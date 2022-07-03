Momentum building towards Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook trade
SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley reports that according to his sources, there is momentum building towards a Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook deal. Ian also touches on the Kevin Durant trade request.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
