, aka Piscine.

12:36 PM

FP1 - Lap times tumbling

As you would expect. Street circuits are often about finding the rhythm and this is probably the track that requires finding the rhythm more than any other.

Alonso goes into the 1:17s and then Norris goes into the 1:16s.

Verstappen, meanwhile, complains that his car is "bottoming a lot".

12:35 PM

FP1 - Verstappen on the radio

"The clutch is almost impossible out of the pits," he says as he leaves his garage.

Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice - Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Alonso sets the fastest time of the day so far in the Aston Martin, a 1:20.403 though Hamilton in the Mercedes beats that by 0.358s and then Norris beats his time by 1.4s, albeit on the medium compound tyres.

12:33 PM

FP1 - Perez out fairly early

He won here last year, which probably went some way to getting him a new Red Bull contract. Had a bit of a dip in form not long after but has been largely excellent since.

12:31 PM

GREEN LIGHT: FP1 begins!

A lovely day in Monaco.

12:26 PM

Just a few minutes until we get going

Yes, the race is often dull and uneventful but the build-up to it and qualifying are among the best of the year, in my opinion. Let's enjoy that for now and, if you get the chance for a bit of a snooze during Sunday's running don't be too ungrateful?

12:21 PM

McLaren have a new livery for this race

Is it good or bad? I am not sure. Is it a mess? A little, yes.

12:13 PM

Revealed: Mercedes unveil new upgrades after ditching 'zero-pod' design for Monaco GP

Mercedes hope their new upgrades will bring them closer to the clear front-runners in Red Bull after a difficult season so far. Here's how they look in more detail, and of course we will see things a bit more detail very shortly. Will they work? Probably hard to tell at Monaco.

12:11 PM

A reminder of the remaining races

12:06 PM

Honda announces F1 return with Aston Martin – and would even welcome Fernando Alonso reunion

A bit more news from the last week, in case you missed it.

Honda says it would have no objection to Fernando Alonso racing on for Aston Martin from 2026 after announcing its return to Formula One as a full works partner of the Silverstone-based team from that year.

Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin looks on during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 25, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monac - Getty Images/Eric Alonso

Read more from Tom Cary in Monaco here.

11:59 AM

A reminder of the session timings for this weekend

Gone is the Thursday practice, as you will have noticed.

Friday, May 26

All times British Summer Time

Practice 1: 12.30pm

Practice 2: 4pm

Saturday, May 27

Practice 3: 11.30am

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday, May 28

Race: 2pm

11:56 AM

We know that qualifying is all-important at Monaco

Here is a chart that shows how each team is shaping up in qualifying so far this year.

Nobody really that close to Red Bull but Mercedes' problems are clear to see. They have a better race car than over one-lap but they are still trailing Aston Martin in the standings, who seem to have a pretty handy car all-round.

11:49 AM

Lewis Hamilton reveals new Mercedes contract 'weeks away' after dismissing Ferrari links

Lewis Hamilton has dismissed speculation linking him with Ferrari, insisting he is now “weeks away” from signing a new contract with Mercedes. Reports this week suggested John Elkann, the Ferrari chairman, was in discussions with Hamilton and that the Maranello team had tabled a £40 million offer in an attempt to prise the seven-time world champion away from Brackley.

Read more from Tom Cary here.

11:43 AM

Current constructor standings

11:31 AM

Current driver standings - Top 10

11:28 AM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to our live coverage for the first two practice sessions for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo. First practice begins at 12.30pm BST with second practice at 4pm and we will be here for the latest updates and lap times from both hour-long sessions.

So, F1 returns to Monaco again. It is one of the races that attracts the most interest, but is that interest really warranted? Yes and no. It is clearly one of the most picturesque settings and at least gives the illusion of glamour around the sport. The challenges of threading an F1 car between the barriers is especially difficult. Some might say more difficult than it used to be because of the size of the modern cars, but no doubt these cars are easier to drive in many ways than what came before.

Still, the point (a not especially novel one) is that the spectacle rarely matches up to idea in Monaco. There have been calls to remodel the track, do something different with the format but nothing has been changed or even really talked about being changed so we are stuck with the same format and will no doubt be left asking the same questions in a few day's time.

In any case, this year's racing has been largely predictable with Red Bull at the front. There has been a fine battle behind them but it would be a push to rate any race as more than 7/10 with most falling well below that mark. Another dull Monaco would be fitting.

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton walks in the pit lane ahead of the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco on May 25, 2023 - Getty Images/Jeff Pachoud

It is perhaps the case that, because overtaking is so difficult, that it makes qualifying even more interesting and perhaps it does. Mercedes have their first significant upgrade package to the W14 and it is visually different, especially around the sidepods. I am not entirely sure we will get much of an uptick in performance for two reasons.

One, because Monaco is not really like any other track and the update package will have been designed for it to go faster on more traditional tracks (like Barcelona next week). Second, because we've heard a lot of talk from Mercedes in the last year or so and it has not amounted to a great deal. In any case, they need to understand these significant upgrades first in the real world to get the most out of them. That is not going to come over one weekend.

Reasons to be interested, then? Well, because of some reasons mentioned above it could be the best chance we have had so far this year (and possibly for the rest of the year) for someone other than Red Bull to win a race.

The RB19's advantage over the rest of the field has been smaller in qualifying and is likely to be smaller on this unusual track. Could we see another team on pole and then Red Bull fail to get past? Perhaps, but it might come down to strategy again and we know how good Red Bull are at that. Don't get your hopes up too much, mind you.

