New Moms Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Are All Smiles on a Rare Night Out

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoyed a rare sisters' night on the town.

Queen Elizabeth's two granddaughters attended an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of Blue Marine Foundation in London on Wednesday. Eugenie, who recently attended the COP26 climate change conference in Scotland, is an ambassador for the ocean protection organization.

Both of the sisters are new moms. Princess Beatrice, 33, welcomed her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a daughter they named Sienna Elizabeth in tribute to her grandmother, in September. Princess Eugenie, 31, also welcomed her first child this February of this year with husband Jack Brooksbank: a son named August Philip Hawke, honoring their grandfather Prince Philip who died in April at age 99.

Dave Benett/Getty Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

Following the arrival of Princess Beatrice's daughter, Princess Eugenie shared a sweet post on Instagram showing their close sibling bond.

"To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣, Congratulations on your new angel," Eugenie captioned the post. "I can't wait to meet her and I'm so proud of you. We're going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge."

The new aunt continued, "To my new niece I love you already and think you're just awesome from the photos.. we're going to have so much fun ⁣together. Love your Auntie Euge."

Beatrice and Eugenie recently traveled to Greece with their husbands to attend the royal wedding of Princess Diana's godson Prince Philippos to Nina Flohr.

Edo, as Princess Beatrice's husband is called, also shared photos from the trip to Greece on his personal Instagram page at the Acropolis in Athens, including a shot with his son Christopher Woolf (who is known as "Wolfie"). The father and son duo took in the remains of the massive ancient citadel, with Edoardo sporting a hat in the sun while his son rocked green shorts and a striped shirt.

Edo had Wolfie from his previous relationship with American architect and designer Dara Huang. When Princess Beatrice and Edo announced the name of their daughter Sienna Elizabeth, born last month, they included that "Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."