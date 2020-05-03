Moments of magic: 10 ways to help others in lockdown – from phone calls to milkshakes

Photograph: Kate Green/Getty Images

So you have failed to read Proust. Or anything really. And you haven’t learned the piano. But you have had the “Covid cut” – and posted it on social media. Likewise sourdough. But you feel empty, ratty, unfulfilled, helpless. Mostly helpless.

It could be because you are literally not helping. Lockdown has been all about you and yours, shutting yourselves in, hunkering down and protecting yourselves. But looking outwards, towards helping others, doesn’t just help them, it can help you, too. What is known in the business as win-win. A study at Stony Brook University in New York after the 2008 financial crisis found that volunteering had psychological rewards; the majority of people who did so were happier and better able to deal with disappointment and loss.

Rebecca Kennelly, the director of volunteering at the Royal Voluntary Service, which is behind the NHS Volunteer Responders scheme, goes along with that. “It’s a powerful experience. That sense of giving yourself to a common purpose is phenomenal. But also the acknowledgement, when you do a ‘check-in-and-chat’ call [phone support to people at risk of loneliness], or you drop somebody’s shopping off – the knowledge that you’ve made a real difference to a person’s life.”

Sabrina Ellis in Wolverhampton is a check-in-and-chat responder on the scheme. “I feel like I’m helping people, without being an NHS frontline staff member,” she says. It is “almost like being in the shadows, supporting those other services”.

Here are a few ways to lend a hand.

NHS Volunteer Responders

When the scheme was launched on 25 March, the target of 250,000 volunteers was quickly passed. Then doubled, then tripled. “I was incredibly humbled by the response, but I wasn’t surprised; this country loves the NHS,” says Kennelly.

At 750,000, it stopped recruiting new volunteers, as there were many more than were needed for the tasks available (as of last Friday, 50,000 tasks had been completed). Keep an eye on it, though, as the situation develops. “New roles, or particular areas, might open,” says Kennelly.

Help yourself

NHS Responders has also launched a self-referral number, which allows anyone shielding to ask for help. “We shouldn’t underestimate the depth of loneliness and isolation people are feeling,” says Kennelly. “People might feel it’s a bit luxurious to ask someone to call them. We’ve got thousands of people ready to do check-in-and-chat calls. It’s not luxurious; these are unprecedented times.” The number to call is 0808 196 3646.

If you are lucky – and you are in Wolverhampton – you might get Ellis. “I have got such a strong passion for supporting any individual in need,” she says. I am pretty sure she is good at it. I feel better after speaking to her and I only rang to interview her.

Help others to help themselves

Tell people – your older neighbour, maybe – about self-referral. Help them do it. Think of the people who may not know about it, or be up to speed with tech. “Anybody who might need support,” says Ellis. “And it’s going to be all of us at some point.”

Make your own check-in-and-chat calls …

… even if you are not part of the official army. You are doing it already, obviously, for parents and grandparents. You have given Grandad an unscheduled aural inspection. “IT’S FACETIME, GRANDAD, DON’T PUT THE PHONE TO YOUR EAR.” Also, maybe clean them …

“Be a good neighbour, be a good friend, be a good relative,” says Kennelly. “Those phone calls are moments of magic in somebody’s day.”

And think beyond your immediate family and friends, to the people who might not be getting daily check-ins. Great-Aunt Doris, maybe.

Volunteers deliver food parcels for vulnerable residents of Hackney, east London. Photograph: Kate Green/Getty Images

Get involved with your local Covid-19 Mutual Aid group

Just before Britain went into lockdown, a group of friends in Lewisham, south London, started talking about what social isolation would mean in practice for vulnerable members of the community. They discussed “applying the principles of Mutual Aid to the situation”, says Kevin Smith, who has been involved from the beginning. “Horizontal principles of solidarity, not a charity model of one group of society helping another.”

The group put leaflets through doors, asking who needed help and who could help, and started a Facebook page. Then people around the country got interested and involved. A website was launched.

There are now more than 3,500 groups in the country. Smith says the number of people involved is in the millions. People helping others with the shopping, picking up a prescription, walking the dog, advising on renters’ rights, whatever. He tells me about how his group was contacted by the charity Age UK about a strawberry milkshake. A woman who was dying wanted one. Of course, they got her one, a very posh one, delivered. Oh gosh.

“There’s this narrative foregrounded that’s it’s all about self-interest in times of crisis,” says Smith. “The flipside is that times of crisis also provoke these sentiments of collective care for each other, and that our wellbeing is fundamentally connected to the community as well.”

Volunteer at a food bank

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide network of more than 1,200 food banks. There are also loads of independent ones. Trussell Trust’s director of policy and research, Gary Lemon, says that coronavirus has thrown up new challenges “from the health crisis and from the economic crisis and the increased demand for food banks that comes from that”.

Many older volunteers have had to stay at home. “We went through a very fraught couple of weeks, with lots of volunteers dropping out of the system,” he says.

He has been moved by the huge response, but there are still opportunities; you can sign up on the website. Yes, there are risks, as there are for any key workers, but “we do everything we can to minimise them, with the bits of PPE where we can get it and physical distancing”. If you are not high risk, and you want to help, the Trussell Trust volunteering page is the best place to start.

They have had to adapt, such as by moving to home delivery, which is a shame, as it means the food bank is not currently a place to come for a non-judgmental chat and a cup of tea. “But the first thing is the health and safety of the volunteers, and the people who need their services,” says Lemon.

A volunteer collects food donations for NHS staff in Glasgow. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Donate food

One plea from Lemon: “Obviously, we’re very grateful for any non-perishable food we get. But if you want to help, find out which sorts of food your local food bank needs, find out what they’re short of, fill those holes.”

They try to make parcels as nutritionally balanced as possible. Lemon mentions cartons of juice, tins of meat and fish and – always – UHT milk. But it will vary from place to place, so find out first. They also take toiletries and hygiene products, such as toothpaste and sanitary towels. Many supermarkets have collection points where you can leave stuff. Online supermarkets have ways of donating when you check out.

Can you sew?

Annabel Maguire can. She is a set designer, but there is not much need for that at the moment. She wasn’t busy when, a few weeks ago, a doctor in her local Mutual Aid WhatsApp group who couldn’t get scrubs anywhere asked if anyone could make some.

Maguire and three others in the group – a pattern cutter in the fashion industry, a charity worker, another with a textile shop – were quickly on to it. “I guess I had felt … not useless, but what could I even do with my time now; can I help in any way?” she says. “And I did actually have some skills that could help, and we quickly realised that between us we did have the perfect skills to help.”

They figured out how it could be done, a production line, but in different spaces without contact. And so Scrub Hub was born.

At the time of speaking, there are 128 hubs across the UK with 1,766 volunteers who have delivered almost 3,500 scrubs. On the website, there is a directory of all the hubs. New ones are still being set up; get involved. You need to know what you are doing, have experience of sewing garments, know what “overlocking” is. Maguire and her team were not happy when the Sun described them as a bunch of amateurs. They are proud of their scrubs.

You can’t sew?

What can you do? Maguire and Ellis found meaning, purpose and structure by utilising their skills. “It sounds cliched, but I asked how I could help people,” says Ellis. “I look for where the gap is that people are trying to fill.”

What gaps might you be able to fill? What are your skills? There are organisations such as Volunteering Matters and Do It that can connect you with charities. Reach Volunteering matches people with specialist professional skills. On my local Nextdoor page, in Brent (which has a high mortality rate), an overwhelmed carpenter is looking for help making coffins. That might be too grim.

Or just give them your money

Maybe you have no useful skills. Or you still have an actual job, no time, but possibly a bit of spare change? Don’t forget charities. They are suffering badly, because of event cancellations and shop closures. They may not want your “vintage” clothes at the moment, or your CDs, but they desperately need funds.

Obviously, there are far too many charities to list. You may know who you want to donate to, but don’t forget about the new homeless, people who have lost jobs, the hospitality industry, the arts. One way to ensure it is going to the frontline is by donating to National Emergencies Trust, which is coordinating the UK coronavirus appeal.

Do something, though. Forget Proust; you are never going to read him. The sourdough is a disaster; no one likes it. Get up, look out, help others. Help yourself. Help.