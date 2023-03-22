‘We have momentum to reform the Met’, Rowley vows

Sir Mark Rowley has insisted there is “momentum” to overhaul the Metropolitan Police in the wake of a damning review which laid bare shocking behaviour and culture within the ranks.

The boss of Britain’s biggest police force stressed action was being taken but said he did not want to over-simplify the scale of the task after a review by Baroness Louise Casey found the Met is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic and exposed a slew of troubling incidents.

Baroness Casey, whose review was commissioned after Sarah Everard’s murder and published on Tuesday, also warned there may be more officers like killer Wayne Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick.

Baroness Louise Casey spent a year investigating culture and standards in the Metropolitan Police (James Manning/PA)

Speaking to politicians at City Hall on Wednesday, the Met Commissioner said the report “calls out discrimination in the organisation”, not just individuals, but “also the systemic failings within it, the management failings and the cultural failings”, adding: “I welcome the findings and hope it acts as a catalyst.”

Sir Mark told the London Assembly police and crime committee that he and senior leaders have been through a “bit of a rollercoaster of emotions” as they digested the findings, including anger, frustration, embarrassment and being upset but also more “positive emotions” because it “redoubles your intent and your resolve”.

He said they have to “absorb” over the next few weeks the “weight of Louise’s thinking” and build them into his plans for reform.

“We have momentum, we are building that momentum, and we welcome the sort of additional thinking that can make it more profound.”

He said it was “helpful” the report highlighted problems outside the Met’s control – such as funding and growing demand – but they must not be used as an “excuse”, adding: “The core of this is on us, it’s on us to fix.”

“I and my new leadership team, we are galvanising the Met. We’re trying to bring other people in to help us,” he said, later adding: “I don’t want to say, ‘I’m not doing anything at the moment, I’m just going to think for the next few months’, because that would sound a bit wet, frankly. Because that’s not what’s happening, there’s lots that we are doing.

“But likewise, I don’t want to imply a list of six things is going to fix everything.”