Momentum Pictures Lands Sundance Drama ‘Black Bear’ Starring Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott & Sarah Gadon

Click here to read the full article.

Momentum Pictures has picked up the U.S. distribution rights the Aubrey Plaza-Christopher Abbott-Sarah Gadon starring film, Black Bear, the suspenseful meta-drama written and directed by Lawrence Michael Levine. The pic, which premiered earlier this year at Sundance, follows an expecting couple confronted with an out of town guest. Suffering from writer’s block, the guest seeks solace in the woods but instead finds herself at the center of a twisted love triangle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The release date will be announced at a later date.

More from Deadline

During his visit to Deadline’s Sundance studio back in January, Levin talked about the impetus of the film. “I wanted to do something more unusual and spontaneous,” Levin told Deadline, sharing that he was inspired by his artist sister’s spontaneous approach when it pertains to her creative process.

Black Bear was produced by Tandem Pictures’ Julie Christeas and Jonathan Blitstein, Richard J Bosner (Blue Creek Pictures), Levine, Sophia Takal, Oakhurst’s Marina Grasic and Jai Khanna, and Plaza.

The acquisition deal was brokered by CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.