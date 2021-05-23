Monaco Grand Prix 2021, F1 live: Charles Leclerc starts on pole despite crash - latest news and updates

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc looks on ahead of the drivers parade prior to the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, on May 23, 2021. - ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Race starts at 2pm BST with Charles Leclerc on pole

Max Verstappen second, Lewis Hamilton seventh

Charles Leclerc takes Monaco GP pole for Ferrari after crash as Lewis Hamilton only seventh

12:05 PM

Current driver standings - Top 12

11:58 AM

Fair to say that Verstappen and Sainz were pretty cheesed off about the red flag at the end of qualifying...

Verstappen was 0.15s up when the red flag was called... so you can understand.

11:55 AM

On board for Leclerc's pole lap

His eighth in total.

11:55 AM

Qualifying results

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Max Verstappen, Red Bull Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Lando Norris, McLaren Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Esteban Ocon, Alpine Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo George Russell, Williams Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri Fernando Alonso, Alpine Nicholas Latifi, Williams Nikita Mazepin, Haas Mick Schumacher, Haas

11:54 AM

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix from the streets of Monte Carlo. Yesterday's qualifying was certainly an interesting one. Here's a brief recap from Phil Duncan, out in Monaco this weekend.

​Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix despite crashing out with just 16 seconds remaining. The Ferrari driver was leading the time charts when he hit the barriers on the exit of the swimming pool chicane and the session was stopped and did not restart.

Leclerc sustained damage to the front and side of his Ferrari and it remains to be seen if he will start Sunday's race from the front. Leclerc could face a grid penalty if certain parts of his car need to be changed. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second with Valtteri Bottas third for Mercedes.Lewis Hamilton was only seventh on a disappointing day for the championship leader.

Story continues

Leclerc's quick lap arrived as a timely boost to Ferrari with chairman John Elkann in Monte Carlo to watch the drama unfold. The Italian team endured their worst campaign in 40 years last season but in the formative rounds of this year have shown encouraging signs of improvement.

Pole position qualifier Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari crashes during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 22, 2021 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco - Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

So yes, it was a fairly good session with lots of tension but right at the moment of climax, well, it turned into an anti-climax, unfortunately. Still, a Ferrari on pole was unexpected heading into this weekend and indeed the season. There was some doubt over whether his crash would have necessitated a gearbox change and thus a grid penalty but Ferrari have said this morning that they will not be changing it. So Leclerc starts on pole in his home race.

Could anyone have beaten Leclerc's time? Yes, almost certainly. Verstappen and Bottas were both on good laps when the red flag was called and had looked in decent form. Hamilton would have had another crack but – strangely and frankly – he looked so far off the pace that much beyond fifth seemed unlikely.

Verstappen was clearly disappointed but, on the whole, starting five places ahead of Hamilton on a track where it is nearly impossible to overtake and very difficult to make much progress, is a positive. Should the two championship rivals finish where they start then Hamilton's lead will be down to between one and three points, depending on who gets the fastest lap point.

Hamilton's best chance of making up places is through strategy and you may see something a bit unusual from him today to try and make up as many places as possible. But it could be difficult and he has not really looked comfortable with his car all weekend.

The race begins at 2pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction from, hopefully, an interesting Monaco Grand Prix.