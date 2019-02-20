Momentum is key as unpredictable Scotties heads to championship round

SYDNEY, N.S. — Coming into this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts there were two clear-cut favourites who were supposed to dominate the field and challenge for the title.

Then the bonspiel started and everything changed.

Rachel Homan and Jennifer Jones each had two-game losses in one day. As both are past Scotties champions, they knew the rest of the field would be gunning for them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We've been through a lot of down days and we know how to get through them," Homan said.

Alberta's Chelsea Carey, the 2016 Scotties champion, has been perfect so far this week, reeling off seven consecutive wins going into the championship round.

"We've really had to battle through parts of the season. We've all stuck together. And this week has been no different," Carey said.

Carey, Homan's Ontario rink and Krista McCarville's team from Northern Ontario have all punched tickets into the championship round from Pool A. The top four teams from each pool advance. Manitoba and British Columbia play a tiebreaker Thursday morning to determine the fourth team to advance from Pool A.

Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press

In Pool B, the Wild Card Team skipped by Casey Scheidegger, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and Jones' Canada team have also advanced to the championship round.

"It's awesome," Scheidegger said. "We learned a lot last year about keeping your energy up as you hit the next round so that's what we're trying to do here."

Now the pressure ramps up just a little bit more as the field narrows and the playoffs creep a little closer.

As the only undefeated team this week, Carey said she knows she now has a target on her back and is going to relish the intensity moving forward.

Story continues

"There are butterflies and your heart races a bit," she said. "My dad used to tell me as a kid that when you're nervous it's your body telling you you're ready to do something. It's not necessarily fun to go through when you're in it, but you learn to enjoy it. It means you have the opportunity to do something great."

Scheidegger had the second best record in the preliminary round, finishing 6-1 that included a Wednesday night win over Jones.

WATCH | Wicked shot from Casey Scheidegger puts Wild Card atop Pool B

"We're feeling really good right now and feeling we're going to continue to develop and grow as this week rolls on," she said. "You want to go into that next round with as few losses as possible. We learned that last year. Momentum is huge in this."

The teams will take their preliminary records into the championship round. They then play the four opponents from the opposite pool with the top four records from that advancing to the playoffs on the weekend.

WATCH | P.E.I's Birt beats N.W.T's Galusha, clinches Championship Pool berth

Perhaps the most surprising team so far is the P.E.I. rink skipped by Suzanne Birt. Despite losing to Saskatchewan to finish preliminary play, Birt is confident.

Not only has she clinched a spot in the championship round, she's been on a scoring rampage. Throughout the week Birt put up 15, 14 and 13 points in three different games. Her 15 points tied the Scotties record for most in a single game.

This is Birt's 10th Scotties appearance. Her first, though, was her best so far. In 2003, Birt went 10-1 through the preliminary round only to lose both playoff games she played.

Now she's leaning on those tough curling experiences over the years to help guide her into the playoffs.

"I think at 20 or 21 years old we were a bit naïve or something," Birt said. "Just no real pressure. We just went with the flow. Maybe we're just a little more mature now."

Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press

Birt said the team did as much preparation as they could before traveling to Sydney. But despite putting in as much time as possible, it doesn't come close to what the Tour teams have played.

"We might have liked to play a few more spiels," she said. "We practised as much as we could on good ice and it helped us prepare for this week. It's a lot different curling in clubs."

Another team that always seems to fly under the radar but poses a serious podium threat is Northern Ontario. Krista McCarville finished the preliminary round with a 5-2 record. This is her seventh Scotties appearance.

WATCH | N.O.'s McCarville beats Manitoba's Fleury:

She admitted the team plays its best when the pressure starts to rise.

"For some reason when our backs are against the wall we seem to play better. We bear down and make those shots," McCarville said.

McCarville played Carey in the Scotties final in 2016 and would love nothing more to make it back into the championship game.

"We're not taking any team lightly and I don't think any teams are taking us lightly," she said.