Momentum Pictures Buys Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu Comedy ‘Stage Mother’

EXCLUSIVE: Momentum Pictures has bought North American rights to Stage Mother, Thom Fitzgerald’s comedy starring Jacki Weaver and Lucy Liu, and has set an August 21 day-and-date release for the pic.

The movie debuted at Palm Springs International Film Festival in January. Brad Hennig wrote the screenplay, which follows a conservative Texas church choir director who inherits her recently deceased son’s drag club and tries to save it from bankruptcy. Adrian Grenier, Mya Taylor and Jackie Beat are also in the cast.

The deal was negotiated between Dylan Wilcox on behalf of Momentum Pictures and Clay Epstein for sales rep Film Mode Entertainment.

“We are excited to be distributing Stage Mother in the United States and Canada. It is such a special film; the perfect mix of tenderness, poignancy and laugh-out-loud humor with an incredible cast. We feel privileged to share Thom and Brad’s work with the world,” said Dylan Wilcox, SVP Acquisitions at Momentum Pictures.

Altitude Film Entertainment is handling the UK release, which is planned for July 31.

